Falling short of reissuing a mask mandate due to the rapid spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo in a press conference Aug. 2 encouraged local governments to adopt newly released CDC mask guidance and implored private businesses to move to vaccine-only admission.
Though the coronavirus situation seemed to be easing at the beginning of the summer when the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) removed its masking requirements for those who were fully vaccinated, the CDC flipped the script July 27 as infections from the Delta variant flared, recommending that fully vaccinated people wear a mask in public indoor settings in areas of substantial or high transmission.
According to data from the CDC as of Aug. 4, Westchester County had a substantial level of community transmission, although County Executive George Latimer announced Aug. 2 that 80% of adults over 18 in Westchester had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
The change in guidance came after a CDC study conducted in July found 469 breakthrough infections of the coronavirus in Barnstable County, Massachusetts, with 74% of the cases in fully vaccinated people. The study suggested that vaccinated and unvaccinated people infected with COVID-19 share a similar viral load, or how much virus is in the body. The CDC’s newest guidance is based on its conclusion that fully vaccinated people who become infected with the Delta variant could transmit the virus to others.
Though the news seemed like a step back in the progress to defeat the virus, the CDC made clear that COVID-19 infections in fully vaccinated people were infrequent, even with the Delta variant, and that even if a vaccinated person were to become infected, the symptoms tended to be mild.
New data released by the CDC found that, of the more than 163 million people in the United States who have been fully vaccinated against the virus, there were 6,587 breakthrough cases as of July 26, where a fully vaccinated person was hospitalized or died from an infection. However, 26% of the hospitalizations and 24% of the fatalities were recorded as asymptomatic or not related to COVID-19.
Although the CDC released new masking guidance, Cuomo didn’t institute a statewide masking mandate; instead, he encouraged local governments and businesses to follow the CDC recommendations.
“I don't believe a mask policy is going to be enough. I think we're going to have to talk about a vaccination policy,” said Cuomo, announcing that MTA and New York Port Authority employees would be required to get vaccinated or tested weekly starting Labor Day.
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio followed a similar course. In a press conference Aug. 2, he strongly recommended people wear masks in indoor settings even if vaccinated, but he stayed clear of a mandate. He also announced that new city employees would be required to provide proof of vaccination before they could begin work.
“The overwhelming strategic thrust is vaccination,” said de Blasio, who is in his final term. “We thought the right mix was to heavily focus on vaccination … put more and more vaccine requirements in place and to give a very clear message to all New Yorkers strongly recommending mask usage regardless of vaccination status.”
De Blasio strengthened his resolve Aug. 3, introducing a vaccination mandate for workers and customers for indoor dining, indoor fitness establishments and indoor entertainment and performance venues.
“It’s time for people to see vaccination as literally necessary to living a good and full and healthy life,” he said.
Locally in the county and the village, masks seem to be making a comeback in light of the CDC’s guidance. On July 30, Latimer announced that the county would be reestablishing a mandatory mask mandate for county facilities. Face coverings would also be required while entering county beaches and pools, as well as at concession stands, in locker rooms, bathrooms and other locations.
On top of the reintroduction of masks, Latimer also announced that the county would be launching an internal campaign to encourage the entire county workforce to be vaccinated by Labor Day.
In response to the CDC’s guidance, Scarsdale Village government announced Aug. 3 that it would require all people visiting indoor village facilities to wear a face covering and maintain social distancing. Before the change in guidance, village hall had posted signs that said visitors could enter the hall without a mask if they were fully vaccinated.
Interim Village Manager Rob Cole told the Inquirer the village was not planning to implement a policy mandating employee vaccination or weekly testing.
“We are continuing to encourage our staff to get vaccinated,” he said, using the county’s approach as a reference point.
The town of Greenburgh also took an approach similar to the county, deciding during a work session on Aug. 3 that masks would be required in common areas at the Anthony F. Veteran Park pool and in town parks. Since town hall reopened for employees on June 1 and for business on July 1, visitors have been required to make appointments to enter the building and they must wear a mask. Employees were given discretion to request that visitors provide proof of vaccination when scheduling appointments. According to Supervisor Paul Feiner, employees working at town hall have also been required to wear masks when in common areas.
At the work session Aug. 3, Feiner said he thought Greenburgh should follow the lead of Yonkers and New Rochelle by requiring town employees to be vaccinated or tested weekly. Councilmembers Francis Sheehan and Diana Juettner suggested a decision be made after discussing the mandate’s legalities with Town Attorney Tim Lewis.
With the first day of school fast approaching, the CDC recommended in its new guidance that school districts implement universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students and visitors in schools regardless of vaccination status. The American Academy of Pediatrics also updated its interim guidance to recommend universal masking among students and school staff.
During a press conference Aug. 2, Cuomo said school districts should implore teachers to either get vaccinated or submit to a weekly test if the district was within an area designated as high risk by the CDC. He added that if COVID-19 infections continued to rise, then teachers should be required to get vaccinated.
“Teachers are in front of a classroom. How many kids does a teacher interact with during the course of a day — 30, 40, 100, 150? That child can get the virus and go home,” said Cuomo. “Why shouldn't the teacher be vaccinated? If the teacher doesn't want to be vaccinated, fine, but then don't be in front of a classroom.”
In an email sent to the school community July 28, Scarsdale Superintendent Thomas Hagerman said the district would follow whatever guidance was issued with respect to the 2021-22 school year.
Hagerman added that although the state requires certain vaccines for students attending school, the district didn’t have the authority to require vaccines beyond what was required by law.
“During the school year, our approach to vaccination and testing of students will be consistent with that which we are authorized to enact,” Hagerman wrote.
For faculty, Hagerman said that while the district didn’t have the authority to require either a vaccination or COVID-19 test, a change in practice would be considered a condition of employment, and therefore would be subject to negotiation with each of the district’s bargaining units. He said he anticipated working with the district’s seven bargaining units around the issue of a vaccination mandate.
When asked for an update to the district’s masking and vaccination requirements following Cuomo’s press conference, the district’s public information officer Michelle Verna told the Inquirer the district didn’t have any formal statements to make about masks or vaccinations. She reiterated that the district is awaiting guidance from the New York State Department of Health.
Local businesses must also decide how they will deal with masking and vaccination mandates.
In his press conference, Cuomo suggested that private businesses move to a vaccine-only customer model, and said he thought it was in the best interest of the business to do so.
“If you say to people, well, if you don’t have a vaccine, you can’t get into these establishments, then you will see a real incentive to get vaccinated,” the governor said.
Many local businesses have posted signs to let vaccinated patrons know they can enter without a mask, though there’s a hint that some of that may be changing.
Marcy Berman-Goldstein, co-president of the Scarsdale Business Alliance and co-founder of I Am More Scarsdale, an independent business in the village center, said she was considering a move back to a masking requirement in her own business.
She said the SBA would be looking at Cuomo’s guidance as well as CDC recommendations, but it’s up to the individual businesses to decide what to do without any sort of state mandate in place.
DeCicco Family Markets on East Parkway is also contending with what its policy should be, given there’s no state masking mandate, though the store managers have noticed more people wearing masks since the CDC’s new guidance was released.
“We don’t know the right answer,” said owner Frank DeCicco Jr. about making people wear masks. “There’s not a clear guideline. It goes from CDC recommendations to state [and] county. It’s a difficult situation.”
Scarsdale residents also share different opinions on the new masking requirements and whether vaccinations should be mandatory.
Scarsdale Road resident John Dillon said he didn’t think businesses should require masking or vaccinations, but that those who aren’t vaccinated should wear masks out of respect.
“I don't think the government should mandate or even companies should mandate a person getting a vaccine,” he said.
On the other side of the spectrum, Kate Braverman, a 2021 Scarsdale High School graduate, said she supported masking and vaccination requirements, especially with schools.
“I think [requiring vaccines] is a good idea,” she said. “Some people might opt out for their own medical reasons.”
Irina E., who agreed to be quoted on the condition that her last name not be included, lives in the Scarsdale section of New Rochelle and works in the village of Scarsdale. In her view, it’s all as a matter of choice. “I feel like this is our new normal. Some people are going to wear their masks and some are going to let it down, and honestly I don't think it's a matter of who’s doing for anybody better [than others are]. It's your choice to get vaccinated, it's your choice not to, and to protect yourself the best that you can.”
She said she is onboard with businesses and restaurants mandating masks and vaccines for entry. “I'm personally OK with that, that's their choice for their business; it’s how they protect themselves, their clientele and their workers. … I’m just trying to keep a positive attitude about it.”
Evangelina C. of Montgomery Road, who also asked that her last name not be included, said she got vaccinated, but she waited for a long time to do so. She felt she didn't need to because she and her 10-year-old son both tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies and have immunity without even knowing they had ever been sick. Still, she decided to get vaccinated recently because members of her family, who are also vaccinated, were planning to come to New York from Europe for a visit.
Her opinion is that people concerned for their own safety should be vaccinated, but she is “a huge believer also in personal freedoms.”
“Nobody should be telling anybody what to put in their bodies … Yes, you might be protecting yourself and you're protecting other people, but we don’t know what the long-term effects will be,” she said, adding, “I'm not one of those people that thinks that other people [are] doing something socially wrong if they don't get vaccinated.”
She said she thinks it is “undemocratic” to suggest that businesses mandate employees be tested or vaccinated. “You are indirectly forcing people … I don't approve of that, because you are not telling people directly but you're telling people indirectly if [they] want to participate in social life, then to be vaccinated.” She also said she is “annoyed” that her son had to wear masks in school, especially at recess. “Wearing a mask for children is a big impediment.”
On a similar note, a Quaker Ridge resident who is the mother of a rising ninth grader (her name is withheld by request) said, “I am completely respectful of the fact that everyone is trying to create a safe environment, given very uncertain times. All that said, with the advent of vaccinations, as long as people are cautious and have common sense, I'm not excited about masks coming back.”
Regarding employers’ mandates, she said she is onboard that employees should be regularly tested for COVID if they are not vaccinated as a “precaution and public safety measure.” But in her view, getting vaccinated is “a matter of personal choice.”
“If people don't believe in vaccinations, I think that's absolutely their privilege. … I completely believe in science and vaccinations but I do also believe that people have a right to choose whether they get that or not.”
Autenrieth Road resident Madelaine Eppenstein said there was ample historical precedent for mandates that promote the greater good, such as the routine vaccination of infants and during the Revolutionary War when George Washington ordered his troops to be inoculated against smallpox.
“We should not squander this opportunity to save lives and economies with the advanced vaccines developed specifically to fight COVID-19 and its variants,” said Eppenstein. “Time is of the essence. Half measures are an unacceptable option.”
— with reporting by Valerie Abrahams
