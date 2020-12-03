Pulling her car up to an address in Yonkers, Mrinal Jhangiani was feeling anxious. Jhangiani and her family have been very fortunate during the pandemic and she was hoping to give back to those in the community who haven’t fared as well. But as she sat in her car and waited for the family to come down to take the tray of food out of her trunk, the only thing she could think about was if the family was going to like the lasagna.
“You feel like you’re doing something, you want to do it right,” she said. “I’m not good at making lasagna.”
Looking for ways to help during the pandemic, which has put millions of Americans out of work and sent thousands to food pantries for food for their families, Jhangiani browsed local Edgemont community Facebook pages and came upon a post from Edgemont resident Dana Greissman who was localizing a national grassroots movement called Lasagna Love, a nonprofit that connects volunteer cooks to families in need.
The fledgling organization, started in response to the pandemic, has attracted volunteers in all 50 states and is supported by more than 3,000 volunteers who already have delivered more than 6,000 lasagnas to families in need.
Jhangiani loved the concept and signed up to make and deliver a lasagna once a month. Before long, she realized the tremendous need locally and revved up to deliver a meal once a week to families in Yonkers, Harrison and White Plains, and has pivoted from making lasagnas to roasting chickens.
“It’s a very humbling experience … because you realize you [have] so much in life,” she said. “We all run crazy lives and we forget to stop and look at the world. It’s not that we completely forget that people are in need, but you don’t really pause to appreciate what you have until you see those who don’t have it.”
Greissman’s leadership role in the Lasagna Love movement was fortuitous. When she saw a segment about the nonprofit on a morning news show in September, she thought to herself “I can do this” and went to the website to sign up. Immediately after, she received an email asking if she would be interested in becoming a regional leader for southern Westchester.
As a stay-at-home mom, she was a bit hesitant about the proposal but eventually decided to dive in. She spends most of her days juggling Excel spreadsheets and firing off emails to match interested volunteers with families in the community. So far, she has signed up 66 volunteers in southern Westchester, 36 of whom live in Edgemont and Scarsdale.
“I always think it’s better to give than to receive and I don’t think I’m unique in my belief of that,” said Greissman. “What we’re seeing with people who have become involved in this movement is that they’re getting as much, if not more, out of being the givers than the families they are giving to. A lot of my volunteers … are stay-at-home moms, a lot of them are retired empty nesters and it’s such an easy way to give back. You’re not writing a check to an organization; you’re doing the work and I think people inherently want to do that.”
Though Greissman is happy with the level of volunteerism in the local community, she is working hard to expand her reach and get the word out to families in need. She said on average she gets 10 or 11 requests for food each week. With more volunteers than requests in Westchester, Greissman has tried to help the regional leader in the Bronx who has seen the opposite ratio.
This past week, Greissman said she had to fulfill 50 to 60 requests and it can sometimes be difficult to find volunteers who are willing to deliver to communities beyond Westchester.
Greissman is also organizing a pilot program on each of the first three Mondays in December at the Community Resource Center in Mamaroneck, where she and other volunteers from Lasagna Love will help feed 15 families in need.
“As easy [as] it is to be a giver, it’s not always easy to accept the help and admit that you need the help,” she said.
Scarsdale resident Nancy Michaels also saw the news segment about Lasagna Love and decided to join in the effort. She was also looking for ways to help others during the pandemic and for her, Lasagna Love was easy and doable. She signed up to cook lasagna once every two weeks.
After she delivered her lasagna to a family in White Plains she felt the need to keep going.
“I feel badly because I know there are so many hungry people out there,” she said.
Since joining Lasagna Love, she has also started volunteering once a week at a soup kitchen in White Plains.
Neither Jhangiani or Greissman is surprised by the number of interested volunteers in the community. Residents in Edgemont and Scarsdale readily embrace grassroots causes, and, in this case, the challenge is to get more families the food they need.
“This is a community … [where] they just do what their heart says,” said Jhangiani. “I do my little part. I know there are families that do a lot more than I do. Everybody does what they can.”
