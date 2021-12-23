At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in the spring of 2020, the sight of long lines of cars with medical workers in hazmat suits conducting drive-thru testing at Glen Island Park in New Rochelle were like nothing most of us had ever seen before. Then in the winter of 2021 we saw long lines at state-run mass vaccination centers. Now, as the year comes to a close almost two years in the pandemic, there are long lines and a struggle to get both tests and booster vaccines as the rollercoaster of peaks and valleys continues into 2022, thanks to the omicron variant.
While positive tests are up more than 50% in Westchester County from the reporting dates of Dec. 13 to Dec. 20, hospitalizations and deaths are not in line with those statistics as compared to the previous peaks of the pandemic. In other words, the highly transmissible, quick-spreading omicron variant, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently said accounted for 73% of cases nationwide, is more prevalent, but less deadly due to vaccines and treatments that are being credited with helping save lives.
Many Westchester County residents fear another shutdown, watching from afar as Broadway shows are canceling performances, professional sports leagues are moving games and shutting down for days at a time and entire concert tours are being called off. High schools and colleges are starting to go virtual once again.
Scarsdale High School sophomore Leon Rode created westchestercovidtracker.com to easily view and compare active case and case density data. The tracker shows the 2021 data day by day. As of Dec. 21, there were 11,081 active cases in Westchester County.
Jan. 21 was the last time Scarsdale had more than 100 cases until the tally reached 124 on Dec. 15. Since then, that number has grown to 271 in just six days.
From Aug. 12 to Sept. 22, Greenburgh had more than 100 cases, but the area didn’t hit that number again until Nov. 29. Since that time it has risen from 101 to 544.
White Plains Hospital Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Michael Palumbo said the medical community is learning at a rapid pace about the variant, which has overtaken delta as the predominant cause of infection nationally and locally, going from more than 99% delta to 92% omicron in a matter of days over the past week in Westchester. Palumbo called it a “very challenging situation.”
“The number of variations or mutations in the virus’s structure far exceeds anything we’ve seen with the other COVID variants, so the scientists are busy studying it. They’re quite fascinated by it and we will learn as we did before, but there is that period when a new variant emerges we don’t know as much as we need to know,” Palumbo said. “If you think about the time when the first [omicron] cases were being reported in South Africa, weeks have gone by and we do know much more about this variant now than we did then.”
The long lines and shortage of tests is a major challenge. “That’s unfortunately part of our reality right now, but an important one,” Palumbo said. “I wouldn’t discourage people from seeking out testing where possible.”
The highly transmissible omicron variant comes with the upside of causing fewer deaths and hospitalizations, and more likely, no or mild symptoms as compared to the initial strain. But there are more positive cases, even in fully vaccinated and boosted people.
“What we’re seeing at the hospital — and this is true not just for White Plains Hospital, but really all the area hospitals — is that the number of patients who need to be admitted to the hospital or placed in an ICU is much lower than what we have seen in prior spikes like last winter’s spike or the initial very big spike in the spring of 2020,” Palumbo said.
At the beginning of the pandemic in March/April 2020, then-New York State Gov. Andrew Cuomo ordered hospitals to increase ICU capacity by 50% with further plans to increase by 100% if needed, as intubations were commonplace in serious cases.
White Plains Hospital, at it’s peak, was 80% full and while it no longer has that same capacity, they are prepared for another surge by increasing capacity “somewhat, but not of the magnitude that we needed to last year,” according to Palumbo.
“We’ve seen very few patients need ICU care and those who have are those that have come in unvaccinated and then got infected,” Palumbo said.
Symptoms remain consistent compared to the other variants, with fever and upper and lower respiratory symptoms (cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, nasal congestion, runny nose) being the most common, with the potential for headaches and GI symptoms like diarrhea.
“When patients are having symptoms with this variant they’re generally similar to what we’ve seen before, but milder,” Palumbo said.
Omicron was first detected in South Africa in late November and reports by mid-week said cases there were falling rapidly, which indicates the peak period was about a month.
“I think that it is hard to say, but we can make an educated guess that based on the experience in South Africa and how rapidly this mutation emerged but then also burnt out — not that it’s completely gone there, but it’s on a steep downslope — it’s reasonable for us to predict that we would see a similar pattern,” Palumbo said. “England appears to be on the same course, so we are hopeful that [by] mid- to late January we will have peaked with this variant and we will see diminishing numbers.”
Knowing more about the coronavirus and its variants and how to treat them has resulted in fewer serious cases, hospitalizations and deaths.
“We have learned, coming up on two years now, what works and maybe more importantly we’ve learned what doesn’t work,” Palumbo said. “When I speak with the physicians in the hospital who are rendering care, they really feel well equipped to assess the patient and determine [what the] appropriate treatments are. That has become well standardized. If you look anywhere in the country you would find the same standards of care and that’s a big step forward. It’s definitely contributing to better outcomes.”
For those stricken with omicron who don’t require serious treatment, Palumbo and his staff recommend at-home “supportive care,” which includes rest, keeping hydrated, using Tylenol to minimize fevers and body aches, cough medicine when needed, and taking 10-day quarantines seriously.
On Wednesday, Dec. 22, the FDA approved an at-home Pfizer prescription pill called Paxlovid, to be used within five days of symptoms by those with mild and moderate cases for those 12 and over who are high risk and weigh at least 88 pounds. The pill is taken twice daily for five days. Pfizer says it has 89% effectiveness in reducing serious escalation of COVID-19.
Palumbo called the Pfizer approval “wonderful news” as it is another tool in the health care system’s arsenal toward fighting the pandemic.
“All of us — the infectious disease specialists who work with me here at White Plains Hospital — are very much looking forward to reading all of the information that the FDA will now release from Pfizer that will describe in great detail the studies they did so we understand [who are] the best patients to be receiving this therapy, what we can expect in terms of effectiveness, what we can expect in terms of side effects [and] if there are any people who have contraindications to receiving it,” Palumbo said.
The next day, the FDA approved Merck’s Molunpiravir, which had previously been authorized in the United Kingdom. According to ABC News, Molunpiravir is currently “limited to adults who have a high risk of severe illness and for whom alternative FDA-authorized treatment options are not accessible or medically appropriate.”
Monoclonal antibodies are another way doctors have been combating COVID-19 as outpatient therapies. There are three brands authorized by the FDA for emergency use for those who don’t require hospitalization or supplemental oxygen, but two of them are no longer being used to treat omicron.
“They are intended to be given to recently infected or exposed patients who have mild to moderate disease,” Palumbo said. “What we have learned is that this omicron variant is in fact resistant to the effects of two of the three brands of monoclonal antibodies.”
The bad news on that front is that the brand that is effective — GlaxoSmithKline’s sotrovimab — is the one that is in “very short supply,” according to Palumbo, who added, “It’s particularly challenging and this information was just released by the Department of Health [Tuesday].”
With Christmas, Kwanzaa and New Year’s upon us, Palumbo urges caution, but not overreaction. Palumbo has been getting questions about what people should do for the holidays, including family celebrations and office parties, as many sacrificed last year by staying home and not having guests.
“The truth is while they don’t need to be canceled, we need to keep them small, we need to ideally have people attend who are vaccinated, because they are less likely to be infected, we need to maintain social distancing at gatherings, and many people are choosing to ask people to be tested before they gather, which I think is a great idea because many people who are infected may be having minimal symptoms and the only way they know is to be tested,” Palumbo said.
While Palumbo is optimistic that omicron too shall pass, there is always the worry that another dangerous variant will emerge. Prior to omicron, people were getting back to a more normal way of life — “more complacent,” Palumbo said — but many are again heeding the warnings and are returning to masking and distancing, which Palumbo encourages along with hand washing and one other major strategy.
“Being vaccinated is the best weapon against the unknown,” he said.
New York State update
On. Dec. 10, New York State Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a mask mandate for indoor public places, unless business or venue owners implement a proof of vaccine requirement to allow people to go unmasked. The mandate, put in place with rising case numbers and more time being spent indoors in cold weather and during the holiday season, has seen mixed results, with Westchester County Executive George Latimer saying Monday, Dec. 20, that many county executives statewide are ignoring the mandate, which he said is difficult to enforce. Instead of confrontation, Latimer said his office would do whatever it can to support businesses by supplying masks to encourage residents to comply.
Enforcement also varies from store to store as some have signs on the door mandating masks, while others have nothing and customers are free to enter masked or unmasked without being asked to put a mask on.
“As governor, my top priority is to protect the health of New Yorkers and the health of our economy, and these temporary measures will help us get through the holiday season safely,” Hochul said Dec. 13 when the mandate went into effect. “I share everyone’s frustration that we have gotten to this point, especially with the vaccine at our disposal. I want to thank the millions of New Yorkers who have done the right thing to get fully vaccinated. We are all in this together and if others will follow suit, these measures will no longer be necessary.”
The mandate ends Jan. 15, but could be extended.
Latimer called it “a difficult mandate to maintain.”
“For those people who are vaccinated and are very adamant that other people wear masks and be vaccinated, we have a number of people who feel the exact opposite — they are aggressively unvaccinated, unmasked and do not choose to do anything unless it’s at a point of physical force, which we want to avoid …,” Latimer said.
He added, “We want to enforce it for compliance, not for punishment. We’re not looking for confrontation, we’re looking for people to put a mask on to reduce the amount of spread. This is such a highly contagious variant now — even with the mask on, even with vaccinations, you cannot be sure it won’t spread …”
Latimer vowed to distribute a half million more masks throughout the county.
On. Dec. 20, Hochul said she was distributing $65 million across the state to aid with vaccine administration and enforcing the mask-or-vaccine mandate. Most counties were eligible for up to $1 million, with larger counties getting up to $2 million.
According to a press release, “Counties that participate in the enforcement of the statewide mask-or-vax mandate will be eligible to apply for this additional assistance. Funding for other costs is still available for all counties from a separate $65 million made available in September.”
In addition to setting up more pop-up vaccine sites, Hochul vowed to work “aggressively” to get more testing at mass vaccination sites with 10 million test kits going to county health departments by the end of January, half of them before the end of 2021.
“As cases and hospitalizations rise, we must remember: we have the tools we need to protect ourselves and our loved ones,” Acting NYS Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett said Dec. 20. “Expanding funding to support local county health departments through access to testing, masks, and most of all — getting vaccinated and boosted — remain our best defenses against the virus and omicron variant.”
Westchester County update
During his second virtual press conference in as many weeks Monday, Dec. 20 as he is quarantined due to testing positive for COVID-19, Latimer called the recent surge in positive cases an “absolute explosion,” rising from 4,868 a week earlier to 7,462 with the infection rate among those tested jumping from 4.8% to 7.2% in that time. He said it was “consistent” with the rest of New York State and beyond.
Hospitalizations within the county, which were in the 20s and 30s “months ago,” went from 119 on Dec. 13 to 134 a week later, with seven residents dying of COVID-19 in that time span.
“This surge we have not seen in a year,” he said, noting that there has been a “tremendous demand to be tested” due to the change in weather, the holiday season and more indoor gatherings. He noted the test result figures don’t count home test kits.
The omicron variant has also been a major culprit, even among Westchester residents who are vaccinated and boosted.
“What we do believe the infections are showing us and the vaccinations are showing us is that while infected, individuals are much less seriously affected by COVID and they’re much less likely to be hospitalized and much less likely to die,” said Latimer, who shared that he himself had “no serious symptoms,” no fever and no problems breathing.
Latimer said 94% of adults 18 and over in the county have received at least one dose of a vaccine, 83% are fully vaccinated and though rising, the number boosted is still under 80% as many are still scrambling for appointments and waiting in long lines.
With the county department of health focused on vaccinations, testing hadn’t been a priority since it wasn’t in such high demand earlier this month, though the county was working with homebound residents and underserved communities to get them the resources they need. Latimer said the county offered to let the state reopen sites at Glen Island and Westchester County Center, which were formerly state-run sites for mass testing and vaccination, respectively. Latimer said the state would need a medical partner to use the sites, having previously worked with Northwell Health for testing at Glen Island and with Westchester Medical Center at the county center, but he said the county could have the sites ready within days.
The state moved its operations from the county center to Westchester Medical Center’s facilities in Valhalla recently for pediatric, adult and booster shots, and the county is using part of the county center for booster shots. Latimer said he is expecting 35,000 additional test kits from the state.
While Latimer works with 45 municipalities in the county, he noted that Hochul oversees 57 counties and New York City, and that one of the biggest challenges she faces now is the overflow in hospitals in Buffalo.
“Each of us are competing for scarce resources on a statewide level,” he said. “This is a pandemic for a reason. It’s not just limited to a localized incident — it’s all of us all over that are having these problems.”
Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner sent an email Dec. 20 detailing the residents’ struggles getting rapid COVID-19 tests, noting long lines and overall lack of availability.
“If NYS would provide Greenburgh with free test kits we would be happy to distribute them to any resident who wants them,” he wrote. “If it’s difficult to get a rapid test, many people will give up on testing and will infect others. We are not doing enough to stop the spread.”
Latimer said that county meetings and the upcoming inauguration of elected county officials will be held virtually through at least Jan. 31; he encouraged municipalities to take this approach when possible and appropriate in order to avoid a total shutdown after the holiday season.
“It’s going to take a bit or perseverance and forbearance,” he said. “Plans are going to be upset, plans that we care about deeply, but that is the nature of this.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.