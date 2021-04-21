Scarsdale Volunteer Ambulance Corp (SVAC) has partnered with the Westchester County Department of Health to provide in-home COVID-19 vaccinations to homebound Scarsdale residents 18 years of age and older, free of charge. SVAC is receiving its first vaccine allotment this week.
If you are a homebound resident 18 years of age or older in need of a COVID-19 vaccination, or someone responsible for the care of a homebound Scarsdalian, contact SVAC by phone at 914-722-2288 or by email to covid@scarsdalevac.com to make an appointment.
SVAC appointments are available between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. and will be made on a first-come, first-served basis. If you reach voicemail when trying to schedule an appointment, leave a message and SVAC personnel will return your call to schedule your in-home appointment with one of SVAC’s trained paramedics.
Should demand exceed the limited supply, homebound Scarsdalians will be placed on a waiting list for the next allotment received.
The type of vaccine provided is determined by the Westchester County Department of Health and SVAC personnel will not have advance notice of the type to be provided in any week’s allotment.
All information provided to SVAC is confidential and protected under HIPAA. Information will not be shared with anyone except appropriate SVAC personnel and the Westchester County Department of Health, as required.
SVAC also offers COVID-19 testing, either rapid or molecular. Unlike the vaccinations, which are limited to homebound Scarsdalians, testing is available for all Scarsdale residents. If you need a COVID-19 test, make an appointment by calling 914-722-2288 or by going online at scarsdalevac.com/covid. When you arrive for your testing appointment, remain in your car and SVAC personnel will come out to your vehicle.
