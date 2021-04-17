The New York State Department of Health (DOH) updated its guidance Friday, April 9 to better align with guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) last month.
Mirroring the CDC’s guidance and citing evidence that young children have lower susceptibility and incidence of COVID-19, the state will now allow school districts to reduce physical distancing requirements to a minimum of 3 feet without barriers in counties where there is low, moderate or substantial risk of viral transmission.
According to the most recent data from the CDC, Westchester County is rated at a high level of community transmission. In Westchester and other counties with a high risk of transmission, middle and high schools can continue with 3 feet of physical distancing only if cohorting is utilized. If not, students will need to maintain at least 6 feet of distancing. Elementary schools will be allowed to maintain at least 3 feet between students in counties with high risk of transmission.
Though students will be allowed in most cases to reduce their physical distancing to 3 feet, teachers, staff and visitors will be required to maintain 6 feet of physical distancing between one another and between students. Anyone in the school building eating meals, snacks or drinking without a mask will also be required to maintain 6 feet of physical distancing.
Students who participate in activities that require voice projection, such as singing or playing a wind instrument, can now do so at 6 feet, down from 12 feet in previous guidance. Any activity which could result in heavy breathing, such as gym classes, must also maintain 6 feet of distancing.
Assistant Superintendent Eric Rauschenbach said the district had already been moving forward in setting up meetings with the performing arts teachers to start thinking about how to set up spaces in accordance with the new guidance.
“We spent quite a bit of time planning on how to do that at 12 feet with some ingenious plans cooked up on using rotating spaces,” said Rauschenbach. “So happily, we won’t necessarily have to use those for too long, but it will take a little bit of time to kind of rejigger those so they’re ready to go at 6 feet.”
Scarsdale Schools have already begun to welcome students back to a full-time, in-person classroom environment. K-2 students returned in February, students in grades 3-5 returned in March, middle school students returned Monday, April 12, and high school students are set to return on April 19. According to Assistant Superintendent Drew Patrick, half of the elementary school population moved from a virtual-only model in November 2020 to full-time instruction on March 22.
Much of the district’s reopening model was built upon using barriers to reduce physical distancing to 3 feet — a guideline set out in the DOH’s previous guidance. The district invested nearly $180,000 on barriers.
“The CDC no longer has a recommendation for the use of barriers in the classroom spaces, but nothing precludes districts from doing that,” said Superintendent Thomas Hagerman, adding that the district did not receive any warning from the DOH that guidance was changing. “In talking with my colleagues over the course of the day many of them are going to continue keeping those [barriers] in place. People invested a lot of time and money and for some people it brings some sense of comfort.”
The district also made a commitment to barriers to parents, faculty and students as a major risk mitigation strategy. Hagerman said the district would continue using barriers for the remainder of the school year.
According to survey data released last month by the district, 554 district employees — 73% of teachers and 40% of teacher aides — reported receiving both doses of the two-dose vaccine brands, or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. When questioned by school board members if the district planned to resurvey the district to get updated figures for that vaccination rate, Patrick said the district could, but that he hadn’t contemplated it.
“Most of the surveying was really done to play an active role first in influencing … more access and that was successful,” said Patrick. “Our judgment at this point is that people who are likely to get vaccinated [and] can get vaccinated, have or are in the process.”
With New York now allowing any resident 16 or older to schedule a vaccination appointment, Drew said the district would be turning its attention to educating eligible students about the vaccines, though no plan has been put in place just yet.
“We have already produced with the doctors on our health and nursing task force an explanation video around all of the vaccines — how they work, side effects, the science behind them and why they are effective in ending the global pandemic,” said Rauschenbach. “That was actually made quite accessible as a video, so it is something we could also use and turn around … once kids are able to access the vaccine."
