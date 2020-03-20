With the outbreak of COVID-19, municipalities and school districts are dreaming up new ways to communicate with the public and conduct regular business without endangering the welfare of town, village, school employees and the public.
On March 13, Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed an executive order, which, among other things, suspended part of the New York State open meetings law to allow any public authority to meet and take actions without requiring in-person access to meetings. They can hold meetings remotely by conference call or online platforms, as long as members of the public can view or listen to the proceedings.
“Essentially public bodies are not required to allow in-person attendance at their meetings, as long as they make their meetings available through some other electronic means,” said Kristin O’Neill, the assistant director for the Committee on Open Government. “The way the executive order is written, it’s my understanding that [board members] can just call in by phone.”
With Scarsdale Village Hall closed as of March 16 and Greenburgh Town Hall as of March 17, most committee and board meetings have been postponed. In Scarsdale, the Board of Architectural Review, the planning board meeting and the Committee for Historic Preservation all canceled meetings that were scheduled to take place in March.
“Regular village board [of trustees] meetings are presently going according to schedule,” Deputy Village Manager Robert Cole said. The board of trustees meeting scheduled on March 24 will be broadcast and streamed live, “but the public will not be able to attend in person if village hall remains closed at that time,” Cole said. “Members of the public will be able to watch or listen to the meeting, but not participate directly.”
As of March 17, Cole said the board was planning to conduct the meeting in person at village hall, with social distancing parameters in place to ensure trustees and village staff stay 6 feet apart from each other.
However, “Like all other things in the current environment, the intent to meet in person may change between now and then,” he said.
Work on the village budget is in full swing, Cole noted, and he said the village has “already completed a number of public sessions and meetings” for the 2020-21 budget. He also said the required public hearing on the budget would take place on April 14 as planned.
“The village is prepared to accommodate many different scenarios involving meeting and working from home, both with respect to staff and the village board meetings,” Cole said.
Greenburgh also canceled several public meetings that were scheduled to take place this month, including a planning board meeting, a board of ethics meeting, a zoning board of appeals meeting and a conservation advisory council meeting.
“I want people to know that we’re going to do whatever we can to make this the least stressful situation possible,” said Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner. “Our job is to manage the town as best as we can.”
Feiner told the Inquirer that preparations were being made to transition all public meetings to Zoom, a video conferencing platform, and that the IT infrastructure to hold such meetings would be completed by early next week.
“You really can’t have government do nothing and you don’t want to have too much of a backlog,” said Feiner.
Feiner said he planned to hold Greenburgh special town board meetings every Tuesday following a work session, and he said the town might begin streaming board meetings next week. Board meetings would function much as they had prior to the outbreak, Feiner said, with time allotted for viewers to engage in a public comment session as well.
Zoom virtual meetings will also take place to discuss specific projects within the town, including the Ardsley and Fort Hill roads traffic signal meeting, which was supposed to take place March 12, but was canceled due to COVID-19.
“I didn’t schedule it yet because we want to make sure that we have the Zoom capabilities first,” said Feiner. The meeting will be scheduled next week.
Feiner said Greenburgh Town departments are ramping up to hold daily video conferences with residents to keep them up to date on projects.
“It’s a way of keeping people engaged and feeling less isolated,” said Feiner. “People who want to participate still will be able to participate.”
Similarly, in the Scarsdale Schools, district officials released a notice March 17 to announce a board of education meeting would take place through video conferencing March 18. The meeting was streamed online via Zoom with a public comment period available for residents who tuned in to the meeting.
