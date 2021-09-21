Having dealt with the perils of the COVID-19 pandemic without a wage increase in the 2020-21 budget, the village’s nonunion employees are set to get a raise. Village trustees voted unanimously to amend the 2021-22 adopted budget and boost 41 employees’ base salaries by 2% as of Sept. 14.
The salary increase will not be a lump-sum bonus, which was discussed in March, and will not be retroactive. To be eligible for the bonus, nonunion employees have to have been employed with the village on June 1, 2020.
The increase, which will total $61,224, will be covered by money distributed from the American Rescue Plan Act. The $1.9 trillion package, which was signed into law in March, set aside $188 million in fiscal relief for Westchester County, according to the U.S. Treasury Department.
Scarsdale was originally estimated to receive $1.96 million from the federal government. So far, the village has received $916,458 and is expected to receive another payment of the same value in July 2022, according to Village Treasurer Ann Scaglione. The relief amount will total $1.83 million.
The trustees decided to eliminate the 2% wage increase for 47 nonunion employees prior to adopting the $59 million 2020-21 village budget in April due to the debilitating and then unknown fiscal effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Some $83,500 of the $97,000 that would have been spent on the salary increase was directed into the village’s COVID-19 contingency account. The remaining $13,500 was distributed to contingency accounts in the water fund and central garage fund.
After the passage of the American Rescue Plan Act, trustees were blindsided in March when former Mayor Marc Samwick suggested the village use some of the federal funds to retroactively raise nonunion employees’ wages by 2%. The discussion point was a last-minute effort by Samwick and trustees called for further fiscal analysis and discussion of the suggestion.
That same month, Scaglione analyzed the wage increases’ fiscal impact and trustees shared their support for providing nonunion employees a one-time bonus in lieu of a 2% wage increase.
Arest, who serves as deputy mayor, told the Inquirer that since their meeting in March, trustees and the village met again and decided, based upon a recommendation from the village manager and treasurer, that the 2% wage increase was the best course of action.
“This recommendation from the village manager and village treasurer … really struck a balance between fiscal prudence and what was best for the village, but also what was best for those employees,” Arest said.
Arest also said, although the pandemic was ongoing and causing uncertainty, the village had “a lot more visibility” about its finances, which allowed the board to move forward with the wage increase.
Referencing that same financial visibility, Trustee Randy Whitestone said he thought it was fair to support the resolution because of the staff’s dedication and to support the process under the leadership of the village’s new manager Robert Cole.
In a memo to the board dated Sept. 8, Cole, who became village manager in August, wrote that while other alternatives were available, like lump-sum bonuses, he believed “the greatest goodwill” would be achieved through the revival of the 2% base salary increases.
“While it is noted that a 2% increase to base is permanent and does have implications for future budget cycles, it is equally important to note that the 2% increase to base had already been vetted through all budget meetings and hearings leading up to adoption of the 2020-21 budget,” wrote Cole, and he added that they could calculate numerous scenarios on the long-term implications of the recommended 2% wage increase, but it had already been included in the village’s 2020-21 budget prior to the pandemic.
According to the memo, the village had already planned a 2% increase in nonunion wages in the 2020-21 budget totaling $97,000.
Cole said he chose to exempt himself from the 2% wage increase, because he thought it was unethical for him to accept a raise on his recently negotiated salary.
Nonunion employees make up the village’s department heads and managerial staff, with salaries ranging from $44,163 to $189,353.
“Now that we have the benefit of actual experience and have received our first distribution of the federal American Rescue Plan Act, we are in a much better position to make this designation,” said Mayor Jane Veron. “It was planned, and our staff most certainly deserves our support.”
