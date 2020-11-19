The following was sent to parents late Thursday afternoon, Nov. 19:
Dear Parents/Guardians,
This afternoon, we learned of an additional positive case of Covid-19 at Heathcote Elementary School which is unconnected to this morning's positive case. Once we became aware of this new infection, we immediately contacted the Department of Health and enacted our Confirmed Case Protocol. The staff member has had contact with students, faculty and staff. All students and staff who were in contact have been contacted by the school and placed in quarantine. In order to more fully investigate contacts and plan for appropriate staffing at Heathcote we will be moving Heathcote to remote learning for tomorrow November 20th. At this time we are planning to reopen Heathcote on Monday November 23rd. We will communicate further if this plan should need to change.
Sincerely, Maria Stile, Heathcote School Principal
Eric K. Rauschenbach, Assistant Superintendent of Special Education and Student Services
Dr. Thomas Hagerman, Superintendent of Schools
