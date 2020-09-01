The annual New York Press Association convention was not held in late March due to COVID-19, so organizers announced winners of the 2019 Better Newspaper Contest through an online presentation last week. One hundred and seventy-three newspapers submitted 2,918 entries in 67 categories and The Scarsdale Inquirer took home 10 prestigious honors.
Staff Photographer since 2007 Jim MacLean placed third in the Photographer of the Year category, which he has placed in seven times. Judges said, “Nice action and colorful portfolio… Best of all his perspective tells the story readers want.”
MacLean also won four awards for individual photos:
Sports Action Photo, first place for a shot of Scarsdale boys soccer goalie Luca Schettino: “Great shot of the soccer player in flight for the save. Crisp focus overall, but especially like the player’s facial expression captured, and even detect the wind generated by his leap billowing through his uniform. Great photo of an athlete with great form.”
Spot News Photo, second place for a winter firefight: “Great moment captured by the photographer. There’s interesting contrast in the photo with the ice and the firefighter, and the moment and emotion from the sitting first responder tells the story.”
Sports Feature Photo, honorable mention of a hurdler: “I really see his joy in winning the state title.”
Feature Photo, honorable mention from the Scarsdale High School carnival: “This photo captures the excitement of a carnival ride. The blurred and vividly colorful scene conveys the thrill of the ride, yet also focuses in solely on the joy of the kids’ experience.”
In what is “the most competitive category in the contest,” sports editor Todd Sliss placed second in the Feature Story category for his story about Scarsdale’s Mehlman family. According to judges, “Inspiring story about a woman’s decision to withhold information about her illness from her children to give them a normal childhood, and the impacts of that decision, told in a bittersweet tone.”
Sliss and MacLean combined to place third in the Sports Coverage category, the 12th time placing in the category for Sliss, who joined the Inquirer in the fall of 1999. Judges said: “Very good coverage of local traditional sports teams. Stories include competitors’ comments along with the usual coaches’ remarks. What makes the coverage special is the analysis and ‘meaning’ — besides the inclusion of participants reactions to their actions — planted throughout. Statistic boxes share the space, but the stories carry the real narratives of outcomes and possibilities. Good photos. Good writing/reporting.”
In the category of Special Sections/Niche Publications — Newsprint, the Inquirer took both second and third places for the Back to School and Kids! sections, respectively. The sections were edited by Sliss and designed by Ann Marie Rezen. Judges said: “Sharp cover, great color and graphics throughout. Content and ads all stayed within Back to School theme.” For Kids!: “Eye-catching, content consistent throughout.”
Former Inquirer reporter Catherine Ferris won third place for Best News or Feature Series for her Senior Spotlight articles. Judges said, “Good, clean writing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.