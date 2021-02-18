Scarsdale, NY (10583)

Today

Light snow during the morning will transition to snow showers during the afternoon. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. High 34F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low near 25F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%.