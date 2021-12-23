Some Scarsdale storefronts have signs posted requiring everyone who enters to be masked regardless of vaccination status. On Monday, Westchester County Executive George Latimer gave his second straight virtual press conference due to his 10-day quarantine after contracting COVID-19, Ken Jenkins his first. Scarsdale and Greenburgh have seen an upshot in positive COVID-19 cases due to the prevalence of the highly transmissible omicron variant.