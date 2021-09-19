If current leadership in Scarsdale, Edgemont and Greenburgh have their way, hybrid public meetings will be here to stay.
New York State Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation Sept. 2 that extends “virtual access to public meetings under New York State’s Open Meetings Law” through Jan. 15, 2022, which gives local school boards and municipalities more time to cement their procedures in hopes of allowing remote public comment during meetings that are open to all. The increased access began as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020 and was part of an executive order by then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo that suspended state law requiring all meetings to be held in person. The initial provision ended June 25, 2021.
According to a press release, this “allows state and local government meetings that are normally held in person to be held remotely instead, as long as the public has the ability to view or listen to the meeting and as long as the meeting is recorded and later transcribed.” This does mean that meetings could in theory take place over Zoom with no one congregating, but it seems local officials don’t have that in mind as they support the hybrid meeting model.
“The flexibility the governor affords us is if there are times you don’t need public engagement, for example for a council, it gives us more flexibility to meet during a work day or whatever it might be so people who are commuting can get on a call,” Scarsdale Mayor Jane Veron said.
Veron supports the measure as it has proven to “promote the most public engagement, transparency and afford safety.” She believes the community “enjoyed the hybrid methodology” and she said Scarsdale government plans to better support the system with better technology.
“The village staff has been very responsive in patching it together, but we don’t have the equipment we need to make it work seamlessly,” Veron said. “I am hoping that will happen soon. I hope the village always operates with hybrid. I think anything that makes it easier for people to participate is what we need to do. I’m a huge fan of that. Once we get better equipment, that choppiness will go away, but I’m even willing to accept the choppiness to have better engagement. But I do love when people come in person, so I don’t want to discourage that.”
The Scarsdale Board of Education had a discussion about virtual public comment at its last meeting on Aug. 19. Board president Karen Ceske recommended a subcommittee of board members be formed to review applicable policy changes that would allow for permanent implementation of remote public comment.
According to the district’s legal council, there are four board policies that would require amendments:
1230 - Public Participation at Board Meetings
2310 - Regular Meetings
2320 - Special Meetings
2340 - Notice of Meetings
Ceske and board members Ron Schulhof and Jessica Resnick-Ault are on the subcommittee.
“The subcommittee will look at the four policies for public comment and will then present its recommendations to the board as a whole,” board vice president Amber Yusuf said. “Then we can go through our normal process, which is two to three reads at the board table so the public can offer comments on policies before we vote on them.”
The school board tends to be by the book when it comes to its policies and processes, so some board members view this process as no different, and vowed to look into options as community members pushed for continued virtual access.
“We really do appreciate having that flexibility right now,” Yusuf said of the legislation. “We have a process and we have the process in place so the public can give us feedback. I think I said this publicly as a board member last meeting, we’ve heard a lot of feedback from people on public comment, but they haven’t given us feedback on how we might implement that and we might have ideas. It will be great for the board to get feedback from the community.”
Edgemont Board of Education president Judy Seiff said the school board “believes that the governor’s order enhances the transparency of local government operations and eases the ability of the public to be informed,” and is “very much a plus.”
Seiff noted that of the 23 regular meetings in 2020-21 that were held fully remotely, each was viewed by at least 100 people, while more than half had more than 200 and as many as 1,200. “Those are astonishingly high numbers,” she said. “By comparison, pre-pandemic in-person meetings rarely brought out more than five to 20 residents. Better attendance leads to a more informed community.”
The Edgemont School Board discussed how to proceed going forward at its meeting Tuesday, Sept. 14, with the goal of addressing two key needs: 1) The need for the board to get its business completed effectively and 2) The need of the public. Seiff said the last three or four business meetings in the library, which were livestreamed on the district’s YouTube channel using one Zoom angle, had zero community members in attendance.
Board members generally agreed that on their end being masked and spaced out made it hard to hear each other while in the same room, and they believed that not being able to see each other’s facial expressions was a negative.
The board members voted to hold meetings via Zoom from separate locations through the end of November as a test period to see if they could better do their work and also to provide an opportunity for community members to weigh in virtually, which does not currently exist based on the district’s technological capabilities. The board said it would also use this test period to look into ways to improve its ability for hybrid and remote meetings.
Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner is also a proponent of the virtual meetings extension. “I think more people participated and it’s so convenient,” he said. “There are people who are medically compromised, and with COVID continuing to happen, it’s risky for some people to be outside. You have a lot of boards and commissions — planning, zoning, town, citizens’ boards — and if somebody is worried about their health they’re better off not being around other people.”
Feiner expects Greenburgh to continue the hybrid, which also offers board members the luxury of attending remotely when they are sick or out of town.
“I feel we have to learn from the pandemic and to me if we can use the technology to get more participation I think it’s better,” Feiner said. “It’s also great we were able to have different speakers, people who didn’t need to come to a meeting. If you have a consultant you don’t need that person or the applicant spending all this money on travel. It saves them time. It just makes government able to do much more and it’s good for people to be able to participate remotely if they can’t get to a meeting.”
