After consulting with “state officials,” New York State Public High School Athletic Association Executive Director Dr. Robert Zayas tweeted Monday that “low and moderate-risk winter sports” — bowling, gymnastics, indoor track and field, skiing and swimming and diving — will be “permitted to be played” beginning Nov. 30. At this time, “high-risk” sports — wrestling, basketball and ice hockey — are not authorized to begin official practices.
“The high-risk sports start date continues to be examined and will be revised if needed but is contingent upon authorization from state officials,” Zayas wrote in his statement via Twitter.
In September, low- and moderate-risk fall sports — soccer, field hockey, cross-country, girls tennis, and girls swimming and diving — were permitted to be played in a delayed and shortened fall season that will wrap up prior to Thanksgiving, while high-risk — sports football, volleyball and cheerleading — were moved to the newly created “Fall 2” season, which was wedged between shortened and delayed winter and spring seasons. Due to a lack of facilities, Section 1 girls swimming and diving was also moved to Fall 2.
Scarsdale athletic director Ray Pappalardi said there is a “problem with the tweet” in that, “It’s not 100 percent accurate.” Pappalardi noted that out-of-season sports are permitted to run voluntary workouts that follow certain guidelines pertaining to keeping distance, not having contact and cleaning/not sharing equipment. Therefore sports like football, volleyball, cheer, basketball, ice hockey and wrestling are permitted to run some workouts.
“The question is whether New York State Public High School Athletic Association is going to keep those sports in the winter season or allow them to be played in the winter season or allow them to start practicing, which I didn’t realize was on the table for being considered because Section 1 has allowed us to start open workouts and we expected to start most sports on Nov. 30,” Pappalardi said.
He added, “It’s bothersome to me that we were handcuffed from doing some of these things outdoors early on in August and September when we could have played basketball or volleyball outdoors and done some things with kids who are not in season right now. We’re left to scramble now again. We’re supposed to start in less than a month and we’re not sure what New York State Public is going to allow now, even though they gave us the green light in September to start out of season workouts.”
During these fitness and individual skills training sessions, some things would be “questionable,” such as passing drills during basketball. With ice hockey Pappalardi said, “Things related to offense and defense would be questionable and you definitely can’t have small-sided games or play against other teams.” Contact in wrestling is a definite no-no.
Neither Scarsdale nor Edgemont has offered off-season training yet and they are not sure yet how or if they will proceed with that.
“We’re not totally sure yet,” Edgemont athletic director Anthony DeRosa said. “Space is still an issue. We still have desks in our gymnasiums. I’m looking to get those removed and I’m hopeful to get some of that gym space for phys ed as the weather starts turning, but also for the teams I’m going to be able to run.”
He added, “Basketball and wrestling are both so limited in what they can do. I have to discuss it with the coaches.”
Both schools recently opened up their fitness centers for the first time since March.
Pappalardi sees a repeat of the short notice to get the fall season up and running and in getting rulings on high-risk sports. He said it impacts decision-making and preparation. “I think there are lots of decisions that could have been made early on that could have set us up for success the entire year,” he said. “As we approach Nov. 30, I think it becomes problematic that we don’t have a clear plan in place as a state and a section, and that’s not on the section. They had a plan to move forward with training in December. Now I’m not sure that’s still going to be the case.”
Basketball, ice hockey and wrestling coaches are disappointed, but understand the risks involved in holding a season. That said, many believe their sports can be competed safely as they have been throughout the country and even locally for recreation, club and travel teams.
Veteran Scarsdale High School girls basketball coach Mike Blanco outlined a plan back in September that he presented to Pappalardi to best ensure safety in running a basketball program.
“We’re seeing a ton of AAU programs continue and a ton of recreation programs and private leagues play all summer, all fall, no masks, nothing, and I try to monitor this as closely as possible, and those operators really haven’t seen anybody get sick,” Blanco said. “But I have to also understand the health risks and in the public school setting you have to make sure everybody is safe … I think we can definitely do it safely — but I also have to consider what the risks are.”
Blanco’s biggest concerns are for the well-being of mask-wearing players and officials sprinting up and down the court.
If basketball gets the green light at some point this school year, masks would be required. Even though New York State left a loophole for athletes not to have to wear them, some Section 1 schools said they would not face unmasked opponents and the rest of the schools followed suit.
“I will substitute every two minutes and get everyone in to play,” Blanco said. “I would not worry so much about winning and losing. It would be safety and development. To ask kids to try to win games under these circumstances is a lot to ask.”
Knowing that basketball is in jeopardy, Blanco will take anything he can get, even if it’s offseason workouts with his team. As an educator, coach and parent, he knows how much it means for the girls to be together on and off the court.
“At this particular point the kids are getting tired of this,” he said. “There’s a fatigue. I think from a mental standpoint it’s going to affect them. If it’s deemed that we can’t play, that it’s too dangerous, I believe if we can at least get these workouts in and be together a little bit … that will help from a mental standpoint and development. Our teams have been very, very close in the past and if that gets taken away that’s going to be missed.”
Most of the big decisions are in New York State Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s hands, with the implementation being left to the NYSPHSAA and sections with Department of Health and Department of Education guidance that often requires clarification.
Blanco said Pappalardo and Assistant AD Joe DeCrescenzo have been “very, very positive and aggressive in trying to get us all playing.”
“If January comes around and things are better they may give us a six-week program. We’re here stuck in neutral. We’re not going anywhere.”
Ice hockey believes it’s just as safe if not safer than sports like soccer, with the exception of being played indoors. Hockey players are covered from head to toe in gear, including face shields on their helmets. Coupled with masks, coaches feel they should be given the thumbs up.
“It’s disappointing if we can’t start,” Eastchester/Tuckahoe/Bronxville/Edgemont (ETBE) coach Steve Forzaglia said. “I understand where they’re coming from, but if they’re looking at sports, hockey … even though there’s collisions, it’s probably safer than soccer in terms of there being no exchange of fluid because you have the uniform. There’s the helmet and if they have the mask the only difference is it’s indoors.”
ETBE made a memorable run to the Section 1 finals last winter and graduated one starter of four seniors, and was looking forward to another run at the title.
“I would love if they can do something, even if it’s January,” Forzaglia said. “For us starting the end of November you’re talking a couple of weeks until Christmas vacation anyway.”
Of all the sports, wrestling would likely be deemed the highest of the high-risk sports, as it’s full one-on-one contact with nothing but a singlet and headgear separating competitors and practice partners.
“I’m not surprised,” Edgemont wrestling coach Pete Jacobson said. “We’ve got to protect our kids first and foremost. I’m not a physician, I’m not a doctor, I’m not an immunologist — I’m not in a position to comment on what I think is enough protection or not enough protection. I’m always going to err on the side of protecting our kids.”
Jacobson doesn’t envision wrestling being done safely with masks.
“I don’t know how you’d wear a mask while wrestling, without the mask coming off or getting moved out of place every five seconds,” he said. “And I don’t know that wearing a mask might not create other potential safety hazards like getting pulled over your eyes or getting pulled around your neck or something like that. I’m not sure how that would work.”
Jacobson has not run any workouts because all or most of the kids who would attend are able to do more at private clubs. “They’re able to do that in a way we wouldn’t be able to at Edgemont,” he said. “I wouldn’t want to pull people away from that for something that wouldn’t be as beneficial for them.”
Athletes who participate in high-risk sports in New York have been frustrated for months.
“I can’t tell you how many times we’ve talked about this… we have to not allow ourselves to get stressed out about things we don’t have control over and to focus our energies on the things we can control,” Jacobson said. “As a coach it works out well because it’s the kind of thing our kids hear from us all the time anyway.
“All we can do as coaches is continue to prepare for all the different scenarios that might come up and be ready for them. As a student-athlete all you can do is worry about your own preparation, your own training and getting your mind right and preparing to be the best you can be when you’re given the opportunity to do so.”
Getting started
The good news is the athletic directors are now able to continue moving ahead with plans for gymnastics, bowling (Scarsdale only), skiing, boys swimming and diving, and indoor track and field, though facilities again remain a concern, most notably for swimming and track.
Many local indoor pools are not opening to the public, so those schools with their own pool are at a major advantage. Edgemont is part of the Ardsley/Hastings/Edgemont/Dobbs Ferry/Irvington merger, and DeRosa expects Ardsley Middle School to serve as the home pool for AHEDI once again.
“All the schools involved in that merger have submitted paperwork to Ardsley, so we’re one of the fortunate schools that have a pool,” DeRosa said. “There’s actually a decent amount of schools that have a pool and there are additional facilities that are making their pools available after the new year.”
Scarsdale’s home base is historically Westchester Community College.
While some pools are open, the schools might not be allowing visitors, so if they do go ahead with the season they have the option of doing virtual meets, where there is one official present to certify times, which are then compared with the times of another school at another location.
“I think that’s going to be local decisions as well,” DeRosa said. “You can run in-person meets. You can also run virtual meets. It’s whatever the schools are comfortable with. If they are not comfortable doing in-person meets, virtual meets are available to all the schools.”
The Armory in New York City alerted Section 1 it will be able to host track and field events at 10 percent capacity — about 300 people — though that number far exceeds legal gathering numbers in New York State and with COVID-19 numbers on the rise locally and nationally could be an issue.
There is consideration within Section 1 to move indoor track to outdoor in the Fall 2 and boys swim/dive to the spring season with hopes of a better result. Edgemont athletic director Anthony DeRosa said, weather permitting, there could be outdoor track meets this winter, without relays, throws or jumps. “It’s rather limited,” DeRosa said.
Scarsdale ski will use Catamount for practices and Thunder Ridge for practices and races as usual, though access to the lodge would be in question. Edgemont will be based at Campgaw. Both schools will have access to their respective turf fields for dryland workouts.
For gymnastics, Scarsdale will be based at the YMCA and Westchester Gymnastics and Cheer, while Edgemont, due to lack of space at Seely Place Elementary School and now more space at the high school due to no basketball and wrestling, would practice three or four days at the high school gym and go off-site once a week.
“They’ll do what they can on-site at Edgemont and for the other more elaborate apparatuses they’re gonna use GymCats,” DeRosa said.
Both teams will have all road meets and, as usual, Edgemont will follow its own schedule. As a late addition last winter the Panthers ended up following Scarsdale’s meet schedule.
Scarsdale expects to offer bowling at Bowlerland in the Bronx, which now has dividers between all lanes. Each school would stick to its own lane, no equipment would be shared and Pappalardi expects most bowlers would have their own shoes and ball. Only Section 1 teams would be permitted inside during practices and matches.
Schools were originally expecting not to be able to have any winter competitions until Jan. 1 at the earliest, but for the five permitted sports, they are now allowed to compete in December once they have enough practices, which is usually around two weeks into the preseason. Many schools might stick to waiting until January to compete.
Spectators will again be a major point of discussion. In the fall, the state permitted two spectators per athlete, but many local schools limited that to two spectators per home team and did screenings and took attendance at games. The winter will be much different, especially as most of the five permissible sports are largely off-site.
Modified sports, which were canceled for the fall, are still yet to be determined, but among the five sports, that would only really impact track and field.
State championships, which were canceled for the fall, have yet to be determined for the remainder of the season.
DeRosa believes that a successful fall season bodes well for the winter, though he knows the fall was fully outdoors and it’s not yet flu season. Edgemont only had cancellations due to other schools closing down due to COVID-19, while Scarsdale was constantly shutting down this fall to contact trace for positive COVID-19 cases.
“I feel very comfortable with what we did in the fall,” DeRosa said. “In my mind it could not have gone better. I credit the coaches and I credit our athletes. They did a tremendous job in doing what they needed to do to remain safe and keep themselves on the field. I’m highly encouraged by what took place in the fall. I think it was a huge success all the way around for us and Edgemont, and for the section.
“I’m hopeful we can continue the momentum in the winter. Obviously I’m disappointed about the higher-risk sports that we didn't get the go-ahead yet. I hope at some point they get approved, but at least these four sports give kids the opportunity to compete in the winter.”
