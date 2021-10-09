Progress is being made in the fight against COVID-19 in Westchester. Based on the Centers for Disease Control’s seven-day metrics, Westchester County currently has “substantial” community transmission of COVID-19, down from a “high” transmission rate. According to a map as of Oct. 6, Westchester is the only county in New York to receive the lower designation.
Assistant Superintendent Eric Rauschenbach said the district has had 22 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the school year, 14 of which involved children with the remainder adult infections.
“Most of the students [cases] are skewed to the middle and elementary schools — our unvaccinated populations. We have seen breakthrough cases in both [vaccinated] students and in adults in the year,” said Rauschenbach. “Most of our adult cases are actually breakthroughs, and the high school and upper age middle school students [infected] are mostly unvaccinated but there are a number of breakthroughs in those cases.”
A recent change in quarantine protocol from the state eliminates the requirement for fully vaccinated individuals to quarantine even if they are considered a close contact with an infected person. Therefore, Rauschenbach said, the district has “seen a great reduction in the number of quarantines per case.”
On days when weather is bad and students stay indoors for lunch, it usually results in more quarantine cases, with an average of three to five in the elementary and middle school levels. During a day when outdoor lunch can be administered, the district will usually have one or two quarantine cases.
“Given the number of total cases we’ve had, the rate at which they’re coming in and the quarantines, we are at a sustainable level currently,” said Rauschenbach.
The district has also been trying to upstart its voluntary testing procedures through the Westchester County Department of Health, which has taken the initiative to bring testing to all local school districts.
According to Rauschenbach, the county has a contract with Mount Sinai labs to collect the tests completed at schools. Mount Sinai also has two subcontractors organizing the logistics of the tests and data collection.
Although there were hiccups in the sign-up process for testing, Rauschenbach said the district currently had 28% of the school’s population consenting to testing, although he couldn’t provide an exact breakdown of which grade levels signed up.
“In a perfect world we would like to start testing this week,” he said. “That being said, given my experience thus far with the rollout of the program I think early next week will be our first cycle of testing.”
The district plans to test all the people who consented in the first week and then move to a two-week cycle, meaning those who have consented would be tested every other week.
Students who sign up for the testing will be given a saliva testing kit to complete at home. When the student returns to school the following day, they can put their test kit in a drop box at the school.
Although student sign-ups for the first round of testing has been closed, the district plans to reopen its sign-up process and make it available indefinitely once the first round of testing is completed.
When school board member Bob Klein asked about Scarsdale’s voluntary sign-up rate compared to other districts’ rate, Rauschenbach said he only had Scarsdale’s numbers, but he thought they were “on the front end” within the county’s testing program. He said he would follow up at the next school board meeting with more data.
“There’s a large percentage that have not granted consent for the screening testing. There have been about a dozen and a half people who have granted consent and then a day later revoked that consent,” said Rauschenbach, adding that he believed some families in the community believed that the testing would result in a higher risk of quarantine for their students. “I think those are keeping the numbers down a little bit.”
Even with the lower percentage though, Rauschenbach said having about a quarter of the school population tested would be enough to understand rates of asymptomatic spread.
“Obviously the higher the number the more beneficial the information is,” he said, adding that the district planned to work with the PT Council to let the community know the outcome of the first round of testing.
