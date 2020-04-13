Not even a pandemic can stop Scouts from meeting goals and taking action.
“Girls are staying in touch, planning events, and even performing community service while practicing social distancing,” said Jackie Suffir, service unit manager of Scarsdale Edgemont Girl Scouts (SEGS), a subdivision of Girl Scouts Heart of the Hudson, which serves about 500 girls in both towns.
“[Girl Scouts] don’t crumble in times of crisis,” said Suffir, who was a Girl Scout herself for 10 years.
What do crumble, however, are Girl Scout Cookies, boxes of which started piling up in various troop leaders’ homes after booth and door-to-door selling efforts were canceled due to the COVID-19 health crisis.
To solve the problem, leaders of Edgemont’s Greenville Daisies Troop 2037 started collecting money from the community through Venmo and set up a system to donate their cookies to various hospital workers at Montefiore Medical Center’s Wakefield campus in the Bronx, according to Payal Lakhani-Sanghvi, one of the troop’s co-leaders and the mother of an Edgemont Greenville Daisy.
Montefiore’s Wakefield campus is the workplace of Lakhani-Sanghvi’s husband, an ER physician on the frontlines of the pandemic.
Despite limiting the fundraiser to the Edgemont community, Lakhani-Sanghvi’s troop raised nearly $2,000, which has allowed them to donate lunches and dinners, in addition to the cookies, to Wakefield’s frontline hospital staff. Lakhani-Sanghvi said the troop hopes to continue donating meals for as long as possible. “We’re fortunate that we can not only do the stuff we need to, but we can actually do stuff for others,” she said.
Edgemont’s first grade Daisies, along with a few other troops, also created thank you cards and banners, which Lakhani-Sanghvi and another leader delivered to Wakefield’s health care workers.
The craft supplies used to make the cards were dropped off at each Daisy’s house in plastic bags so as to maintain social distancing.
“They loved making the cards … they got glitter and stickers and went buck wild,” said Lakhani-Sanghvi, adding, “It’s nice to see the 6- and 7-year-olds be able to learn gratitude, because that’s part of being a Girl Scout but that’s also part of life.”
Although the Edgemont Daisies were “bummed” about not being able to sell cookies at booths this year, they are “strong girls” who understand the community is dealing with a unique situation right now, Lakhani-Sanghvi said. One of those strong girls is Lakhani-Sanghvi’s daughter, Amiya Sanghvi, age 7, who said she’s looking forward to working on a “robot patch” with her fellow Girl Scouts when she sees them next. Until then, the girls will meet via the Zoom videoconferencing platform.
Edgemont’s third grade Brownies Troop 1436 found a novel way to take action while social distancing — they created and sent cards to seniors at an assisted living facility in Virginia Beach, Virginia.
One of the troop’s co-leaders, Donna Marie Caro, who also serves as one of SEGS’ three cookie chairs, said the idea gelled after an Edgemont resident told the troop she wanted to send cookies to her mom who lives at a senior care facility in Virginia Beach. “[The woman] said [seniors at the facility] were very lonely, feeling very isolated, and she thought they would appreciate cards,” said Caro.
After creating these cards for the seniors, many of Edgemont’s third grade Brownies, including Caro’s daughter, Maeve, decorated cards for local coronavirus patients as well.
Before social distancing was in full force, Caro and her co-leaders sold some of boxes of cookies by taking virtual orders and then dropping off the boxes on buyers’ doorsteps.
“We reached out to the community because people were stuck in their homes and they were really excited to get cookies,” Caro said. “They would send an email [or] a text, and we’d bring the cookies [to] their front door; there was no contact.” Payment were via Venmo, she added.
In Scarsdale, kindergartners in Edgewood’s Daisies Troop 1581 took up a similar mission, making cards and video messages for health care workers at Montefiore Medical Center.
They also took part in a Zoom yoga meeting and “the girls’ faces lit up just seeing the others … in that moment we knew it was a win no matter what else happened,” troop leaders Emily Higgins and Sarah Collins wrote in an email to The Inquirer, adding, “We really believe letting the girls spend some time together — even if just through a screen — is important for their emotional well-being.”
Higgins and Collins also organized a “rainbow hunt” for the girls to paint, draw or color a rainbow and tape it to their front door to “lift the spirits” of passersby, said Higgins, adding, “while the girls are out for fresh air, they try to spot each other’s rainbows [throughout the school community]. This was inspired by kids in Italy doing the same.”
Edgewood’s Daisies have also been participating in virtual workshops led by older girls who are working on their Gold Awards, the highest award Girl Scouts can earn.
Gabby Orlando, a junior at Edgemont High School and Girl Scout Ambassador in Troop 1945, was in the midst of completing her 80-hour Gold Award service project on anti-bullying when she had to shift course due to the pandemic. Prior to social distancing, Orlando had been conducting various workshops with younger Girl Scouts, teaching them about “bullying and what happens when you bully someone and how to get help and not be a bystander,” said Orlando.
Now, Orlando is conducting the workshops via Zoom. “I had trouble unmuting them at first,” Orlando said of the recent workshop she led for Daisies, “but it was fun, I liked talking to them.”
In a few months, Orlando plans to complete the final portion of her Gold Award, which will involve putting up vinyl anti-bullying posters in bathroom stalls at local elementary schools.
Another EHS junior in Troop 1945, Hayden Plattus, already completed her Gold Award, which focused on sewing blankets for the Children’s Hospital at Montefiore, and is now using those skills to sew masks for local hospital workers.
Service Unit Manager Suffir said that she is looking to create a master calendar with the dates of each troop’s online workshops and virtual events that can be updated in real time and shared with troop leaders.
Suffir said she hopes to hold a leader meeting on Zoom on May 1. “People don’t need the pressure to meet in groups so soon after an event like we are experiencing. The outage of work and school has put a lot on the backs of parents,” she said.
Cubmaster Brice Kirkendall-Rodriguez, leader of Scarsdale’s Pack 440, which serves Cub Scouts in grades K-5, can relate.
In an email to the Inquirer, he wrote, “as Cubmaster, I have to admit to being a little slow to ramp up a full replacement for our lost in-person programming. I think those of us who are parents of elementary-aged children can particularly relate to the added demands of being home educators on top of remaining full-time employees — if we are that lucky.”
However, Kirkendall-Rodriguez said he has made an effort to send out messages of encouragement to the Cub Scouts and their parents, and to provide them with tips on how to safely continue scouting experiences, like hiking, while remaining socially distant. He also said the pack would probably start using Zoom to practice certain scouting skills, “now that it is clear that social distancing will necessarily continue for much of the remaining school year if not beyond.”
Going digital
Some of the older Scouts have already begun to shift their scouting education to the digital sphere.
“[My son] just had a FaceTime … conference with his scoutmaster,” said Midori Im, committee chair of Pack 440, a subunit of Westchester-Putnam County Cub Scouts.
Im’s son is a Boy Scout in the Scouts BSA program who is working on his advancement to the next level of scouting. “He has also been working on a merit badge and has been doing things by phone instead of in person so as to fulfill the requirements,” said Im.
Suffir’s daughter, a SEGS’ Cadette, has also taken up virtual scouting. She is working on her Silver Award, an achievement goal for Scouts in grades 6 to 8. Additionally, she’s creating a website for a third grade troop that allows them to easily earn badges at home with parental supervision.
“It’s pretty sweet to watch, if I’m being honest,” said Suffir, “and way better than watching her stare at her phone.”
According to Suffir, “One of the greatest lessons that comes from Girl Scouting is that if we have faith in ourselves, there are very few curveballs in life that can throw us off track from our goals … nothing stops a Girl Scout.”
To make a donation to Montefiore’s Wakefield campus through SEGS, Venmo @PayalSanghvi or email troop02037@gmail.com. Cookies can also be bought and donated to first responders and nonfirst responders alike via girlscouts.org/en/cookie-care.html.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.