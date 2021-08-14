A third squad of Angels has appeared in the town of Greenburgh. The Landscaping Angels program, introduced on Aug. 1, offers services for elderly, disabled, low-income or other residents unable to maintain their properties.
Edgemont residents Fabio Scarselli, a rising junior at Franklin & Marshall College in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, and Jackson Tavel, a rising senior at Edgemont High School, modeled their initiative after the existing Snow Angels and Vaccine Angels programs, in which residents receive assistance with, respectively, snow removal or scheduling vaccine appointments.
The Landscaping Angels request form is on the town website at bit.ly/3xxbAGy. The email address is angelsofgreenburghny@gmail.com.
Tavel, 17, and Scarselli, 19, whose years at Edgemont High School overlapped, had seen each other only in passing, but both wanted to help those in the community who couldn’t attend to certain tasks themselves. Tavel has been a Snow Angel for four years; Scarselli is a participant in this year’s Greenburgh summer internship program.
On Aug. 6, Scarselli explained how the Landscaping Angels program came about. During an internship session, Scarselli pitched Town Clerk Judith Beville on the landscaping idea, while Tavel, who had contacted Town Supervisor Paul Feiner about expanding his volunteering beyond “the winter scene,” was waiting for Feiner in the town hall lobby. Beville pulled Scarselli out of the group to take him to Feiner and introduce him to the other student ready to volunteer for more than snow shoveling.
“I saw Jackson talking to Paul Feiner, and I put two and two together,” Scarselli said.
The landscaping concept stemmed from help Scarselli and his older brother, Matteo, a rising senior at Skidmore College, provided for their grandmother, Veronica Adrian of Forest Hills, Queens. Last summer, her home helper wasn’t able to perform the yard work, and anti-virus safety precautions precluded bringing in outside help. The brothers tackled her side and front yards.
“We pulled a lot of weeds, cleared some foliage near the doors and side stairs; there were vines growing up the side of the house, and we cut those and cleared it all,” Scarselli detailed. “It took a little over two hours.”
His grandmother, a nonagenarian, hadn’t asked for help, but the idea of helping people in Greenburgh stemmed from this experience.
For Tavel, he “didn’t have to stay confined to winter to help people; there are other needs besides shoveling driveways … there are year-round needs, weeding, planting, watering, raking, removing dead branches. There are tuneups in the house, like repairs ... We’re planning on incorporating inside work, adding another part.” He has reached out to seniors living near him who need assistance taking out trash and recycling.
At present, the Landscaping Angels have more requests for help — 22 in less than three weeks — than volunteers. Vacations and participating in sports limited volunteers’ availability and overloaded the two founders and their first volunteer.
Feiner sent out e-blasts to local media outlets and may involve interns in the Landscaping Angels program. Scarselli is promoting the program to that group, some of whom offered to help recruit. Tavel hopes to find younger students to step up.
Scarselli and Tavel know that demands on the Landscaping Angels will change as summer ends, leaves start falling and school resumes. Scarselli and Tavel use their own tools — gloves, rakes and spades are the main three. Other volunteers can bring their own, or the Angels may ask the town or a landscaping company for funding or donated tools. “There are a lot of options,” he said.
The Landscaping Angels are addressing issues unique to their services, such as screening requests to determine whether a person legitimately needs help, and deciding whether a task is appropriate for a volunteer. They’ll visit a property to see what needs to be done, and estimate how long the work might take. Demographics are also relevant: low-income Greenburgh residents have priority.
Some requests may be more than volunteers can handle. “We can’t help out with some things,” Tavel said. “As long as the Angel feels comfortable with it, otherwise we refer it out to other people.” He added, “Most Angels are high school students.”
If Angels are offered payment, or even a modest tip, it will be donated to charity. As it happened, “One lady tried to give us $20 to buy sushi,” Tavel reported. “Because she liked sushi, she thought we would too. We just asked her to donate to Greenburgh.”
Scarselli emphasized the importance of the Landscaping Angels. “Jackson and I have the same motivation,” he said. “Some people need the help, and we can provide the help. I thought somebody would’ve already done this, but they haven’t, so here we are.”
