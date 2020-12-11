While the fall interscholastic athletic season was by no means easy, it had one major thing going for it: it was outdoors. Indoor spaces present a much different dynamic when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In mid-October for Edgemont and early November for Scarsdale, opening up the fitness centers was another challenge for athletic departments as both schools saw strong participation numbers after school from individuals and teams last winter heading into spring, when the pandemic closed down schools for the remainder of the school year. To the dismay of many, the schools were not permitted to use their facilities for athletics until Sept. 29, a 6.5-month shutdown.
With a focus on getting the low- and moderate-risk sports going with new safety protocols for the fall, the athletic directors were not able to prioritize the fitness centers right away as they also awaited clarifications on guidelines and protocols from the New York State departments of health and education, in addition to assessing their own spatial constraints.
“It’s gone well, so I was really happy we were able to get that open and get kids in there doing some work,” Edgemont athletic director Anthony DeRosa said. “When I pass through there I’ve definitely seen some football kids in there, but it’s been a variety of kids who are interested in taking advantage of the space.”
As he did with the fall coaches, DeRosa worked with strength and conditioning coach Pete Loughran, who has been running Edgemont’s weight room for nearly a decade, to identify the best way to open as safely as possible.
Edgemont has two 45-minute sessions after school each day at 3 and 4 p.m. Loughran sanitizes the equipment after each session with a handheld electrostatic sprayer. There is a maximum of 10 student-athletes allowed at any given time, so there is a sign-up sheet on the door. If spots are available, walk-ins are welcome and if extra slots open in the second session, kids can stay for both, though they must leave the room during cleaning.
Like they did with athletes during the fall before practices and games, each student must fill out a screening, have a temperature check — must be under 100 degrees — and sanitize their hands before entering.
With these extra duties, Loughran only has the inside door to the room unlocked, leaving the outside door locked to make sure he can properly control the traffic flow. Normally kids were allowed to go outside to do exercises, so this year they are permitted in the hallway by the Jim San Marco Gymnasium. Those student-athletes still count toward that maximum capacity of 10, which is about 30% or less of what the room actually holds.
Besides cleaning breaks, mask-wearing and social distancing, which the kids are used to during the regular school day, one major change in the weight room involves spotting, especially for bench press. The spotter typically stands behind the lifter’s head, ready with two hands to offer assistance. Now two spotters stand on either side of the bar so they are not in direct line with the lifter’s breathing.
The water fountain is covered up, so students who bring a water bottle can use a filling station in the hallway. If mask breaks are needed, the kids are allowed to leave the room for a breather.
“They’ve been cooperative and there haven’t been any problems with the new situation,” Loughran said. “It’s been good that way. It’s been tough on the kids, not a normal workout situation.”
Loughran said teams most likely to use the weight room in the past were football, boys basketball, wrestling, and track and field, though he said only wrestling has been using the equipment recently, taking what is needed to a practice space and then returning it each day.
“I don’t have that flexibility to do that right now because I already have kids that have signed up for those sessions,” Loughran said of having full or partial teams in the room. “With eight or nine kids, I can’t bring another team in there. They can bring in their own teams after as long as they follow all the protocols.”
DeRosa said that if any teams wanted to use the space, “We would definitely have to figure it out … If full teams wanted to take advantage of it we might have to go to three sessions or four sessions and limit the time to a half hour to accommodate additional spots.”
While Section 1 has not permitted any winter sports until Jan. 4 at the earliest and New York State has not committed to having high-risk winter sports compete, “Everything is so up in the air right now,” according to Loughran, who wondered what impact being indoors, in addition to the rise in COVID-19 cases, will have in early 2021.
“The coaches were planning for their next season and they’re probably waiting to see if we’re going to have a season or not and if we are maybe they pursue some type of fitness program to get those kids ready to get going,” he said.
After several years without consistency, Loughran, a former physical education teacher, multisport coach and member of the Section 1 Wrestling Hall of Fame, helped give stability to the fitness center and began putting together workout programs for athletes and teams when he started at Edgemont. While schools were closed from March through August, the only thing he could offer coaches to give to their teams were body weight exercise and conditioning that didn’t require special equipment. Now he’s happy to be giving students a chance at a real workout, though he knows the room isn’t being fully utilized for various reasons.
Since students are only in school mornings or afternoons, many who would have gone straight from the final period to the weight room aren’t returning to school if they are in the morning cohort. Others have found outside facilities or have equipment they can use at home. Still others have found the uncertainty of not knowing if they will have a sport season very unmotivating.
“I think the kids that are coming in there are doing their thing,” Loughran said. “I don’t think it’s changed their enthusiasm, but I think they would like to see more kids coming into the room. They seem to be coming in on a regular basis, the ones that have been coming in, and they seem to be getting something out of it. A lot of schools haven’t opened their fitness rooms at all, so I think we feel kind of lucky that we have access to that room.”
Though DeRosa wished it didn’t take so long, he was glad to open the weight room for the students.
“I just think the more things we are able to offer kids the better,” he said. “It keeps the sense of normalcy for them, keeps them in routines they had before COVID and keeps them focused on preparing for their particular season if they’re athletes.”
Scarsdale adjusting as well
Scarsdale’s new and improved fitness center located under the new gym at the high school debuted in 2018, and by last winter was solidified as far as any changes and upgrades to the equipment. Usage after school by individuals and teams was booming prior to the pandemic hitting in March.
“Last year was fantastic because we really dug in and did the best we could to really change the culture of what was going on in the weight room,” head strength and conditioning coach Devin Hoover said. “We didn’t want to be identified as being for one type of athlete — we wanted to be open to everybody. An athlete is an athlete and the training principles and the culture was going to be welcoming to all athletes. For those that don’t participate in interscholastic athletics it’s a place to train.”
The old space was much smaller and more of a weight room, while the new space is bigger and more fitness-oriented.
“When we first opened I think it was intimidating to students,” athletic director Ray Pappalardi said. “We didn’t fill that space immediately with student interest the way we wanted to, so we didn’t know how to staff it. Over the span of the first year the interest just blossomed and summer [2019] we had an incredible summer where we were able to put a lot of coaches on to meet the needs of all the kids. And last winter [was] packed. It was wall-to-wall with students working out and rotating through different stations. It was really nice to see that.”
It’s almost like déjà vu thanks to the pandemic. Due to the closing in March the school was abandoned, but Hoover was ready to go, providing outdoor summer workouts to any interested students beginning in July. However, the school did not get the go-ahead from the state, while some club, travel and recreation sports were permitted to practice and play games.
Not having a summer session, which offers multiple slots on weekdays, was a major setback.
“It’s like everything else — they took away a lot,” Hoover said. “From a strength and conditioning aspect what got taken from the physical aspect was the preparation not only for performance, but more importantly injury prevention. When we came back into our season it happened so fast and you’re not sure what level of preparedness our kids had. The scary part was if they’re not prepared for competition, did we get into competition too fast? That could lead to injuries.
“Then there’s the mental part of competing and making yourself better, sharpening the saw, that type of mentality that when kids don’t have that in front of them it can lead to complacency. I don’t think it’s good for their mental health. There’s a lot we bring to the table, social, emotional and mentally and I think losing that was huge, just as big as the physical preparedness part.”
Pappalardi and Hoover worked to get the space open for students in November, with restrictions, of course, including taped off areas to ensure proper distancing. Reduced capacity wasn’t as much of an issue since only students who were in the live cohort that day were permitted to use the weight room. In the late fall there were three 45-minute sessions, with the coaches cleaning after each use. With 12-foot social distancing mandated as Scarsdale is treating this under physical education class rules, 24 students are allowed in per session, numbers they have not been hitting.
“We expect the usage to grow and we want to move people outdoors if the weather is nice and do a few more things if we can,” Pappalardi said. “Devin put that list together for me based upon what he thinks the numbers will be this winter.”
Pappalardi said last year they were averaging about 100 per day in the fitness center, so with cohorting the max you would have would be 50 if there were no restrictions, so 24 daily spots was a good number to meet the potential interest based on past usage. Since the sessions were not being filled up, Pappalardi said, the plan for the winter is two one-hour, 15-minute sessions.
“It’s cautious at first,” Hoover said. “Where some of our students were really eager to get back in, some are still kind of testing the water.”
Like everything else the schools are doing, there is room to adapt and adjust. “We’re trying to hit the sweet spot,” Pappalardi said.
Hoover said in the past football, boys and girls lacrosse, field hockey, cheerleading, track and field, and junior varsity boys basketball have made the most use of the facility as part of their practices. Getting back to that will take time to evolve and restrictions will have to be lifted to really move back in that direction.
With Scarsdale starting open gyms for winter sports last week, indoor space again becomes a premium.
“Everybody is trying to fight for every square inch of gym space they can get,” Hoover said. “We have to be flexible in that manner that if the weather doesn’t cooperate we have to have a plan B, but the goal right now is to be able to get a group into our physical space at the fitness center and we want to have a separate group outside of the space working on the performance training aspect of it. I think we’re ready to move forward with that this winter and if that goes well that will lead us to the spring and set us up hopefully for the summer.”
Hoover lauded Pappalardi’s support of the fitness program. “What’s great about my approach and Ray’s approach and his support of our program is Ray from Day 1 has said, ‘Give me the program and we’ll staff it,’” Hoover said. “Our goal when we opened was to establish the protocols for the only indoor athletic space that was being used. We wanted to make it fluid and safe and if we were successful we could expand and now we’re ready to expand. The more programs we can run, the more staff we can bring in.”
Pappalardi believes Hoover, who is a former football and track and field coach at Scarsdale, is at his best in the fitness center.
“He has an incredible wealth of knowledge of strength and conditioning, but other than that he has a passion for it,” Pappalardi said. “Just watching him work that room it gives you a sense that some people are meant to do certain things and he’s in his element when he’s in that space.”
Hoover, who is the only year-round instructor in the room as the others vary by season depending on their duties coaching other sports, has been assisted this school year by Alex Greenberg, Andy Verboys, Tony Iasiello and Jeff Weigel.
“It’s incredible to have people with that level of expertise,” Pappalardi said. “I would challenge any strength and conditioning business to have this many people with that much expertise. To have them in there more than one season and they are connected not only to each other, but they have knowledge in specific sports and have coached other sports, so we’re fortunate to have that. That’s not typical.”
No matter who is using the facility and who is in charge, Pappalardi knows how important it is to students.
“Hopefully all of the workouts they’re doing before their season are not only for higher performance, but also for injury prevention,” he said. “Hopefully after their season is over there is training to help them recover from the previous season. That’s really what the plan is, to create healthier athletes who can play for longer.”
