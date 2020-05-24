White Plains Hospital is one of eight area hospitals that will share $265 million for essential expenses associated with treating coronavirus patients, Congresswoman Nita Lowey, D-District 17, announced May 12.
This funding is part of the more than $5.026 billion previously announced for 90 New York hospitals that have provided inpatient care for 100 or more coronavirus patients each in COVID-19 High Impact Areas, the announcement stated.
White Plains Hospital will receive $65 million in funding. Among the other hospitals in Westchester and Rockland counties receiving aid are Burke Rehabilitation in White Plains, Northern Westchester Hospital, Westchester Medical Center and Phelps Hospital.
The eight hospitals will use this federal funding, allocated through the Provider Relief Fund from the federal CARES Act, “for costs associated with operating in a coronavirus disease hotspot,” according to Lowey’s office. “This relief ensures that hospitals can continue to treat coronavirus patients and increase staffing, bed capacity and much-needed personal protective equipment,” the announcement said.
“We consider it an honor to care for our community and are incredibly proud of the work we have done to help the more than 1,200 inpatients and countless other patients in the emergency department with the virus,” said Susan Fox, President and CEO of White Plains Hospital. “We are eternally grateful for Congresswoman Lowey’s efforts to help keep Westchester’s hospitals strong. She has been a tremendous advocate for hospitals during this crisis. The financial impact of COVID-19 is significant. This federal funding, along with the incredible support we have seen from our community, is vital to help strengthen our hospital as we face the ongoing economic burdens resulting from this pandemic.”
Lowey, who chairs the House Appropriations Committee, helped lead the House negotiations on the CARES Act that included a total of $100 billion for the Public Health and Social Services Emergency Fund, also referred to as the Provider Relief Fund, to provide financial assistance to hospitals and other health care providers on the front lines of this crisis. In April, the House passed the newest coronavirus relief package that supplemented these resources with an additional $75 billion.
According to Lowey’s office, the congresswoman’s numerous letters and conversations with U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar calling on the administration to prioritize relief funding to the areas most impacted by the spread of COVID-19 led HHS to announce the allocation of an additional $2 billion for this purpose more quickly than planned. The funds announced May 12 bring the total for COVID-19 High Impact Areas across the country from $10 billion to $12 billion.
This federal relief is in addition to the $1.85 billion in COVID-19 relief funding to 26,282 New York State hospitals and health care providers previously announced by Lowey.
“Westchester and Rockland counties are home to some of the hospitals caring for the greatest number of coronavirus patients in the country,” said the congresswoman in a statement. “I fought to secure this funding in the CARES Act with my state, my community, and my neighbors in mind, and I’m relieved this funding has made its way to our Lower Hudson Valley hospitals. This is a significant step, but we are far from completing our mission of getting front-line hospitals the tools they need to maintain their heroic, lifesaving work during this crisis. I will continue fighting to make sure [New York] health providers have what they need to treat and heal COVID-19 patients.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.