A hopeful point in the pandemic. A light at the end of the tunnel.
There’s a lot riding on the successful rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines recently approved by the FDA. We all want to heave a sigh of relief. But this is not the time to let our guard down — most of us probably won’t be eligible to get the vaccine until well into 2021, depending on the system’s ability to distribute and administer it safely and effectively.
As the Christmas and New Year holiday approaches, we implore everyone to remember that it’s more essential than ever to continue wearing face masks, staying six feet apart for social distancing, and complying with public health restrictions — that includes limiting gatherings to household members and your “pod.”
COVID fatalities are rising as the number of cases increase. As of Dec. 11, Scarsdale had 74 known active cases compared to 39 on Nov. 30 — nearly doubling since Thanksgiving. It’s likely we will see the infection rate double again — maybe even triple — soon after 2021 rings in. While the vaccine will be our most important tool, right now we must not forget our responsibility to protect others by wearing a mask and protect ourselves by washing our hands and staying at home as much as we can. It’s up to each of us to help stem the surge.
Herd immunity, which is the point at which those who legitimately shouldn’t get vaccinated will be protected, won’t happen until we can vaccinate 70% to 85% of the population. That’s a tall order given the complications of distributing and administering the vaccines. The two vaccines that have been given emergency approval have to be given in two doses, either 3 to 4 weeks apart and there is now a high demand for dry ice as these vaccines have to be kept frigidly cold.
There’s also the question of getting enough people to take the vaccine when it does becomes available to the general public. Polls show a growing willingness, but many people still say they’d refuse to be vaccinated and don’t trust the vaccine’s safety — although reports say the side effects of the COVID vaccines have been minor, and the benefits far outweigh the risks.
For reassurance, look to our trusted frontline health care workers who are at the front of the line for the vaccine. Scarsdale cardiologist Jonathan Bradlow, who’s been caring for COVID patients since March, got vaccinated at Montefiore this week. He told our reporter “early data shows that the vaccine is clearly effective,” and he emphasized, “vaccines are safe, have always been safe and will always be safe.”
But questions remain, such as how long protection from any of the vaccines will last and whether you might still become a carrier after getting the vaccine. Other unknowns are: Will the vaccine supplies be sufficient? When will it be available to the general public? And what happens if the virus mutates? Until those concerns are addressed, we need to mask up and stay home and stay safe.
We are counting on everyone in the community to step up and do the right thing for our collective health and safety while we await widely accessible vaccinations. We are counting on our government leaders to put aside politics, and tackle disparities to address systemic inequities as they coordinate with the vaccine manufacturers and distributors to roll out hundreds of millions of shots to safely and efficiently vaccinate everyone. Hopefully before New Years 2022, we can breathe a sigh of relief.
