Scarsdale, NY (10583)

Today

Windy with rain and thunderstorms likely. Rain will be heavy at times by afternoon. High near 65F. Winds S at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 42F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.