On Wednesday, Feb. 9, New York State Gov. Kathy Hochul announced through a press conference and a press release that the state’s indoor “mask-or-vaccine” mandate for businesses would become “optional for businesses, local governments and counties to enforce.” What was called a “temporary measure” was issued on Dec. 10, 2021, as the COVID-19 omicron variant case numbers were rising in a “winter surge.”
Connecticut and Massachusetts will drop their mask mandates Feb. 28, New Jersey on March 7, Delaware and Oregon March 31.
“Masks remain a critical tool to fight the spread of COVID-19, and mask requirements will remain in place in certain high-density settings,” the press release said. “All health care settings regulated by the Department of Health and other related state agencies will continue to require masks. Masks will also be required in nursing homes, adult care facilities, correctional facilities, detention centers, homeless shelters, and domestic violence shelters, public transit and transportation hubs, as well as trains, planes and airports in accordance with federal regulations.”
Hochul said she will “assess” mask-wearing requirements in schools in early March, though the mandate is set to expire Feb. 21. “The assessment will be based on public health data, including key metrics like cases per 100,000 residents, hospital admission rates, vaccination rates, global trends and pediatric hospitalizations,” the press release said. “Plans are already underway to distribute two tests for every K-12 student ahead of midwinter break, and continue distribution the following week when students return to school. In the meantime, Governor Hochul has directed the Department of Health to work on preliminary guidance, with input from educators and parents, to keep students and teachers safe.”
In a community update sent Feb. 10, Edgemont Schools Superintendent Dr. Victoria Kniewel said masks will still be required in schools “until at least” Feb. 21, and that they may be required beyond that, possibly until March 2 pending decisions from the New York State Department of Health or the lawsuit appeal.
“The district has begun preparations for handling the transition to mask-optional school, should the state lift the mask requirement,” Kniewel wrote. “We will prioritize the health of our community and the social and emotional well-being of all members; some of our youngest students have never been to school without a mask, and this change will be significant. Respect for choice will be essential. In the coming weeks, meetings are planned for administrators, faculty, staff, students, the PTA and the PTSA, as we plan to support the school community through this change.”
Masking in schools has been a hot-button issue and a lawsuit aimed at eliminating the school-masking mandate was won in Supreme Court of the State of New York in Nassau County on Monday, Jan. 24. That decision was appealed the next day after some schools allowed students and employees to go unmasked on Tuesday, Jan. 25 — Scarsdale and Edgemont both remained masked — and a judge ruled a stay of the mask mandate until the appeal was decided, which meant all schools were back to masking on Wednesday, Jan. 26. Both the state and the attorney who won the initial case filed their arguments in writing Friday, Jan. 28. No ruling on the appeal has taken place.
