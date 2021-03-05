Two spectators per home team student-athlete were permitted for fall high school sports events, but when it was announced that no fans were allowed for high-risk winter sports, school districts that didn’t already have a streaming setup scrambled to get one in place for basketball and ice hockey.
Scarsdale has been livestreaming indoor and outdoor sporting events on Scarsdale Cable TV for many years — prior to that they were filmed and uploaded the next day — but this winter the audio-visual department stepped it up even more to include livestreaming of all basketball and ice hockey varsity and junior varsity home games at the very least. For road games they are sharing links from the opposing teams.
Scarsdale athletic director Ray Pappalardi called it “a happy surprise during high-risk sports and COVID.”
The school has two live feeds for its website and a third option is the athletic department’s YouTube channel. All games are archived on the district’s cable TV page.
“We’re exercising as many options as we can to have as many contests streamed as possible,” Pappalardi said.
A schedule on the school’s website and following @ScarsdaleTV on Twitter are the best ways to find out about home broadcasts.
The main gym at the high school was already wired for broadcasts and this year when they have enough staff they are using up to four cameras — two in the bleachers behind the team benches and one camera under each of the baskets — to bring the action.
“The four-camera set-up in the gym is absolutely amazing,” Pappalardi said. “It’s been something we’ve been working on for a long time. It evolved as we were putting plans in place to livestream because we weren’t allowed to have spectators indoors and this is where we landed. Getting this set up is something we’ve been working on for a long time.”
Jeff Langsam, who died in 2019, and Dave Berry, who retired after last school year, had set the school up nicely, having mostly broadcast what Pappalardi put in quotes as the “more important” games over the years.
“They both went to Scarsdale High School, were fans of athletics and knew which games were the ones to highlight,” Pappalardi said. “That started a while ago.”
Berry, a 1979 SHS grad, has come out of retirement to work with Ben Harwood and Mike Vultaggio, who now run the school’s AV department, and has been helping get as many games to the public as possible.
“Sports was always a big part of the job and one of the parts I really loved the best,” Berry said. “I have no trouble coming back to help. There are two new guys, one replacing my position and another replacing another empty position, and with spectators not permitted, streaming is the only way for parents to watch their kids play. Sometimes the three of us are available, today it’s just me. Another day it will be somebody else. Right now it’s just all-out trying to help out in an unusual situation.”
Berry stepping up to help was no surprise to Pappalardi.
“He is an incredible guy and he’s come back just to help us out and make sure families have access to their kids’ games,” Pappalardi said. “He’s a staple in the community. He’s been instrumental in getting our setup for Butler Field, plans for Dean Field and the technical needs in both gyms with an eye on being able to do this kind of thing from a live coverage standpoint. He grew up in the community and he’s finding a way to keep giving back.”
The school was also able to attract a handful of students who wanted to serve as commentators, something that has been lacking in recent years and Berry had relied on 2010 graduate Tyler Baker-Carr to come in and call games when he was available.
“I always appreciate having student announcers because that’s just part of any sports event you watch and fortunately the restrictions have not quelled students’ interest,” Berry said. “We’re glad to have them.”
It’s a great gig for the students because they get to hone their skills and actually come watch games live. And you never know when the next Ed Cohen, a 2001 SHS grad who now calls New York Knicks games on the radio, among other sportscasting ventures, will emerge.
“We never expected to have announcers,” Pappalardi said. “We had students that are interested and I think it has continued to grow and they do a pretty decent job. This is something we have always been looking to do, to have student-run events, so if there’s a way to train more students to be involved in this way, to be a part of athletics and games and even management, we’re happy to do that.”
Juniors Jean David Ndizeye and Ethan Rifkin are one of the new broadcast teams. It was Rifkin who asked Ndizeye if he wanted to join forces despite neither having any broadcasting experience.
“I wanted to be a commentator because I love talking about sports and watching the games, so I thought it would be a great opportunity to do that for everyone at home because there’s no fans,” Rifkin said. “People should be able to hear what’s going on in case they can’t see it that well. I like to be the voice.”
Rifkin does the play-by-play, Ndizeye the color commentary, and they have a few pages of notes prepared for each game as they memorize names of players and other key details. “That’s the biggest challenge,” Rifkin said.
“The first one I learned to think before you speak,” Ndizeye said. “You’ve got to think about every sentence so you don’t stutter or restart. At the start of the first game I called one of the players a junior and they were a sophomore and I had to restart that again. It’s kind of embarrassing.”
Ndizeye said he has learned “talking on your feet” to keep up with the action and the moment. Watching what you say — you don’t want to sound “stupid” or say anything “inappropriate” — and being professional are key.
“I watch a lot of basketball and I like the commentators and it’s fun to listen to them,” Ndizeye said. “To have the opportunity to do this with a friend was good and also to be able to watch the games.
“I’m looking forward to commentating a game that’s really close. Those games on TV that get really hyped up, I’m really looking forward to that.”
Pappalardi is looking into fall 2 and spring livestreaming as well.
“We originally believed we would have a livestream service, but we’re not sure exactly how to proceed at this point or whether that’s needed now or at a later date,” he said, noting that outside automated streaming service subscriptions are costly. “The great part about the internal coverage is we can also involve students and we have control over when it’s posted and where it’s located on our server. It’s all managed in-house as opposed to having an outside service. There are benefits to each.”
Edgemont doesn’t have quite the setup that Scarsdale does, but the school has been streaming basketball and wrestling on YouTube using a Hudl app and an iPad. The links are listed on the school’s website.
“It’s going to be the norm,” Edgemont athletic director Anthony DeRosa said. “Everyone expects streaming. There’s no reason to pay for a service.”
