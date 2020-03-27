Seniors: Maryellen Saenger, and her team of volunteers, are at your service. There’s only one catch: you have to request help or she and her helpers won’t know you need it.
Saenger, a licensed mental health counselor, specializes in working with geriatric clients. She has been with Scarsdale Edgemont Family Counseling Service since 2015 and coordinates the Aging in Place Initiative, offering outreach, in-home counseling and social support services for Scarsdale’s 65-and-up population.
“The outreach from the community has been fantastic,” Saenger said of the abundance of volunteers ready to help during the COVID-19 pandemic that is leaving some seniors in a dire situation, “but most of our clients are reporting that they are managing OK, and have help from either adult children, grocery delivery, neighbors, or are still shopping themselves at earlier hours reserved for seniors.”
Late last week, New York State Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Matilda’s Law, named after his mother, “to protect New York’s most vulnerable populations, including individuals age 70 and older, those with compromised immune systems and those with underlying illnesses.” The law requires these residents to “stay home and limit home visitation to immediate family members or close friends in need of emergency assistance.” For such visits, “the visitor should get prescreened by taking temperature and seeing if person is exhibiting other flu-like symptoms.” Wearing masks is also a requirement. (See box for more.)
In such an active community, the seniors’ “chief complaint,” they’ve told Saenger, is “being stuck at home,” unable to attend fitness classes, play mah-jongg or bridge, enjoy lunches together, do volunteer work and go on cultural outings.
Like others they “feel isolated right now,” Saenger said, with the biggest disappointment not being able to see “loved ones.” Widows and widowers, she said, find dinner to be “one of the loneliest times.” Those who can go for walks do, but even that can be lonely during this time of social distancing.
One of the ways Saenger is combating the isolation and loneliness is with her Adopt a Senior volunteer program, which pairs up “a single volunteer with a single client for continuity during the pandemic,” she said. The volunteer checks in with the senior by phone for updates and “friendly conversation,” and can offer assistance with errands.
“I tried to focus this program on the clients who are most vulnerable, that is, without many support systems,” Saenger said.
Saenger knows there are residents who have not reached out for help, so she urges community members to “look out for your elderly neighbors” and said, “If we all do that, then, hopefully, no one will be left out.”
A senior who helps others
Thirty-five-year Edgemont resident Dr. Glenn Pollack, who, when asked his age, said, “I’m old,” is a psychotherapist who has been doing virtual visits on HIPAA-approved sites with his patients of all ages, helping them deal with their anxiety, which for many has been on overdrive the last month or so.
“People are more anxious because of what’s happening, appropriately so,” Pollack said. “Some people. if they are more vulnerable to it, they are acting appropriately and being more anxious about it, so I’m teaching my patients self-care, how to maintain appropriate social distancing, but also social interaction, exercise, having their children do routines, things like that. The self-care steps are really important.”
Pollack stresses following routines as much as possible — even in a world where our routines have been flipped upside down — and exercise to help patients cope better. In addition, he asks them to focus on the positives of any situation, such as the fact that with each day that passes they are getting closer to a COVID-19 vaccine.
“It’s a matter of having people balance the unfortunate things that are happening along with some of the hope as far as how the world is getting together as are families, and a world that is trying to come out of this with some renewed hope for the future,” Pollack said.
As a disaster relief psychologist for the American Red Cross Greater New York for the last two decades, Pollack’s services are in need once again. He urges seniors to take advantage of the assistance being offered by the village and the county for things like food deliveries and mental health services. If they can’t see family members they should remain in touch often through phone calls and other technologies if those are available to them.
“That’s very important,” Pollack said. “It goes along with making those people feel better and more connected, but helps the people themselves giving back.”
For his own safety — and the safety of others — Pollack wears a mask when he goes out, which at this point is “very little.” Like everyone else is being asked, Pollack said he is “really following the quarantining in the best sense of the word because I think it’s inherent upon everyone to really take this very seriously and to do what’s appropriate not just for themselves, but for society itself, to make sure what we can do in a preventive or proactive rather than a reactive way when people get sick.”
Seniors tell their tales
Ruth Handel has lived in Scarsdale since 1966 and she’s in the same house at 89 years old. What concerns her most are the mixed signals from various government officials, so she’s made it a point to “sift through the information” and make her own decisions.
“It’s really very uncertain,” Handel said. “On the one hand you have the president saying they’re going to open all businesses next week. I don’t think so. A lot of other people don’t think so.”
Handel leaves the house to take walks and shop — she can’t be without her milk and eggs — when she needs to. Other than that, “The past week or so I haven’t done much else.”
That’s been a very big change for her and her other active senior friends. The former professor of education retired just over a decade ago and, among other things, runs a poetry organization and is active in her synagogue. “It’s sort of stasis now and I’m trying to figure out what I’m doing,” she said, adding, “It’s very stressful not being able to really see your friends. I go walking with friends, but we stay at a distance. That’s stressful and life is somewhat narrow.”
Handel is tech savvy — “I had the first computer way back when,” she boasts — as are many of her friends, so she is able to interact virtually as has become the norm in today’s world. What has she found? “Most of the people I know are just frustrated,” she said.
Alan Rosenthal, 77, has lived in Scarsdale for 40 years. He does his shopping wearing a mask and gloves.
“As a senior, my level of concern is related not just to the whole culture, but to my age group and the inability, potentially, of the hospitals to take care of us if something were to happen in an emergency,” he said. “That’s a big concern. Other than that we’re all hunkering down in my family, each in their own little place, and observing the rules and hoping for the best.”
Rosenthal gets out of the house once or twice a day “for my sanity,” he said. The widower was living alone until one of his kids’ families, including a 2-year-old grandchild, came from the city to social distance with him.
“It’s a big transition, but it feels really good to be able to help out,” Rosenthal said. “They’re working virtually and a lot less, but they’re doing what they have to do also. They got me in order. I was more lax about it.”
Dina Acampora, wearing gloves and a mask, came from Yonkers to shop at DeCicco’s in Scarsdale with a friend she called “the driver.” With the exception of shopping, she said they are both “homebound” in their respective residences.
“I stay home,” Acampora said. “I’m between the 80- and 90-year-olds, closer to 90, with a medical condition, hypertension. I don’t wear the mask in the house since I’m alone in a private home.”
Acampora didn’t begin to worry about coronavirus until more recently. “When it was on television and the president stated that New York got hit very bad within the past couple of weeks,” she said.
A 78-year-old doctor who was shopping with his similarly masked wife moved up from his Manhattan apartment to his house in Edgemont for the space, which makes isolating easier to endure. He’s only seeing patients in emergency situations and realized that even in Central Park “you’re never alone,” making it harder to slow the rapidly spreading virus.
“We wanted to have our garden to sit in and relax,” he said. “I think the best way for me to deal with it is, besides watching the news and going crazy, to sit outside with a book and a bottle of wine or a drink and sit for two or three hours and stay calm.”
