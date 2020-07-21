Parenting has become increasingly difficult during the coronavirus pandemic, especially for essential workers like Ann Busak and Kelvia DelCristo.
“It’s added a tremendous amount of stress just being in the hospital and possibly contracting the disease and bringing it home to my family,” said Busak, a nurse and specialized lactation consultant at White Plains Hospital. “I actually had to change my schedule around because of homeschooling.”
DelCristo, a billing supervisor at the radiation oncology department at White Plains Hospital, finds balancing parenthood and work challenging now that schools and summer programs are closed.
“I still have to come to work because I’m an essential worker,” she said. “I did take a few days here and there and then a week off because my daughter didn’t have her school program and didn’t have anyone to help her with homework or reading.”
To help alleviate the stress, Kate Greenberg, a rising junior at Scarsdale High School, founded Reading for Heroes, a free online service where teenagers read to children of essential workers through Zoom. The program was inspired by Greenberg’s passion for reading to children.
“I had been reading to children earlier this year and I wanted to help the community and give back,” she said. “I thought it was a good idea to come up with this program where teenagers would read to the younger children of essential workers.”
Greenberg’s goal in creating Reading for Heroes was to give back to essential workers and their families by providing a service that would meet many needs.
“It helps children have something to do and find a love for reading and enjoy it and learn more stories,” Greenberg said. “It gives parents something to have their children do to keep busy while they’re at home all day.”
The teens who participate in Reading for Heroes read to students in kindergarten up to eighth grade. Each session lasts 15 to 45 minutes. During that time, children pick out e-books they’d like to read, and follow along through the use of a screen share feature. The teenagers participating in the program are called readers.
“They’re people who we know and they’re all very passionate about reading. They want to do this and they want to help out,” Greenberg said. “There’s just a lot of passion and being enthusiastic about reading.”
Julia Lucchino, a rising junior at Byram Hills High School, joined the program as a reader to get involved and give back to her community. She finds Reading for Heroes to be an engaging and positive experience for all involved.
“One of the great things about this program is the kids get to pick some of their favorite books, so they tend to be really engaged and enjoy it,” Lucchino said. “You know, the situation we’re in now is hard for me ... so I can’t imagine how it would be for a kid whose parents have to work at a hospital. I think it’s rewarding for the kids, the parents, as well as the reader.”
Lucchino reads to nurse Busak’s daughter, Zoe, once a week. According to Busak, the two developed a connection immediately.
“The second time that we had Julia, Zoe was showing her around the house,” though the tour was only virtual, Busak said. “She really liked her right away and there was a good connection. So she really looks forward to it.”
Not only does Reading for Heroes provide an activity for children of essential workers during quarantine, Busak said the program also provides support and a sense of normalcy for her family during the pandemic, and it encourages children to explore a love for reading — even those who didn’t show an interest in reading before, like DelCristo’s daughter.
“It’s a great service, especially for my daughter,” DelCristo said. “My daughter is not someone who will pick up a book and start reading, but she loves the program. She loves talking to the tutor. She loves sharing the story with her and she feels like she has a friend that she can read with.”
The interaction with teenagers — rather than adults — helps engage the children with reading, explained Busak.
“It’s a way for the younger generation to ... help impact the younger kids,” she said. “My daughter really enjoys tutors who are younger, who enjoy reading. She kind of looks up to them.”
Reading for Heroes is looking for new readers and students to be read to. The program can be accessed at readingforheroes.org and on Instagram at @readingforheroes.
