For many Jews in Westchester and around the world, the core question asked during the Passover Seder — “Why is this night different from all other nights?” — will take on a deeper meaning this year.
The traditional Jewish holiday, which strictly forbids the eating of chametz, or leavened food, begins at sundown on April 8 and ends April 16. Many health care workers and officials believe that’s when the U.S. will see the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic at its peak, though predictions are constantly evolving.
Passover, or Pesach, commemorates the emancipation of the Israelites from slavery in ancient Egypt after God inflicted 10 plagues upon the Egyptians. In addition to eating matzo and avoiding leavened food, observers hold Seders, often alongside family and friends, on the first and second nights of the holiday.
“I still haven’t decided if [keeping kosher-for-Passover] is something I’m going to be willing to do during quarantine,” admitted Ardsley resident Marina Sneider, a 2019 SUNY Purchase graduate who is quarantining at home with her parents and her younger brother.
The Sneider family, affiliated with the Conservative congregation Shaarei Tikvah in Scarsdale for nearly 20 years, usually has “tons of people” at its Seders, but this year there will only be four participants. They said they don’t intend to video chat with anyone during the actual Seders, though they will most likely call and check in on relatives throughout the holiday.
“I'm so disappointed because my girlfriend has always wanted to come to my family's Seder, and now we have to wait until next year to invite her,” Sneider said, and added, “Passover is usually one of the more fun holidays to celebrate, so I'm definitely a little bummed. I just miss being with people in general…”
Although the Sneiders will have a more intimate Seder this year, they still plan to keep many of their traditions, like baking kosher-for-Passover mandel bread. “We tend to get really into that stuff,” said Sneider.
The family also plans to follow the Jewish tradition of ridding the house of chametz, but rather than throwing the forbidden foods out or selling them, as is customary for more religious Jews, they are storing the nonkosher items in a separate room.
“If you throw something out, that's food that you could have afterward [after Passover] without having to go to the grocery store,” said Sneider.
Lisa Rodman, a Heathcote resident and snowbird who is currently quarantining in Palm Beach, Florida, said she plans to continue many of her Passover traditions this year, despite the novel circumstances. One of her favorite traditions is making “16 pounds” of homemade gefilte fish with her friend.
“[This year] I’ll be doing it by myself and it will be just this little mini version of it,” Rodman said, adding that her ability to make the dish will depend on whether or not she can “get the right fish.”
Rodman, who typically has about 25 to 30 people at her Seders in Scarsdale, said she will observe the holiday with only seven family members who are sheltering in place in Palm Beach this year. She hopes to include her parents through video chat, since they live alone.
Many Jews plan to video chat with friends and family during their Seders, but Orthodox Jews were barred from doing so until very recently when a group of Orthodox rabbis in Israel announced they would permit people to use Zoom, as long as it is fully set up and turned on before sundown.
One Orthodox Scarsdale resident, who asked to remain anonymous, plans to do just that. “Our rabbi at Young Israel of Scarsdale gave an entire time schedule of which parts of the Seder you can do before the holiday starts so that we can be together,” she told The Inquirer.
Typically, this Scarsdalian goes to Florida with her family and they stay in a hotel for the eight nights of Passover, but this year she said she will observe the holiday with only her husband in Scarsdale.
“I think this is the first year ever that I have not been with my parents for Passover,” she said, adding that although she’s very upset about this, she also recognizes the significance of being able to “take a step back and think about your life and think about the place of religion and family in your life.”
Greenacres resident Lisa Flicker shares that perspective. Despite having to downsize the family’s traditional 30-person Seders to immediate family only, Flicker said she is thankful she can celebrate with her husband and their two teenage children, both of whom will be heading off to college soon. “I feel like this is in some ways a blessing for me and my family,” said Flicker, who emphasized her concern for the health and well-being of the world. “I think we’ll always remember this Passover.”
The Flicker family also hopes to “Zoom in” friends and family on various nights of the weeklong holiday and plans to cook all of their own food. “I’m looking forward to making my brisket,” said Flicker. “It's my mother-in-law's recipe, and it's the one food that everyone in my family l-o-v-e-s!”
Seasons, the kosher grocery store in the Golden Horseshoe Shopping Center, had a delivery service in place through Tuesday, March 31, so Scarsdale-area residents could buy groceries, including kosher-for-Passover items, without having to shop in person and potentially expose themselves or others to the coronavirus. Flicker said she ordered her kosher-for-Passover ingredients and remains confident that Seasons will be able to source and deliver most of the items that she requested.
“It may be that I can't get certain vegetables or spices, or the Shmurah Matzah, but I think we should be able to get what we need to do [the Seder] in the way that will be best for us,” said Flicker.
Another component of the Passover tradition is the idea of giving maot chittim, or gifts of sustenance, to people in need. There has rarely been a time in recent history when such acts have been so desperately needed.
“My daughter created a pen pal program with some folks in nursing homes and we've been doing a little bit of online volunteering with some children with Down syndrome,” said Flicker. “We're really trying to reach out to people for whom this might be harder or people who are alone.” Such acts of “tzedakah,” or charity, were encouraged by Flicker’s rabbi, Chaim Marder, at the Hebrew Institute in White Plains.
Many other synagogues in the area have promoted similar efforts.
The Women of Reform Judaism group at Westchester Reform Temple sent a newsletter last week suggesting that members donate their “savings” from canceled Seders to provide funds for White Plains Hospital and/or Feeding Westchester. According to the newsletter, both of those organizations “need so much help immediately.”
On March 31, WRT sent out another newsletter that contained a variety of Passover resources. One of those resources is a “Seder Matching” program, which gives congregants the opportunity to attend and/or host virtual Seders with fellow WRT members. Additionally, each of WRT’s rabbis and cantors recorded a short video featuring a favorite section of the Passover Seder, and sent links within a newsletter to congregants. “We hope these videos provide your family with new perspectives and material for discussion,” read the description.
Rabbi Adam Baldachin of Shaarei Tikvah is also encouraging his congregants to give maot chittim by donating whatever they can to a number of worthy causes.
“Social distancing is a way of caring for one another. However, we must remember that it is not the only way to care for one another,” he wrote in an email to congregants Thursday, March 26. “Perhaps this year in lieu of feeding the guests we would have invited to our Seder, we instead make a donation in their honor.” The email also contained multiple web-based Passover resources, from “Passover Links for Kids & Kids at Heart” to Seder-planning guides, and notices about upcoming Passover events like the “Sunday Morning Matzah Brei with the Rabbi” that’s slated to air online on April 12.
Congregation Kol Ami’s website gives visitors the opportunity to donate money to Feeding Westchester, to volunteer to help those affected by the virus, or to request help themselves. The synagogue is also looking into streaming an interactive Seder for young families during one of the nights of Passover.
“We’re thinking about different ways that we can both empower people in their homes, whoever's there, and also connect people to us,” said Kol Ami Rabbi Shira Milgrom.
The UJA Federation of New York has created a comprehensive webpage with dozens of Passover-related resources. According to the website, “UJA is delivering free meals, virtual Seders, online classes, and ritual content to our community so we can all take heart in this timeless tradition during an unprecedented challenge.”
To access the UJA resources, visitujafedny.org/passover-resources/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.