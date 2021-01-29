In another late Friday announcement, student-athletes who play high-risk sports (football, volleyball, cheerleading, basketball, ice hockey, wrestling and boys lacrosse for high schools) got their first hint of good news in months as Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Jan. 22 that high-risk sports would be permitted for full practices and competition as of Feb. 1 with local county department of health approval.
That set up a flurry of activity and questions over the weekend and into this week as health departments, sections and athletic directors all of a sudden had a lot more on their plates to deal with in a short period of time during a winter season that was already underway for low- and moderate-risk sports, a rapidly approaching fall 2 season (March 1) and an already altered spring season (April 19).
Though nothing was expected to be official locally until the end of this week based on Westchester County Executive George Latimer’s comments on Monday, Jan. 25, two major announcements came two days later: 1) The county departments of health from Westchester, Rockland, Putnam, Dutchess, Ulster, Sullivan and Orange issued a joint statement supporting Cuomo’s approval of high-risk sports (“both scholastic and non-scholastic”) and 2) Section 1 later approved practices and competition with a slightly changed and overlapping set of dates.
The Hudson Valley DOHs noted that all organization must adhere to “all published state guidance,” notably the most recent updated Interim Guidance for Sports and Recreation and restrictions on travel.
Two points made in the county press release included:
• Parents, coaches and athletes should be fully informed and affirmatively consent to the participation in these activities understanding the risk of disease transmission.
• Surveillance testing programs may be considered, but are not required as a means to minimize the spread of disease within these activities.
“Since early March Westchester County has grappled with the realities of COVID-19,” Latimer said in the statement Wednesday. “While the bodily threats of the virus are clearly documented — the mental impacts of COVID-19 are also equally devastating. Children in particular have suffered significant mental harms due to the isolation of not being in school consistently, not socializing with friends and family, and not partaking in extracurricular activities. We know there is not a quick fix, but we also know that science has shown us, time and time again, that certain activities can resume with proper precautions put in place.
“Today, I stand with my fellow Hudson Valley County Executives in support of sports resuming in schools. To be clear, there will be protective protocols in place, and these additional precautions are to protect the athletes. But, I am in favor of providing our children with some normalcy so that they can begin to heal from this horrific pandemic. The resumption of sports will be important for the continued development and mental well-being of our young people — we must never forget them in the decisions we make.”
Later Wednesday evening, Section 1 released its statement in which it updated the season dates (see box) and announced “no spectators will be permitted at indoor ‘high-risk’ sporting events,” with one exception. Schools will be permitted to host a senior night and have two spectators per home player, not specifying two per home senior, but per home player.
So just like that, athletic directors were free to start scrambling to get high-risk winter sports going with official full-contact practices and tryouts this coming Monday.
All in all, though athletic directors, coaches and parents still have many questions that need to be answered, it was the best news of the school year for thousands of impacted athletes who were beginning to think they would not be able to participate in their chosen sports this year.
Among the next major steps will be figuring out facilities, schedules, postseason plans and how to handle the overlapping seasons.
Edgemont update
Edgemont athletic director Anthony DeRosa said Thursday afternoon the school will not be ready to begin high-risk winter sports practices on Feb. 1, but hopes that all students get cleared and all safety protocols are in place some time next week to get started.
“This all came really, really quickly out of left field,” DeRosa said, adding, “I’m hoping we can start next week at some time if everything falls into place the way it needs to. I don’t have a specific date unfortunately.”
There will be no modified sports again this season. DeRosa said the ice hockey merger with Eastchester, Tuckahoe and Bronxville will continue this winter and that the basketball teams are hoping to offer junior varsity in addition to varsity. All high school students who wrestle are part of the varsity program.
Basketball and wrestling have been holding nonmandatory offseason workouts that were more individualized with no contact and no sharing of equipment, so they have started getting used to COVID-19 protocols.
“We have to stick to guidance that NYSPHAA put out and then we have to take a look at our own facilities, our own teams and whatever additional protocols we need to put in place to ensure the safety of the student-athletes and the coaches we’ll have to put in place,” DeRosa said. “We will have to meet as a staff with each particular coach of each program to go over everything with a fine tooth comb.”
DeRosa was thrilled for the student-athletes with each announcement that was made over the past week and he hopes to see nonstop athletics from now until the middle of June. There will be long days and late nights and DeRosa looks forward to doing his favorite part of the job, which is to watch kids compete.
“I go back to the fall, which was one of the most rewarding seasons that I’ve had as an athletic director because of everything we had to do to get those sports running,” he said. “I’m sure when it’s all said and done, if it all goes well, I’ll feel the same about the entire 2020-21 school year, but there’s a lot of work to be done for sure.”
Wrestling coach Pete Jacobson is excited to show how safe wrestling can be if done the right way. He doesn’t expect there to be tournaments, which will certainly cut down on the risk.
Since dual meets don’t always offer a wrestler a match, Jacobson would like to see three- and four-team multimeets like he often runs. They don’t count for scoring or standings, but they are more likely to get kids matches. He believes everyone in the sport needs to be “flexible and creative” in approaching the sport this year.
“If you look at what other states are doing there are definitely ways you can have wrestling safely,” he said. “Obviously the sport has its inherent risks and with COVID that profile of risks is different. Like with any season, you take whatever prudent steps you can take to make your sport as safe as it possibly can be.”
Wrestling is the only high-risk winter sport that requires 10 days of practice, so that sport will have less time to compete than the other sports.
Many student-athletes will switch to a fully remote educational model in order to cut down on the risk of contracting COVID-19 and cut down on the risk of having to quarantine and miss time.
“I could certainly see some kids doing that,” Jacobson said. “There’s a lot that goes into that decision depending on the family and their priorities and how successful their child is at virtual learning. There’s more than athletics that goes into that decision. Surely from an athletic standpoint it would be reducing the risk of getting exposed outside of sports. I know it’s happening places and I wouldn’t be surprised to see it happen, but I’m sure not everyone would be into that idea.”
Over in Scarsdale
Scarsdale athletic director Ray Pappalardi admitted to being “shell-shocked” with how and when decisions are being made and circulated, often leaving administrators with more questions that need to be answered, but he said that Scarsdale will be prepared to start practicing on Monday.
“It was good news for our kids and Scarsdale is ready to go,” Pappalardi said.
In a big change from the fall and the low- and moderate-risk winter, the high-risk winter teams are under a time crunch, so they won’t be practicing in cohorts, but rather as a full team. That said, he will work with the coaches to avoid contact when possible, have athletes work in pods whenever possible, keep distance when possible and have shorter, more intense practices, all to limit potential exposure and potential for quarantine.
And that goes for the coaches, too. Should an entire coaching staff go down it would be devastating to the program, so Pappalardi is urging them to stay distanced whenever possible.
“Mike Blanco, Joe Amelio and I have been talking about protocols for six to eight months,” Pappalardi said of his basketball coaches. “So I think we’re getting to a really good place.”
As far as competition, Pappalardi wants to stick to local leagues.
“I’m not looking to expand beyond local schools, especially with infection rates up and being indoors,” he said. “The fewer schools we have to monitor for infection rates, school closures, quarantines, the easier and I think the more likely we are to keep the wheels on the bus on this one.”
Pappalardi is unsure what the wrestling schedule will look like, but was doubtful there will be any tournaments like in the past. Nothing has closer contact than wrestling, but in reality a wrestler in a dual meet comes in contact with one opponent and that’s it.
“Do we think it might be a little crazy? It might be a little crazy, but we’re looking at the models that have been working in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, NFHS guidelines,” Pappalardi said. “When MRSA came out I was much more concerned with wrestling, because skin diseases are associated with wrestling, than with COVID at this point.”
Cheerleading is also looking to figure things out as it is a sport in both the winter and fall 2. Pappalardi doesn’t yet know what competitions will look like for that sport either. “I asked [coach] Stacy [Monteiro] to start thinking about what makes sense and then I’ll propose it to the section,” he said. “I think it might make sense for us to start slowly, bringing the kids in and having them do some of their early training work, and then use the fall season for their competitive season. None of that has been determined at this point.”
As long as there are teams to play from other schools, Pappalardi hopes to run junior varsity and freshman teams as usual, and in order to accommodate so many teams knowing they don’t have access to Gym A at the high school or gyms at the middle school, he’s expecting the high school facilities to be open seven days a week.
“If we can’t find competitions we are working on alternate plans to give those kids something to do after school on a regular basis,” Pappalardi said. “Ideally it would be every day but we don’t know that that can happen. We’re looking into open gyms, because we’re trying our best to give kids as many opportunities as we can to be active after school.”
The overlap in seasons could be tricky with basketball in the high-risk winter and volleyball in the high-risk fall 2 needing to share gym space. Scarsdale’s boys and girls volleyball program is extremely robust and it might be a wait-and-see to find out the exact plan for basketball playoffs.
The A and B school cohorts have each been given three weekly opportunities for open gym workouts by the boys basketball program beginning in December.
“It was great to offer it,” coach Joe Amelio said. “When our season ended towards the end of February we hadn’t been able to get in the gyms since then. Once we were able to do so in December all of a sudden we had 30 kids trying to sign up for each cohort. Not only do the kids start to appreciate that basketball can be taken away at any moment, but a lot of these kids are juniors and seniors who have only known basketball and didn’t have other seasons to look forward to.”
At that point they didn’t care that they weren’t playing games or even able to pass the ball or play defense on each other. The individual workouts were better than nothing to tide them over until the big announcement came. “They didn’t really care as long as they had a basketball in their hands,” Amelio said.
There were some times of panic in the group chat wondering if that announcement would come. “As soon as all that news broke they were really excited,” Amelio said. “They’ve been gearing towards this for 10.5 months.”
Amelio said the kids have been doing a good job working out and running with their masks on, but admitted he’s still getting used to coaching that way. He’s afraid the officials won’t be able to hear him loudly and clearly enough.
Having the players already used to sanitizing and water breaks and mask breaks and protocols will make the next month and a half much easier.
“They’re fully intertwined with everything that’s going to happen on our end,” Amelio said. “I think getting them together where they can get used to it over the last month or two has been really important.”
The season will certainly be judged differently than all others.
“Most years are judged by wins and losses, how you come together as a group,” Amelio said. “This year I think it’s going to be a little different. You want the entire team to stay healthy and my main goal is to advocate for as much of a season as possible for the program as a whole. These kids deserve basketball. We’re happy to be playing even if it’s a short season.”
James Synowiez and his staff have been offering on- and off-ice workouts for the hockey team. There were times when he wondered if it was the right thing to do, perhaps getting everyone’s hopes up too much. His players assured him the workouts were exactly what they needed.
“They said it was a great opportunity, that they miss it so much and they were happy to have it,” Synowiez said. “I was glad to hear that.”
For months, Synowiez wished he had a “concrete answer,” and he was happy to have that this week.
“I was hopeful for the seniors’ sake they get some type of season, even if it’s a few practices a week and upwards of 10 games and maybe a playoff series,” he said. “Any type of season would be great.”
Like other sports there is no locker room access, so the hockey players are already used to coming dressed and they knew where to put their stuff and how to enter and exit the rink.
“It’s definitely going to take all hands on deck to make this work completely, but the masks haven’t really been much of an issue when the boys have been working out,” Synowiez noted.
Like others, Synowiez was looking at the other 48 states playing the sport and he was starting to get antsy.
“The kids need it, the coaches want it and it’s a long time coming,” he said.
Athletic departments are constantly adapting to weather, closures, facilities issues and the like. This school year is just an amplified version of having to constantly be ready to pivot.
“Athletic departments across the section have been able to get these programs up and running and schools in general have kept these activities safe for kids,” Pappalardi said. “It didn’t affect school or teams or programs. We’ve had some quarantines, but school sports have shown not to be a vector of transmission. It’s a very low rate and athletic directors know we can offer the safest possible programs even though the timing is questionable now going indoors with higher infection rates. We know we can do it better, at least safer than the outside groups.
“It’s not going to look exactly like it looked before. Kids are going to be in masks, they’re going to be sitting apart from each other, there won’t be spectators in the stands, but at least kids will be active on a regular basis after school and they will have the opportunity to compete in their sport for their school.”
While he doesn’t monitor how many student-athletes opt to go virtual during the season, based on what the kids told him in the fall, Pappalardi does expect the number to go up as teams look to form their own bubbles. “I think a great number of students right now are taking their classes remotely,” he said.
With the potential for nonstop athletics from now until mid-June, Pappalardi hopes to see the community continue to make smart decisions.
“The upside to this is that families won’t be traveling, because they’ll have to be here,” Pappalardi said. “Kids will be involved in their sport over the break so they’ll be less likely to do other types of things that could spread, so hopefully there’s a social responsibility that comes like what we saw in the fall. People felt responsible to each other, to keep not only themselves safe, but their teammates and the families. I think we saw that play itself out this fall.”
