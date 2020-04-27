Despite the number of COVID-19 cases starting to flatten across New York State, police and fire departments remain vigilant in trying to protect their own by limiting chances for exposure during the pandemic.
From socially distancing to canceling group trainings, Scarsdale and Greenburgh police officers and Scarsdale, Greenville and Hartsdale firefighters are transforming the way they live and work to conform to the increased hazards they face on a daily basis.
“Our officers are out there 24/7… working hard to keep the town safe and to serve the community,” Greenburgh Police Department chief Brian Ryan said.
Greenburgh has been the hardest hit locally, with 20 of 54 officers and EMS personnel who were tested coming up positive for coronavirus and eight planning to return to work as of April 14.
On April 20, Ryan said the department had 10 officers and EMS personnel still out due to positive COVID-19 tests.
“We do anticipate some of those officers or EMS personnel coming back to work in the coming week or two, so we’ll continue to see how they progress and hopefully we are seeing a decline of the numbers from the initial surge from the end of March early April that we had first observed,” Ryan said.
In Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines as of April 13, health care personnel that have been infected with COVID-19 can follow a two-pronged strategy if coronavirus symptoms appear. In a test-based strategy, first responders are allowed to return to work after their fever has subsided without medications, their respiratory symptoms have improved, and they have received at least two negative consecutive nasopharyngeal swab specimens collected less than 24 hours apart.
If a test-based strategy can’t be used, the non-test-based strategy allows first responders to return to work at least three days after their fever has been resolved without medication, their respiratory symptoms have improved and it’s been at least seven days since symptoms first appeared.
When returning to work, first responders are required to wear a face mask until all symptoms are resolved or until 14 days after illness onset.
At a Scarsdale Village Board meeting on April 14, Village Manager Steve Pappalardo confirmed that six of the village’s 46 firefighters were out simultaneously due to positive COVID-19 tests. On April 21, Scarsdale Fire Chief Jim Seymour told the Inquirer the fire department had seven firefighters test positive for the virus and three were still out, with two planning to return on Wednesday, one Thursday, which would put the department back at full strength.
“Two people were out on vacation when it happened, so [they] weren’t even in the building,” Seymour said. “We’re pretty comfortable that maybe we have now hit the curve and … everybody’s back to work and we’re ready to go here.”
In an internal memo released on March 18, Scarsdale firefighters were instructed to “practice social distancing while on duty” and to make considerations when sitting for lunch, watching television and picking a bed. Training sessions were also modified the next day to facilitate social distancing to include multiple training sessions of the same subject in smaller groups.
At fire headquarters, where there are usually four firefighters working, only four beds are now available and a plastic barrier has been put up in between each.
Doug Mignone, president of Local 1394 UFFA of Scarsdale Union, confirmed the information in the memo.
“The Scarsdale firefighters are out of contract at this time and maybe the village will negotiate in good faith due to the fact that they were working throughout this pandemic,” he said.
Seymour said the department had taken many precautions to try to limit firefighters’ contact with the virus. While also sanitizing the station regularly, the department shifted to 24-hour work schedules to try to limit the number of firefighters in the firehouses at one time. Before the coronavirus, firefighters would work three 10-hour days, with two days off, followed by three 14-hour night shifts and four days off. Now, firefighters work a 10-hour day, followed by a 14-hour night, with three days off.
According to Seymour, the 24-hour shift change cut the number of people in the firehouse in half. “If now the day after your shift you’re off for three days, it gives you three days if you start to exhibit symptoms, now you’re out of the station for three days and not back in the very next day,” Seymour said.
On April 20, Hartsdale Fire Department Chief Ray Maseda said one firefighter had tested positive for COVID-19. Those who had come in contact with that firefighter were quarantined for two weeks and none developed symptoms. “What ended up happening was we ended up quarantining about 12 of my employees,” Maseda said. “We’d been telling anybody who didn’t feel well to stay home.”
The department has also instituted enhanced cleaning and disinfection protocols, in addition to moving furniture around to enhance social distancing internally.
“We’re trying to mimic the external process of keeping 6 feet away internally as much as possible,” Maseda said.
Prior to a call, Maseda said dispatchers ask callers a series of pre-screening questions to determine if firefighters would be at risk for contracting coronavirus. If there is a positive coronavirus case that they are responding to, firefighters suit up with masks, gloves and protective eyewear in order to lower the odds of infection.
Similar efforts are also happening in the Greenville Fire District, where the department has moved to adjust schedules, limit social time and enhance social distancing protocols.
“Speaking most generally, nothing has changed and everything has changed,” said Greenville Fire Commissioner Jon Faust, who added that the department is responding to calls “just like normal.”
“Things have changed with some of our standard of operating procedures,” he said. “Now when someone calls 911, instead of just giving us the address, the dispatcher now … stays on the line to ask a series of questions designed to assess the COVID-19 risk.
“That does not delay the response. As soon as the call comes in, we’re on our way out, but the dispatcher just stays on to ask some questions.”
According to Faust, group training exercises for career firefighters that required large group interaction have been switched out with exercises that allow firefighters to be socially distant. The volunteer company suspended training to minimize close interactions.
Citing HIPAA privacy laws, Faust said he would not share how many firefighters were out due to contracting COVID-19. “There have been people who have been potentially exposed and they would quarantine, but everyone’s fine,” he said. “Nobody is in a bad situation.” Faust added the department was “fully staffed [and] fully functional.”
As of Tuesday, April 21, Capt. Ed Murphy said the Scarsdale Police Department had one officer out due to COVID-19 and didn’t have any further reported cases. The department has been social distancing since February, he said. Morning roll call, where officers would usually have been together in close proximity, was modified and moved to a larger room where officers can socially distance.
“We haven’t been doing any group training and things of that nature,” Murphy said. “We do have certain staff meetings, but we decided to do it in memo form so this way we don’t have the groups around. Everything that you’re hearing that slows down the progression of the spread, we’ve been practicing here.”
Last month, the department began allowing residents to obtain police reports online as opposed to coming to the police station to limit person-to-person contact. Police are also responding to complaints via telephone instead of face to face when circumstances allow.
Officers are still working their usual tours and no shift changes have occurred.
Capt. Murphy said officers in the department are given the personal protective equipment (PPE) they need to perform their duties and the department is always on the lookout to resupply PPEs when necessary.
“If you still have an emergency or anything we’re going in just like we normally would,” Murphy said. “We try to take the precautions we can, but some situations dictate that we can’t.”
