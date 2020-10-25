With an Ardsley runner on his tail, Edgemont junior Adam Abramowitz crossed the finish line of the first cross-country meet of the season. Mask drenched with and dripping sweat and completely out of breath, Abramowitz narrowly held off his opponent after the top four runners had crossed without being challenged by a teammate or an opponent.
Abramowitz finished in 19:41, edging Tanay Shah, who was sixth for visiting Ardsley.
“He passed me at mile 2 and then I caught back up to him with 200 meters remaining,” Abramowitz said. “It was tough to hold him off at the end, but it helped that everybody was cheering me on.”
Having to run with the mask when in the proximity of another runner is no easy task for cross-country runners. Though they aren’t involved in an 80-minute game like a soccer player, the compact race requires full-on maximum effort for the duration.
“It’s tough,” Abramowitz said. “You have to keep your mask on for a good part of the race and it starts getting wet. But it’s important to wear it. It’s tough running with it. Once you get past the first mile and you start sweating a lot it’s impossible to breathe through it. Once you start spacing out from kids you can start taking it off and that’s really helpful.”
Noted coach Nikki Rosee, “We’ve been practicing with masks and they’ve been really good about it. Today was a little tough because it was warmer than it’s been.”
Senior Daniel Liu won his first-ever race for Edgemont, crossing in 18:14. Junior Kazu Araki was third in 19:11.
“It’s a new experience,” Liu said. “I had never really put in the work over the summer until now. It felt rewarding.”
Liu said he ran “slow, easy miles” to get ready for the season on his own.
“I upped my mileage probably like double what I was doing winter season and that helped a lot just to build up a base,” she said. “For me not having a spring didn’t really affect me. I was able to get out there on my own, which is one of my strengths.”
Ardsley won by a 28-29 score despite Edgemont having the first-, third- and fifth-place finishers as Ardsley took second, fourth, sixth, seventh and ninth through 11th.
“We lost a lot of really good runners from last year, but this year we have a lot of really talented freshmen and an early strong senior line,” Abramowitz said. “I’m hoping we have a good, safe year.”
The girls took the top five spots, with senior Nora Butler, freshman Nandini Singh and junior Amanda Jaffe running in a pack at the top. They eventually separated for the stretch run and came in 22:27, 22:39 and 22:47, respectively. Junior Marisa Niedzieiska and senior Charlotte Dow finished within four seconds of each other in 23:03 an 23:07.
Butler used to pack run with her older sister Eliza, but didn’t have that last year. She enjoys having that back. “Having people to run with is really motivating and I think it has improved my times,” she said.
Going from so many unknowns to actually racing has been a blessing.
“We were really unsure how the whole season would go from the beginning,” Butler said. “They said we wouldn’t have any meets and most of us were fine with that because we like running just as a team and competing against yourself. Then when we found out we would have a meet it was only against one team. If it’s just dual meets it will likely be here because we’re not allowed to use the bus system to go places, but the coaches are also talking about doing invitationals where everyone would need to get a ride.”
Since training for many wasn’t as strict and rigorous as it might have been during a regular summer, the girls are working through the pain.
“We want to see the most number of PRs we can and also to feel more united as a team,” Butler said. “In previous years we had a lot of sibling relationships, so that kind of tied the team together. We don’t have that anymore so it’s a little loose.”
Singh had a remarkable debut as a freshman by being able to hang with veterans Butler and Jaffe.
“We were running it as a team and it felt good to stay up with them,” Singh said. “I’ve run with them before, so it’s nice to have someone you can keep up with and make sure you’re not slowing down.”
Singh knows she needs to continue to improve her endurance because the course was challenging.
“It was harder than I thought, but we practiced really well and trained for it,” she said. “It made it easier. The hills definitely were tough. There’s also a small uphill right before the finish line. In the beginning everyone kind of sprints and I need to start a little slower and make my way up.”
For both teams, just being out racing on the course was a relief after not having any races since the end of the indoor season.
“We always have a good time with Ardsley,” Rosee said. “I feel like this season we are hosting a lot because we have the course, but it felt good to be back at it. It looks different this year and the kids are a little nervous because they see kids pulling down their masks when they shouldn’t be, so that makes it a little bit harder. Then we have to kind of separate them and run more races because of it. It’s a little bit different, but in the end of the day they’re getting this in and they’re excited about it.”
The boys had a competitive race and the girls dominated, so it was a productive opener for the Panthers.
“I felt that we were really strong,” Rosee said. “They all had really good runs and our girls I think we had the top five with five runners, so that was great. Our varsity boys were neck and neck and at the end Ardsley won. We came in strong against a bigger team. I think we did great. We’re strong this season and I’m proud of them.”
Edgemont is hosting weekly meets on Tuesdays and Section 1 has organized larger meets on weekends. Edgemont is still deciding whether or not to participate.
Despite the adverse overall conditions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Rosee sees her team making great strides. “They are all getting so much stronger and they’re all getting faster,” she said. “I’m really proud of them. Even with the masks on they have been PRing and doing amazing.”
