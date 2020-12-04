In light of the pandemic-related restrictions on both public and private gatherings, this year’s Light the ’Dale tree lighting and festivities to launch the holiday season will be held virtually via Zoom on Friday, Dec. 4 at 6 p.m. at https://streamfr.ee/rooneytunes/.
The interactive holiday celebration will feature DJ Joe Rooney taking music requests and song dedications, multiple raffles courtesy of the Scarsdale Business Alliance (SBA), and holiday musical performances by Hoff-Barthelson Music School and a Scarsdale High School a cappella group.
Viewers online will see Mayor Marc Samwick flip the switch to light the Christmas tree and a Hanukkah menorah in Boniface Circle with special guest Westchester Reform Temple Cantor Amanda Kleinman offering a blessing for Hanukkah.
The SBA will kick off its “Shop & Dine the ’Dale” holiday raffle drawing by announcing the first five winners during the program.
To purchase raffle tickets now through Dec. 31, visit https://bit.ly/2JGFANd.
SBA co-president Marcy Berman-Goldstein said the alliance is thrilled to participate in this year’s virtual, interactive Light the ’Dale celebration. “While we aren’t able to gather together in person, there will be no shortage of fun holiday festivities. We are truly appreciative of the village and rec department for their tireless efforts to provide the community a creative and engaging evening.”
Samwick, in an email statement sent on behalf of the village board of trustees, wrote, “I wish to extend an invitation to every member of the Scarsdale community to join us in a unique variation on our annual Light the ’Dale event as we join one another to celebrate the holiday season and all that we each have to be thankful for in 2020, a year that has overwhelmed many with fear, angst and very real pain in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Let’s gather electronically as a symbol of our community’s strength and perseverance in the face of adversity, to celebrate community, and to help ease the weight of the heavy burden so many continue to carry heading into the holidays. Seeking enjoyment with our friends and neighbors is indeed great medicine, and we are stronger together, Scarsdale. I hope that we will all participate in this year’s Light the ’Dale program and enjoy a little time together.”
After the online program, residents should gather by their windows to catch a glimpse of Santa Claus as he makes his way around town to mark the start of the holiday season.
