When the village set out to adopt a two-installment tax collection system last year, the rationale was simple. The payment system, which is common practice in other municipalities in Westchester, was put forward by the Scarsdale School Board in May 2020 and adopted by the board of trustees that same month to allow residents to split their tax payments into two installments. It was meant to ease financial pressures for residents, especially during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
But the village to date has collected approximately 95% of the school and village taxes, with 5% of residents still in arrears for first and second installment payments.
According to Village Treasurer Ann Scaglione, at this time last year, the village had collected 98.9% of school taxes and 99.5% of village taxes.
Data provided by the village treasurer’s office found that 500 parcels (86 on the first payment and 414 on the second payment) missed the deadline for paying their school taxes and 475 parcels (103 on the first installment and 372 on the second installment) have yet to pay their village taxes.
The nonpayment of taxes accounts for $7,870,222 still owed in school taxes and $2,254,620 in village taxes as of Feb. 22.
Residents who don’t pay their taxes on time are subject to penalties at an escalating rate (see charts).
“As a board we’re very unhappy with this,” said Mayor Marc Samwick, referring to the unpaid school or village taxes. “The entire reason why we switched from a one-payment system to a two-payment system was to help residents, [but] to see some residents caught in the crosshair here, it’s very troubling.”
Samwick said the village did everything it could to remind residents on the dates to pay without penalty and sent delinquency notices after payments were missed.
A work session was scheduled Feb. 23, prior to the board of trustees meeting that night, to discuss the village’s tax payment and collection systems. Village attorney Daniel Pozin suggested that the board go into executive session to discuss the matter and Trustee Lena Crandall made a motion to do so based on the need to “seek the advice of counsel.”
At the public comment portion of the board of trustees meeting later that night, Fox Meadow Road resident Bob Harrison said he was “disappointed” by the board’s move into executive session. Black Birch Lane resident Bob Berg shared a similar opinion at the board’s budget briefing session on Feb. 24.
“I had signed onto the Zoom session yesterday for what was supposed to be a public session … and then all of a sudden the village attorney turned it into a mysterious executive session and then the public was just cut out and disconnected from the Zoom call,” said Berg.
Samwick said the board is allowed to seek the advice of counsel in executive session.
“We wanted to explore and see whether any options were available to help here,” said Samwick, referring to the discussion held during the executive session. “Unfortunately … those options are not apparent.”
For the future, Scaglione told the Inquirer she wanted to make the standard tax sale form clearer and send residents more communications about the deadlines and penalties. She said the treasurer’s department has created a new notice about delinquent taxes, which will be sent out on a regular basis.
“The majority of other municipalities already have the two-payment installment system. They’ve had it for a long time,” said Scaglione. “So overall I think people like that option. It’s a benefit.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.