The coronavirus pandemic has caused municipal revenue to nosedive and costs to skyrocket, forcing some towns to consider a property tax increase. In order to stave off a tax hike, the town of Greenburgh plans to expend $15.5 million from the townwide general fund balance and $11.9 million from the town-outside general fund balance to keep the tax levy and tax rates for the 2021 budget the same as in 2020.
In a tentative budget released Oct. 30, the town’s $87.2 million B budget includes $1.1 million less in appropriations than last year’s budget and a $3.9 million shortfall in revenues.
In May, as COVID-19 swept across New York and its effects ravaged local municipal budget revenues, Comptroller Roberta Romano estimated the town would likely lose $4.6 million in the town’s B fund, which funds services for unincorporated Greenburgh. In August, the town released a new revenue shortfall projection that showed a $4 million revenue loss in the town’s B budget.
Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner and Romano had instructed department heads to slash their budgets by 6% in order to climb out of the $4 million hole and avoid any tax hike. With the new estimation released in August, Romano said the town wouldn’t be able to use fund balance monies to cover the revenue shortfall without breaking policy, which stipulates that the town must maintain an assigned fund balance at a level no less than 8% or greater than 16% of the following year’s total appropriations.
Romano told the Inquirer the town was now able to dip into its fund balance due to spending less than estimated in the 2020 budget, though she wasn’t able to provide a specific number.
“At first we thought that we would have this big hole and kind of battened down the hatches and we stopped a lot of the spending,” said Romano. “Then as we got further and further down the road when I was going to do the budget … I realized that a lot of the spending didn’t happen so that’s why we weren’t in as bad of a place as we thought we were going to be.”
With $23.5 million estimated to be in the general town-outside fund balance as of Dec. 31, after $11.9 million is expended for the 2021 budget, about $11.6 million, or 13.2% of 2021 appropriations, will remain in the fund balance,.
Eric Zinger, president of the Hartsdale Neighbors Association, said he was happy to see the town hold the property tax levy flat year over year, but he said he was worried about the 2022 budget, as fund balance reserves wouldn’t be available at the same level.
“Absent a complete reversal of COVID-19’s effects or some large federal bailout that trickles down to local governments, everyone on the town board and all department heads should be preparing for a 2022 budget that is either going to have major tax increases or major service cuts,” said Zinger during a public hearing on the budget Nov. 24. “This is great that we’re holding it flat for this year, but this is a one-time shot. This will not be an option for the following year.”
Feiner said he disagreed that the town would have problems in the future with using fund balance and called the town’s financial situation “healthy.”
Romano said because the town budgets conservatively, she expected other revenues to be higher than anticipated which would help rebuild the fund balance.
Though departments did reduce budgets, the town didn’t have to take all the cuts they offered up. Romano said the town hadn’t laid off any workers but was considering on a case–by-case basis whether to replace retired employees. The tentative budget also doesn’t include any salary increase for elected officials.
New capital projects have also been put on hold and the 2020 capital projects are being transferred to the 2021 capital budget.
The largest decrease in appropriations is for police and constables, which is budgeted at $19.8 million or $786,667 less than last year.
There were also decreases in the tentative budgets for public works administration, central services, recreation administration, nature center and Anthony F. Veteran Park.
About 21.8% of the budget is made up of employee benefits, estimated at $19 million, a $99,280 decrease from last year.
A public hearing on the budget is set to take place on Dec. 9.
