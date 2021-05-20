Vaccinated people no longer have to wear masks in most indoor settings in New York. This pandemic health policy change went into effect May 19 when Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced New York State would adopt the Centers for Disease Control's updated guidance on masks and social distancing. The federal and now state guidance does advise that people wear masks in certain indoor settings, like on public transit or in a health care facility.
Cuomo also reported the statewide positivity rate as of Wednesday had dropped to 1%, the lowest since Oct. 10.
"New York is making tremendous strides in beating back COVID — our positivity rates are the lowest we've seen in months and more than 10 million New Yorkers have received at least one dose of the vaccine," Gov. Cuomo said in a statement released May 19. "This progress has been a function of the hard work and dedication shown by New Yorkers throughout this entire pandemic, and it's because of that progress that we are able to ease restrictions on businesses and lift mask and social distancing requirements for vaccinated individuals in most public places. This is a huge milestone in our reopening and our efforts to build New York back better and stronger, but we must remain vigilant and work even harder to get every single eligible New Yorker vaccinated if we want to defeat COVID once and for all."
