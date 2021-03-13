Mayor Marc Samwick and Village Manager Steve Pappalardo responded to a continued influx of emails and calls to village hall from taxpayers who missed tax payment deadlines due to confusion over the new installment plan authorized by the board of trustees in June of 2020. Speaking at the March 9 board meeting, Pappalardo said, “Although over 94% of taxpayers remitted timely payment, approximately 6% did not. As a consequence, many of those failing to remit timely payment experienced significant late penalties. My comments are intended to help all taxpayers become aware of the issue so others may avoid the problem in the future, as well as to inform Scarsdale taxpayers of the regulatory constraints the village must operate within as we respond to requests for relief, which we are unauthorized to grant.”
According to Pappalardo, in recognition of the financial impact of COVID-19 on the local, national, and global economies, and the associated stress placed on Scarsdale businesses, families, and other property owners, the village and school boards worked together to authorize property tax payments to be paid in two installments, which is already common practice in other Westchester County municipalities.
“The village is acutely aware of the pain facing a number of residents as a result of the addition ... of a two-payment tax option for school and village taxes that have been due over the past 10 months,” said Mayor Samwick. “This change has created some confusion that has unfortunately resulted in tax penalties accruing … To reiterate what’s been said previously, the village board enacted a two payment system. With respect to the school taxes, based on the school board’s request for such. And with regard to the village taxes, based on its own initiative, solely for the benefit of taxpayers during an extreme health and fiscal emergency. We deeply regret that people have been harmed by this new system that was designed solely to help people.”
Ann Scaglione, village treasurer and town custodian of taxes, remarked that as of March 9, 96.46% of the school tax had been collected. In response to a resident’s comment, Scaglione added that the amount of village taxes that’s still uncollected is $1,668,000, in addition to a current estimate of $150,000 in uncollected accrued interest.
When Scarsdale resident Bob Harrison proposed using the accrued interest from late payments of both village and school taxes to subsidize next year’s increase in tax rate, Mayor Samwick responded that Harrison was not making an “an apples to apples comparison” by “looking at what the school district is doing relative to what the village has to.” Mayor Samwick reminded Harrison that the village is already “looking at about a $1.4 million shortfall in parking revenue this year, and on top of that another $400,000 of court fines,” implying that the money collected by the village as tax interest may be put to another use.
Pappalardo explained the outreach efforts made by the village staff to alert taxpayers to the new system and remind them of upcoming due dates, and the local government’s response when there was a misprinting of the school tax bills. “This matter did not involve due dates or penalties, but rather clarified amounts due for each of the two installment payments,” Pappalardo said.
“Once a late payment occurs, New York State law prescribes the late penalty and interest, and mandates that the village collect it. Neither the town, nor village of Scarsdale are authorized to waive or reduce or reimburse the statutory penalties and interest,” Pappalardo added, pointing to Westchester County Administrative Code Section 283.221-6 for school taxes, and New York State Real Property Tax Law Section 1432 for village taxes.
Last year, however, under Governor Cuomo’s Executive Order No. 202.36, the period for paying property taxes without interest or penalties was automatically extended by 21 days due to the state of emergency announced as a result of the then-novel coronavirus pandemic. Executive Order No. 202.96 extended EO No. 202.36 until March 28.
Last week the Inquirer brought to the attention of the mayor that pursuant to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Executive Order No. 202.96, it would be possible to request a 21-day reprieve in property taxes from the governor’s office. Gov. Cuomo issued in EO No. 202.36 that “by virtue of the authority vested in me by Section 925-a of the Real Property Tax Law to extend during a State disaster emergency the period for paying property taxes without interest or penalties upon request of the chief executive officer of an affected county, city, town, village or school district, I do hereby extend by twenty-one days the period for paying, without interest or penalty, property taxes that are due in the following localities that have requested such an extensions ...” in which Westchester County is included.
That would mean that should the Village of Scarsdale send a letter of request to Albany, it could receive permission to refund all late-payment penalties to taxpayers who paid after the Feb. 1 deadline, but no later than Feb. 22.
After calling a private session “to hear advice from council,” the village board returned to the public meeting to announce that “given numerous considerations and complications of applying ... retroactively, the village will not be applying to the governor for relief.” Mayor Samwick explained that the board “couldn’t find a solution that created a fair, equitable and consistent outcome,” pointing to “a number of individuals [who] withheld their checks because there was no incremental cost per penalty through March 31.”
In response to questions from the Inquirer, Mayor Samwick explained by email that there were a number of people who came to Scarsdale Village Hall in February to pay their real estate taxes. After learning that there was no incremental penalty if the payment was made in March, some chose to withhold their payments until March. “The fact that the penalty was the same if payment was made in February or March led a number of people to take back their checks,” Samwick wrote to the Inquirer. “[That] was one example of an outcome that was not fair, equitable or consistent.”
— with reporting by Valerie Abrahams
