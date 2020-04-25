Tracy Lazarus looked out her window in Scarsdale as her landscapers tended to her garden. She was happy to see that her gardeners were still able to come and manage her lawn, as it was a bright spot in monotony of self-isolation.
“It’s the one semblance of normalcy,” she said. “It’s that one service that we can all have and which we can’t do … ourselves because none of us own a lawnmower.”
As of April 3 — and most recently updated on April 22 — the Department of Agriculture and Markets designated landscaping for maintenance and pest control an essential service. In the Empire State Development Corp.’s guidelines, which were last updated on April 19, landscaping was included as an essential service, but did not allow for landscaping to be done for “cosmetic purposes.”
After New York State officially designated landscaping as an essential business, some municipalities in Westchester County began banning leaf blower use citing noise and health concerns as many residents and their children continue to work and learn from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sleepy Hollow, Town of Mamaroneck and Croton-on-Hudson all banned leaf blowers this month. On April 3, Sleepy Hollow Mayor Ken Wray told residents that the board of trustees decided to ban leaf blower use “for the health and safety of our community.”
On April 6, Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner told residents that complaints about the noise from leaf blower use had accelerated.
“There are complaints about the noise and about the safety of kids playing outside while or after blowers are throwing particulates into the air,” he wrote.
Although deciding not to ban leaf blowers, Feiner said the town would be heavily enforcing the existing local law, which outlaws gas-powered blowers operating above 55 decibels between May and Oct. 1.
“While enforcement of this may have been lax in the past, we do intend to enforce the existing law going forward,” he wrote.
Scarsdale Assistant Village Manager Rob Cole said Scarsdale did not have any planned changes to the local leaf blower regulation, which bans leaf blowers from June 1 to Sept. 30 each year.
John Auerbacher, a Scarsdale resident for more than 20 years and a member of the Conservation Advisory Council, has been pushing for residents to start mulching leaves back into their lawns rather than blowing.
“I certainly have always been disturbed [by leaf blowers],” Auerbacher said. “I mean I just have to leave my office when the next door neighbors’ maintenance people come around.”
Lazarus, who lives on Myrtledale Road, said she doesn’t notice the leaf blower and lawn mower noise as much.
“There’s just a short period of time where it’s really loud; that’s all I’ve noticed,” said Lazarus, who has worked from home for 14 years. “I don’t find it totally disruptive and if they’re really loud, I’ll just … take my call in a different part of the house.”
With the state’s strict guidelines on social distancing in place, Lazarus said that walking around her neighborhood street and looking at everyone’s yards is a highlight.
“If everybody’s yard was full of 1-foot high grass it would be even more depressing,” she said. “At least everything looks pretty on the outside for people’s mental health and enjoyment.”
Michael Vellantoni, who owns a landscaping business that serves around 100 residents in the village, said his landscaping crews have been taking extra precautions when going out to service lawns in order to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Crew sizes have been reduced to two to three people, start times have been staggered, crews are wearing masks and gloves, and landscapers are driving in multiple vehicles so as not to sit next to one another for long periods of time.
“Everybody lives in an urban landscape,” said Vellantoni. “Those urban landscapes need to be maintained. We try to manage our use of power tools and power equipment to the best of our ability.”
Vellantoni said that if Scarsdale or other municipalities were to ban leaf blowers earlier than usual it would have a negative effect on lawn care.
“Picture yourself like a plumber or a carpenter, you’ve got a toolbox. The leaf blower is a tool in the toolbox,” Vellantoni said. “It’s not a tool that’s pulled out all the time. It’s a tool that needs to be used responsibly. I mean you’re not going to pull out a hammer to put a screw in, you’re going to pull out a screwdriver.”
