The sparse turnout at the voting site inside Scarsdale High School on Election Day at 5 p.m., four hours before polls were due to close, was far from indicative of the ardor with which the Scarsdale community — and Americans more broadly — had exercised its right to vote in the 2020 general election. A record-breaking 160 million Americans voted as of Nov. 3, with more than half voting via absentee ballot or in-person early voting.
“We have very committed voters in Scarsdale, I know that from years of experience,” said an election inspector at the high school who has monitored not just primary and presidential elections in Scarsdale, but village and board of education elections for the past 10 years. She hypothesized that the low volume of in-person Election Day voters was due to early voting efforts and the pandemic’s role in encouraging the use of absentee ballots.
Scarsdale appeared to follow the pattern of early voting location sites throughout Westchester County on the morning of Nov. 3, as lines began forming at sites across town before polls had even opened at 6 a.m. But according to election inspectors and Scarsdale Village Clerk Donna Conkling, voting was concentrated to the morning, and by the afternoon and evening the turnout had dwindled to a steady trickle.
“It was definitely due to early voting,” Conkling said of the relative calm Scarsdale polls had on Election Day. “Something else that was different this year was that you’ve always had periods of rushes, in the morning, and then after the trains came in. But people aren’t commuting now,” Conkling added. “A lot of people are working from home, so they now have time during the day [to vote],” she speculated about why so many people turned out to vote early, and why Election Day voting was quieter than usual.
Greenacres resident Xue Su, who became a citizen eligible to vote in 2008, said she figured at least half the voters in her district went to the polls during the early voting period, so only a few people would be voting on Election Day. Her hunch proved correct: there was no line when she went to her assigned polling place at Greenacres School around 3:30 p.m.
Marilyn and Michael Seymour, residents of Greenacres for 50 years, said they always vote in person, but opted to vote absentee in this year’s June primary, which took place as New York was stemming a surge of COVID-19 cases. For the 2020 general election, the Seymours had planned to vote early, but “the line at White Plains [Board of Elections] was unbelievable,” said Michael. So they waited for Election Day. Thinking the health concerns would be “minimal” later in the day, the couple went to the polls around 3 p.m. and found the line was “not too bad” and “very few” people were on-site. Marilyn, who cast her first ballot at age 21 and voted for JFK, said in-person is the optimal way to vote.
Others chose to vote in person due to concerns with the mail-in voting process.
One Greenacres resident told the Inquirer that she chose not to vote via absentee ballot — an option for all New Yorkers this year due to the pandemic — because she was “nervous about tampering.”
At Scarsdale High School, Samara Sussman, a Fox Meadow resident and SHS alumna who chose to vote in person on Election Day, said she rejected the absentee ballot option because she did not trust the mail-in process. “Who knows if it’s going to be counted?” she said.
New York Attorney General Letitia James issued a statement on Nov. 3 to New Yorkers who voted by absentee ballot “to inform them of their rights under New York state’s new ‘notice and cure’ law. The law states that voters must be notified if their absentee ballots are being rejected for certain errors they might have made in filling out their ballots … The voter must also be given an opportunity to fix such errors within an allotted time period.”
Local boards of elections are charged with notifying voters about ballot deficiencies, such as a missing signature on the oath envelope, or the envelope not being sealed correctly. If voters received a notice of deficiency between Oct. 27 and Nov. 3, they have seven days to address the issue to ensure their vote is counted. If the ballot is received on or after Nov. 3, voters have five days from when they receive the notification to fix the problem.
To ensure transparency, most state boards of elections set up “Track My Ballot” webpages, where absentee ballot voters can track the status of their ballot. The New York State Board of Election has two tracking webpages — one for voters registered in New York City and one for voters registered throughout the rest of New York State.
The League of Women Voters of Scarsdale Board of Directors released a statement Nov. 4 to address some of the concerns of those who mailed their ballot. The league asked for patience and trust in the process. “As so many voters cast their ballot by mail and absentee ballot this year, it will take time to count every vote,” the League wrote. “Across the United States, election officials are taking the time to conduct an accurate and complete count, as required by law. A delayed result due to an increased number of mailed ballots is to be expected and indicates that the system is working to ensure the integrity of our election process. A complete and accurate ballot count is more important than a fast ballot count.”
Voter registration in Westchester County is heavily Democrat, and of the votes already counted, it appears as if Scarsdale voted overwhelmingly Democrat, as it normally does. More than 4,700 in Scarsdale voted for Biden/Harris, and 1,600 for Trump/Pence, according to unofficial tallies provided by the Westchester County Board of Elections on Nov. 5. In Greenburgh, 25,655 voted for Biden/Harris, and 10,205 for Trump/Pence.
In a statement released Nov. 4, the Scarsdale Democratic Town Committee said, “Based upon the unofficial results of the votes counted so far, the Scarsdale Democratic Town Committee is gratified that all of our congressional, state and county candidates are leading in their respective elections. We congratulate especially our fellow Scarsdalians — Amy Paulin and Mimi Rocah.
“Of course, in accordance with New York election law, absentee ballots that were postmarked by election day and received by November 10th are still to be counted. We will not have a final tally for a while.”
The statement continued: “Our community and nation needs to heed that message on a national level. Each state has its own election laws and must follow its own procedures. Votes are still being counted in several states that will determine who has won the presidency.”
Scarsdale Republican Town Committee chairman Linda Killian said the local tally was not a surprise, but the party was “happy to see that Chele Farley did so well” in New York’s 18th Congressional District against Sean Patrick Maloney. “It looks like they are going to ask for a recount for that race,” she said. The race is one of the closest in the nation and the outcome could determine control of the U.S. House of Representatives.
Democrat candidate Mondaire Jones, a prosecutor in Rockland and a newcomer to elected office, won with 54% of the vote in the race for the District 17 seat being vacated by U.S. Congresswoman Nita M. Lowey’s (D-NY). Killian pointed out that Republican candidate Maureen Schulman did “very very well” in that race, with about 40% of the votes as of Nov. 5.
Democrat Jamaal Bowman’s win in the 16th District (formerly U.S. Congressman Eliot Engel’s seat) was overwhelming (83%) over Republican candidate Patrick McManus (17%).
As far as the presidential election is concerned, Killian said, “It would be nice for everyone in the U.S. if it were clearly determined as it was four years ago. But it looks like it’s going to be fought out in the courts. And I don't think either side is going to give any ground. It's statistically possible it could be a tie, then it would go to the House of Representatives and every state delegate gets one vote.”
Regardless of how one voted, there seemed to be an air of anxiety coloring the mood of Scarsdale voters on Election Day.
Julia Carey, 23, hand-delivered an absentee ballot to the Westchester County Board of Elections earlier in the week. On Election Day she was one of two “social distancing ambassadors” at the polling site in Fox Meadow Elementary School. She was among those appointed by the board of elections to monitor the absentee ballot box and ensure COVID-19 health and safety regulations were followed. Carey described her feelings as “anxious.” “I keep checking my news app,” she said, glancing at her smartphone. “My stomach is churning.” A recent graduate of the University of Maryland, Carey spoke to the growing national political divide and the pandemic’s role in it. “During this pandemic, people are living in a bubble. What I see around me is that everyone is leaning one way or another … I think my age group [in particular] is leaning more broadly one way.”
One Scarsdale resident who had voted earlier in the day and was waiting outside Scarsdale High School for her son to vote echoed Carey’s sentiments. “I feel a lot of anxiety and hope there is a known outcome sooner [rather than later],” she said. “I’m anxious about how society will react [to the winner of the race]. We are not united and that concerns me. We need a leadership that will inspire us to come together to appreciate each other's differences. Even if we don’t agree, to at least respect one another’s differences.”
Another Fox Meadow resident at the polls Nov. 3 spoke to these feelings of dividedness. “I’m hoping that whatever the outcome, we can come together as a country. We’re very divided right now and there is an ‘either with me or against me’ sentiment … I think people need to understand how different we all are, and where we do disagree, respect the others’ beliefs and know we are one American people.”
A voter at Scarsdale High School was more to the point. “Whoever wins must do the best job,” she said. “I’m worried about what’s going to happen. Hopefully no one will react in a violent way. I won't be comfortable with any resulting protests.”
