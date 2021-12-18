At a time when all visitors were barred from hospitals, communication was a hardship for loved ones, COVID-19 patients and the hospitals themselves as they did not have the resources to deal with much of what was happening inside or outside of their walls.
Enter Weill Cornell Medical College/New York Presbyterian Hospital Drs. Tamatha Fenster and Marc Schiffman.
1995 Scarsdale High School graduate and current Edgemont resident Fenster (nee Sussman), an OB-GYN who found herself with no patients to treat and no patience to just stand around helpless when the pandemic hit Westchester County and New York City in March 2020, took on a role that will impact lives for generations to come.
Fenster quickly came to several conclusions as she watched nurses spending their limited and valuable time holding phones for patients and loved ones to use FaceTime. Though medically speaking, contact with others is key to recovery and acceptance of loss of life, it wasn’t the best use of time for the understaffed, overworked, underprotected and overexposed workers. Through a creation of hers called Critical Care Connect, Fenster not only acted as a liaison between the hospital and the families of COVID-19 ICU patients, but she found others to volunteer to do the same.
Soon enough, Fenster and colleague Schiffman, an interventional radiologist, got creative when they bought speakers and walkie talkies at a toy store that worked with cellphones so patients and families could communicate or, at the very least, patients could hear the voices of loved ones. Months later, Fenster and Schiffman eventually cut out the need for a speaker and developed the revolutionary HIPPA compliant VoiceLove app (Voicelove.org) that allowed 24/7 communication with patients around the world.
“When we started elective surgeries again, my life became a littler more normal, however, this VoiceLove platform we created was very much in demand and in need as different parts of the country were having different waves, so it would be OK in New York, but California became riddled and we were getting requests from that part of the country,” Fenster said. “It was spreading. Then Arizona and all these different places. We’re sending it out, but at that point we realized the hardware was the issue and we started the app.”
Fenster was voted USA TODAY’s Best of Humankind Healthcare Worker of the Year. The honor came with a $1,000 prize that goes toward the app.
“We have created this and we have not let it go, because of the overwhelming affirmation we keep getting from patients and hospitals,” Fenster said. “We’ve won various awards, which is helping propel it forward.”
Once the app was created, there was a six-month pilot program to get feedback, but the most telling data was that in the first month alone there were 51,800 messages received, an average of 463 messages sent per family, more than 239 hours of talking, and an 86% decrease in hospitals’ incoming calls.
The new system features a sterile phone case with a heart on it that hangs bedside or on an IV pole for constant access. Apple allowed for an override of the sleep function on the phones so that sound comes and goes through automatically.
“Your patient can be intubated, you can have a NICU baby, etc., and sound comes through without having to have a nurse or someone hold a phone or pick up the call,” Fenster said. “Nurses were getting exposed and having to use PPE and it required clinical resources for them to stand in rooms holding phones. And coordination with family — this allowed for spontaneity, which was key. It’s supposed to be effortless.”
Each patient has a channel code that can be shared with unlimited loved ones around the world.
“There are many instances in medicine where we know that the sound of a loved one’s voice can decrease rates of delirium,” Fenster said in her USA TODAY award show profile. “It allowed families to all of a sudden be the ones in control, initiate conversations when their hearts were telling them to connect to their loved ones. We realized that hardware was a limitation and now it’s an app on the phone.”
Loved ones could talk to the patient — whether responsive or not — read a book, sing a song, play music, anything they wanted to do for comfort on both sides. “People at home never feel isolated again,” Fenster said, adding, “It’s as limitless … as creative as you can be.”
VoiceLove’s reach expands beyond COVID-19 patients and is being tested at six centers throughout the country, including an Alzheimer’s center and a Catholic hospital.
“There’s a huge attraction for religion, because clergy had trouble coming bedside and with this app they can pray through the app, you can have a Shabbat service or a church service through the app, so clergy really responded,” Fenster said. “It’s becoming very versatile.”
The venture hasn’t been without cost — much of it absorbed by Fenster and Schiffman early on — so there will be a charge for non-COVID-19 uses. However, they are starting a charity where every line bought includes one line donated to a hospice patient and it will always be free for COVID-19 families. “It’s just a mission that we have,” Fenster said.
Schiffman’s own mother, Gail, used VoiceLove when she contracted and later died of COVID-19 at New York Presbyterian. When she passed, the family donated some of the money she left to further develop VoiceLove, which is dedicated to her life and memory.
“Marc has been using that funding to help propel it forward,” Fenster said. “At some point we’ll have to acquire money from hospital systems to keep this going on.”
Fenster and her husband Daniel, a pediatric emergency room doctor who spent a lot of time working with adult COVID-19 patients, were profiled in the Inquirer in June 2020 (https://bit.ly/3dYD3tr) just after the height of the hospitalizations locally.
“To me these patients and families went through unthinkable pain and suffering and the fact that we could provide even 1% of comfort to them in such a tumultuous time is an incredible gift as a physician,” Fenster said. “Your purpose, your mission in health care is to make a difference and help people. There was never a time when the world needed more help and the fact that Marc and I could do that for patients and families across the world that we had never even met before was really everything you want, when you’re a doctor, coming to fruition.”
