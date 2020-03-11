Even in the best of times, broaching serious subjects with children can be tricky. And these are most definitely not the best of times. With coronavirus circulating in the community, it’s hard to know what to say to kids about it.
Yet silence isn’t the answer. Hold back, and rumors and anxiety may quickly fill the void. Experts help parents find the words that can guide, calm and inform children of all ages.
Preschoolers and kindergartners
The smallest children may not even be aware of coronavirus. If so, there’s no reason to put it on their radar, said Lyn V. Kaller, Ph.D., a licensed clinical child psychologist who lives in Scarsdale and practices in Hartsdale. “Why tell them something if they aren’t even asking about it?” she asked.
If they do ask, explain the situation in the simplest terms. “Say that there is a really bad cold — use that word because they will know what it is,” recommended Rebecca Dulit, MD, a psychiatrist with a private practice in Scarsdale Village. “Say that some people are getting really sick from it, but not little kids, so they don’t have to worry. You can tell kids that they’re like superheroes — the germs just bounce off them.”
Of course, children need to be made aware of the importance of regular hand washing for general health and wellness. “Tell them that we want to wash our hands really carefully with soap and water when we come into the house, and if we go out of the house,” Dulit said. “Also explain not to put your fingers in your mouth or your nose, but if you have to wipe your eye or have an itch somewhere, to wash your hands before you scratch it, or use a tissue.”
That’s about all you need to say. “I don’t think a very young child needs to know more than that,” Kaller said. “They wouldn’t understand the word ‘quarantine,’” she explained, though if you self-quarantine, “You might say, ‘We are keeping ourselves at home for a while so we all stay healthy for this period of time [while the cold is around].’”
Aside from that, added Kaller, “I would keep the kids super busy and distracted, get them outside in the fresh air. Have them play on the driveway or in the backyard.”
If they ask why there’s no school, say, “They are cleaning the buildings to make sure there are no germs.”
Elementary/middle schoolers
Children this age are much more savvy when it comes to social media and the news. “Limiting exposure to mass media is a good thing. Kids shouldn’t be in front of the television and computer, and be on their phones all day,” recommended Scott Bookner, M.D., a pediatrician with Scarsdale Pediatric Associates. “It makes it more scary when they keep hearing about it.”
It’s also wise to monitor your own conversations around your kids: “It’s better for parents and other people not to continue to speak about it in front of their children,” Dr. Bookner shared. “They can certainly pick up on our own fears and concerns.”
Let your children take the lead in discussing the situation. “Start off by asking them what they already know, and what they are worried about,” Dulit said. That way, you can address their fears.
“For these children, you can explain that this is a very new situation and we are going one day at a time, and that there are precautions we need to take,” Kaller said. “These include hand-washing and using hand sanitizer, not hugging, not touching our faces, and not shaking hands with people.”
Aside from those steps, kids should be told to go about their routine as much as they can. Bookner feels play dates are fine: “If both children and the other people in the households are not sick, I wouldn’t feel uncomfortable about it,” he said.
If you’re practicing school-recommended “social distancing,” you should “explain to your children that it’s okay to spend time with friends as long as you stay several feet away,” Kaller said.
High schoolers
By now, kids are mature enough so you can discuss the psychological aspects of what’s going on. “I’d try to explain that it feels uncomfortable because it’s so new,” Kaller said.
You can also address the relative risks of the situation: “Emphasize that it is mostly the elderly and the immune-compromised who are more vulnerable, and that even if your child were to contract the virus the symptoms are very mild and the fatality rate is very low, especially in children,” Kaller said. “If your child is still worried, say, ‘Let’s look at the data,’ and pull up a graph or article from a trusted source that shows the majority of patients improve.”
Outline all the precautions your child can take, then urge him to stay busy, stay active and go outside and get some exercise. “We will have to make good use of this time,” Bookner said. “It’s an opportunity to spend more time with family, to relax, and not to feel like you have to run to a million places.”
“And again,” said Kaller, “I think that kids have to understand that we’re in a time when things feel really uncomfortable. We have to learn to tolerate that level of discomfort. We all feel there are a lot of unanswered questions. Because there are.”
