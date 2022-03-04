Just one day shy of the two-year anniversary of the first documented case of COVID-19 in Westchester County, New York State schools were no longer required to enforce masks in schools. New York State Gov. Kathy Hochul, whose mask mandate was deemed illegal in court on Jan. 24, but given a stay until March 2 by an appellate court, announced on Feb. 27 that she was removing the mandate as of Wednesday, March 2, the day the stay would be lifted anyway.
Hochul said she was passing the decision down to the local counties and their health departments if they wanted to require masks. On Monday, Feb. 28, Westchester County Executive George Latimer said he would not enact a mandate, leaving it up to the individual school districts to decide.
“The county, which does have default authority given to us by the governor most recently, has no intention of requiring masks to be mandated,” Latimer said. “We have stayed away from mandates in general on almost every topic and found that even without having to mandate things we have gotten good compliance in Westchester County on vaccinations, on mask usage and on social distancing behavior.”
He noted there are still places such as public transportation, nursing homes and hospitals where masks are still required.
On Monday, Latimer called the latest trends over the past eight weeks “very positive” with the December omicron variant surge dropping “almost as fast as it rose.” From a peak of 36,000 active cases over a 10-day period to as of the 27th 1,066 cases, Latimer said it’s “not a blip on the screen,” but a “definable trend.” The same holds true for COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county from a peak of 677 in early January to 395 a month ago to 83 now.
Both Scarsdale and Edgemont adhered to the new guidance and students and employees were given the choice on masking.
Scarsdale Schools Superintendent Dr. Thomas Hagerman sent four emails on the subject, two on Sunday, Feb. 27, a follow-up the next day and then one more on Tuesday, March 1.
In the first update he referenced the change in Centers for Disease Control (CDC) masking recommendations that said counties should base any mandates on local metrics in a three-tier system of low, like Westchester County, medium and high. Schools would only return to masking if the transmission risk were high. Hagerman wrote the district was awaiting final guidance from the state, which he then updated in his second email of the day saying the mask mandate would be lifted, Wednesday, March 2. “As I have indicated earlier, the district will be following this guidance immediately, allowing individuals to choose whether to wear masks or not, and families to make that choice for their children,” Hagerman wrote.
The Feb. 28 email noted the two exceptions to the lifting of the mask mandate, which includes anyone returning prior to 10 full days of isolation and any students experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and visiting one of the nurses’ offices.
There was also a graphic that included the following:
Masking is optional, but respect is mandatory.
Everyone’s mask preference will be shown equal respect.
If a student arrives at school with or without a mask, we will assume that reflects their family’s decision.
We will carefully monitor for any pressure, bullying or negative interactions based on whether or not a person is wearing a mask.
Schools and classrooms will remain physically and emotionally safe spaces for our students and staff.
The March 1 email contained state guidance that was released that evening and included a chart about mask-wearing (optional on school grounds and buses), classroom arrangements (will not be arranged based on masking choice), social distancing (no longer required unless an individual is returning from COVID-19 illness), returning to school following COVID-19 illness (after five days of isolation a mask should be worn through the 10th day; if a mask can’t be worn the isolation should last 10 days. Those who have to wear a mask can remove them to eat, drink, sing or play a wind instrument with a 6-foot distance between that person and others), lunch and snacks (only those who are on Days 6-10 following exposure should be distanced 6 feet), notification of exposure (schools will notify those exposed), nurses’ offices (masks may be required), visitors (now permitted), events (indoor spaces will not be used at capacity), healthy hygiene practices (hand washing and hand sanitizer are recommended) and cleaning (current protocols will continue).
“It has been a very long road to get to this point,” Hagerman wrote. “Tonight, we celebrate a major step forward toward returning to normalcy for our students, staff, schools, and community. It is finally time to imagine and plan for a brighter future!”
Scarsdale teachers are again opening windows at the high school and some are less mobile around the classrooms with many students unmasked.
SHS sophomore Audrey Cheng said the new policy is “OK,” but feels “it’s a bit too early for everyone to be taking their masks off” and is trying to stay distanced from those who are unmasked.
Sophomore Neha Nayakkar noted that it’s been two years since many people have seen each other’s faces. “It also feels a bit uncomfortable wearing a mask when others aren’t, something along the lines of a social pressure,” she said. “I’m for the policy, but it’s definitely something that requires time to adjust to.”
Abigail O’Connell, a sophomore, called it a “really difficult issue” as there are varying degrees of comfort with being unmasked.
Said sophomore Tyler Hughson, “Everyone has the right to do what they want since the policy has been lifted. Everyone can have their opinion as long as [they] don’t harass others for their choices. Some teachers are opening the windows as a precaution because their students are unmasked, so you can’t complain about the cold if you’re unmasked.”
Edgemont Superintendent Dr. Victoria Kniewel sent emails Feb. 27 and March 1. In the first email she reminded families that while masks would still be required the first two days of school after break, it would be “a good time to be talking to your children about your family’s expectation for their own mask wearing when masks become optional.” She also included a link to the new CDC recommendations.
On March 1, Kniewel wrote, “Throughout the pandemic, we have followed the direction of the NYS and Westchester County Departments of Health and the NYS Education Department. We will continue to do so now. If the number of cases increases, we will follow the direction of the Department of Health.”
Kniewel wrote that at the elementary level mask breaks would be built in for any students who choose to wear masks, choice will not impact seating and social distancing would remain at 3 to 6 feet “where feasible.” She also noted the mask exceptions.
Kniewel discussed the “toll” the pandemic has taken “on all of us” and stressed how the community “navigated these trying times together.” The district is now “at a new intersection” with some feeling “relieved,” while some are “fearful.” She noted there are “no right or wrong” opinions and still “many unknowns.”
“Our school system is built on respect,” Kniewel wrote. “While mask-wearing decisions will be made individually, respecting the decisions of others is a universal component of this shift. There is no place for anyone employed in the school district to express their personal feelings or preferences on masks to anyone else — colleague, student, or parent — and no place for student peer pressure to wear or not wear a mask.”
Edgemont eighth grader Griffin Mendel Dwork said, “I don’t agree that the mask mandate is ending. All of us at some point are inevitably going to get [COVID], and I don’t think we should get rid of this mandate until the COVID vaccine is required in all places.”
EHS junior Susanna Reiger predicts “another large spike in COVID cases soon.” Senior Shreyas Nair said, “The cases will be milder if people get COVID, so I don’t have an issue with it.”
Freshman Sarah Rosen had an interesting perspective after nearly two years of masking: “COVID safety concerns aside, it’s kind of scary because others are gonna see your face after such a long time and it just makes some of us a lot more self-conscious.”
Sophomore Pedro Kurrle looked at it from the faculty’s perspective, saying, “There are definitely teachers that are more precautious about mask-wearing among students than other teachers, and I feel as if teachers should have their own rules about masks so that they can feel safe. Teachers have different levels of comfort with the pandemic still going on, and I feel as if teachers should have that choice.”
Social studies and psychology teacher Michael Alter said, “I’m happy that I get to see students faces and I’m happy that I get to establish a more closer relationship with my students that I felt was held back a lot because of COVID.”
EHS senior Bobby Corwin is “pretty psyched” and sophomore Joey Saito is “kind of excited.”
— With reporting by Irene Li and Troy Juhn
