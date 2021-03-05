On Thursday, March 4, as Scarsdale ice hockey coach James Synowiez was writing an email to parents about senior night, he found out he would have to change his message entirely. Due to players on Pelham testing positive during a quarantine following exposure to Suffern players who tested positive, any Scarsdale players who skated against Pelham on Feb. 26 were retroactively quarantined for 10 days from the day after the potential exposure.
Any Raiders from that game who don’t show symptoms or test positive for COVID-19 will be released from quarantine on Tuesday, March 9, just one day prior to the postseason. In Scarsdale’s bracket, the top eight teams of 10 based solely on winning percentage — no bonus points — will make the draw. Scarsdale hopes its 3-4 record holds up as they had to cancel the rest of their regular season schedule.
The upside for Scarsdale is they are only missing five days of action and they will have one day to practice prior to playoffs, should they qualify.
“Not the worst thing ever, but not what we want either,” Synowiez said. “Health is the most important part. And a handful of our kids weren’t at that game and not all the kids who were there played.”
The emotional rollercoaster had been currently on a high for the Raiders. Following a 3-2 loss to Rye on Tuesday, the Raiders came back determined to put together their first full game of the season the next day in a rematch and were rewarded with a decisive 9-3 victory.
The mood leaving Westchester Skating Academy one night and Murrays the next was a complete 180 from frustration and disappointment to pure joy.
After losing to powerhouse teams Mamaroneck (3-1), Suffern (5-0) and ETBE (5-1) to open the season, winning 3 of 4 games — and scoring more than one goal in a game — was a major boost to the team’s confidence and morale.
The first win came 12-3 against the Rivertowns Legends on Feb. 24. It was a feel-good day that saw seven Raiders hit the back of the net, led by sophomore Brian Nicholas, with six goals. Scoring one each were Sam Horner, Josh Bock, Calvin Chou, Jason Koch, Danny Stonberg and Ian Silberstein. There were 15 assists on the 12 goals: Freddie Kushnick three, Bock two, and one each for Nicholas, Horner, Chou, Koch, Stonberg, Silberstein, Charlie Stemmerman, Kyle Kahan, Jack Lattman and Charlie Berridge. Max Kushnick made 12 saves, while Tyler Pierro saw his first varsity minutes, making four saves.
“With such a short season, to be able to have the boys feel that winning feeling as a team as early as possible is really important,” Synowiez said. “We didn’t hit that the first three games, but once we hit the Rivertowns game and guys were getting on the scoring sheet and we were scoring more than one goal per game it starts to get the camaraderie up and it starts to feel good. They’re gaining some confidence, which is really what we need out there.”
The next win, a 3-2 victory over Pelham on Feb. 26, was momentous. The Raiders were supposed to play the Pelicans again two days later, but Pelham had to quarantine, so there was no exciting rematch in that one.
“That first win felt great, but that tight win against Pelham felt even better, like we really earned a quality win there,” Synowiez said.
In that game, senior captain Josh Bock had a breakout game. Trailing 2-0, Bock scored twice to tie the game. Bock had gotten hurt in the Rivertowns game and his status for the Pelham game was unclear. He played and Synowiez looked at him between periods and told him it was his time to step up. “And he certainly did that for us,” Synowiez said. “The team fed off that.”
Bock’s resurgence has been key for the team. “You can see Bock getting hungry each game,” Max Kushnick said. “He got the monkey off his back against Pelham and he’s really carried it. He’s a huge reason we’ve been able to stay in these past two games. You can see the boys fly more, keep their composure and handle the puck better when we’re really feeling it.”
Following the 34th save of the game by Max Kushnick with under 20 seconds left to play, sophomore Freddie Kushnick found a loose puck on an errant Pelham pass and had a breakaway, faking right and going left for the game-winning goal with 5.6 seconds left. It was similar to the opening day goal he scored against Mamo.
“He’s a gritty player that brings confidence and brings nastiness,” Synowiez said. “He’s an aggressive player and we don’t have enough of those type guys who want to go into the area where they know they’re going to get hit, they know it’s going to be chippy, they know there could be a cheap shot from the other team. He goes to those areas for us. He’s a grinder and the team feeds off it when he gets going like that.”
Senior Josh Glassman was voted by the team as Player of the Game. “He was coming off of having sat a game for a retaliation penalty and we had a long talk about attitude and being a senior leader,” Synowiez said. “He came into the next game and was making great decisions with the puck, picking his head up, not rushing. That’s the biggest thing I’m trying to get these guys to realize — it’s not a hot potato, you don’t have to get rid of it the moment you get it. The more confidence you get when you skate with the puck the better you feel out there and you start to get into the flow of the game out there.”
Berridge was another senior who made his mark in the game, a “turning point,” according to Synowiez. “He did a fantastic job not letting the puck in our defensive zone and picking his head up and having some confidence to skate with the puck as well out of the D zone,” Synowiez said.
The first game against Rye was almost a mirror of the Pelham game, but the Raiders were on the losing end, despite goals from Bock and Nicholas and 25 saves from Kushnick. They trailed 2-0 21 minutes into the game and allowed the game-winning goal with eight minutes left.
“Especially this game we got off to a slow start and then for the rest of the game we played better,” Freddie Kushnick said. “I think that’s good momentum and we’re playing the same team tomorrow and that will carry through. If we can get off to a fast start I think we’ll be OK.”
This time the slow start came back to bite them.
“One bad bounce for Pelham led to us beating them and one nonlifted stick in the slot or a lazy backcheck leads to the game-winning goal tonight,” Synowiez said. “It was a pretty evenly matched game and I’m excited that we get to play them again right away.”
In the rematch with Rye, Kushnick had another big game, outscoring Rye with four goals of his own. Nicholas scored three, Chou and Bock one each.
“I’m hopeful for the sake of the boys and the seniors that it wasn’t their last game,” Synowiez said.
Prior to the quarantine, Max Kushnick touted his team’s potential.
“As everyone kind of saw with ETBE’s run, it’s anyone’s title,” he said. “I think that’s important to take. We could have the most skilled guys on the ice, which I really think that we have — I think we have the most well-rounded, deepest team in the section — but if we don’t show that, don’t play like that any given day, any given game it doesn’t really matter how good our guys are if the other team comes in hungrier and beats us to loose pucks, gets more shots off and they want the W more. In the playoffs it could be anyone’s day for an early exit or we could make a run for it.”
