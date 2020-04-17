Stay the course. That was the message from New York State Gov. Andrew Cuomo in his daily coronavirus update April 16 as he extended the New York on PAUSE order requiring all nonessential workers to stay home and schools to remain closed through May 15, and to continue to abide by social distancing restrictions. The orders had been in place through April 29.
The day before, on April 15, the governor issued an executive order that requires all New Yorkers to cover their mouth and nose in public when social distancing of at least 6 feet is not possible and all essential workers to wear face coverings while at work.
“For example, if you are riding on public transit where it is impossible to maintain social distancing, or walking on a busy sidewalk, you must wear a face covering like a bandana or a mask,” Cuomo explained in a message on Twitter.
In his Thursday press conference, Cuomo said the rules will go into effect at 8 p.m. Friday, April 17, and there is a three-day period to comply. No fines will be imposed for noncompliance, but people should be urged to comply by others because “it makes sense,” he said.
The governor encouraged the use of bandanas, scarves or homemade masks so that medical masks can be preserved for use by health care workers and first responders.
Instructions for homemade masks in 10 steps can be found at instructables.com/id/DIY-Face-Mask-With-Filter-Pocket/ and many more options are available on YouTube.
Cuomo also stated the need to gradually reopen businesses and schools in phases, and a schedule to reopen will depend on how essential an industry is and what the infection risk for the industry.
In a Tweet, he noted, “The most essential and lowest risk industries will be opened first.” But he gave no indication by press time as to when that might begin.
More than 11,000 in New York State have lost their lives to the coronavirus, and about 650 in Westchester as of April 16, but total hospitalizations have been declining.
