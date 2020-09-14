David Glantz’s first day of college was not at all what he envisioned it would be when Cornell University sent him his acceptance letter in December 2019. Sitting in his double on North Campus nine months later, Glantz signed into his first college lecture via Zoom. As an engineering student, he was taking the requisite chemistry course, and he patiently waited as the 100, 200, 300 students logged in so the lecture could begin.
A number of Scarsdale High School grads have opted out of attending college this fall, citing concerns about the perceived quality of an online education, but Glantz wanted to go. “I’ve thought so much about going to college. I’ve built it up in my brain,” he said.
Glantz responded to the pandemic by choosing his courses differently than he would have otherwise. “I was [originally] thinking of picking more advanced classes … but I was talking to advisers and ... I realized that the quality [of education] is going to be so much lower,” he said. “I’m going to be so much more stressed out trying to catch up [if I challenge myself]. I just tried to play things on the safer side when picking my classes.”
Glantz’s first class experience seemed to justify his decision. “They didn’t know there was a cap to the amount of people that could be let into the Zoom call, so half the class was just left out of the introduction. [Half the class missed] the first lecture,” Glantz explained, adding that he also had trouble hearing what was being said, as well as accessing the material being presented. “[The professor] wasn’t speaking into the microphone, or maybe he just didn’t know how to direct his voice, I don’t know,” he said. “It’s actually been really hard to get content because he spends almost half his time figuring out how to [share his screen and] let us see what he wants us to see.”
Glantz is just one of the many SHS Class of 2020 graduates entering a new academic landscape. For a town like Scarsdale, which prides itself on the quality of its school system and the academic achievement of its students, handling the scholastic curveballs the pandemic has thrown has not been easy. While their experinces differ, there is a sense of universality and streamlined direction for most Scarsdale graduates, 98% of whom attend college, with 96% enrolling at four-year institutions. But amid the ongoing pandemic public health crisis, SHS ’20 grads have been forced to make decisions about their futures that they could not have foreseen.
“The biggest concern for our graduating seniors was what the ’20-’21 academic year would look like,” Oren Iosepovici, director of counseling at Scarsdale High School, said. “Back in the spring, there were still many uncertainties, and we did our best in supporting seniors as they considered their options ... Given that most of us hope (wish) to have a sense of normalcy this time next year, we expect that our seniors will approach their post-secondary plans based on an anticipated in-person experience, rather than any current remote option. At the same time, it will be interesting to see how the experiences of the past few months have shaped our students’ approach. For example, approximately 30% of our seniors typically enroll in a college within New York state, and only time will tell if that number increases this year due to a reticence to travel further. There is also the issue of cost. There is no doubt that conversation is happening all across the country, and we have been privy to those questions and concerns in Scarsdale as well.”
Cost was one factor that influenced Sam Hausman’s decision to take the fall semester off from Middlebury College, a private institution that accepted her for the class of 2024.
“My parents are paying for my schooling and they weren’t super comfortable paying for something so expensive [that would ultimately be a virtual] experience,” Hausman said. “Classes are all online, even though kids are on campus. And I wasn’t comfortable with that either, really.”
She said her parents were “super concerned” about COVID restrictions since other colleges have had immediate outbreaks once students arrived on campus. “I think it’s hard having that many students all in one place dorming, and to not have COVID spread — especially when a lot of colleges draw from all over the states,” Hausman said. “It’s a huge melting pot, which is good normally, but for health reasons that’s just not something my parents were comfortable with.”
Hausman will participate in Middlebury’s February admission program — which has existed since 1971— whereby students have the option to defer their first semester in order to spend time recharging or engaging in other pursuits. While this program wasn’t something Hausman had considered pre-COVID, she’s looking forward to exploring her professional interests during this time.
“I have this kind of dead time that’s going to allow me to explore opportunities I wouldn’t have had otherwise. I’m actually going to be working in a law office, which is a potential career path I see myself having. It’s going to give me an opportunity to get a look at that field without doing a formal internship later on in my college experience,” she said, adding “[The pandemic] has exposed me to new experiences because I can work from home.”
Jack Silvers, who deferred his matriculation to Harvard University for a year, also decided to take time off in order to pursue professional interests. While he too had not been considering a gap year before the pandemic, and only made the decision to defer after Harvard announced it would be fully virtual this fall, like Hausman, Silvers said he is looking forward to his year off.
He said he is planning on tutoring both in Scarsdale and virtually with a friend who’s also deferred his enrollment to Harvard.
“We’ve started a tutoring service and we’ve been working on that for the past few weeks,” said Silvers. “I’m [also] pursuing a journalism internship with a nonprofit that’s focused on global poverty, and will hopefully be applying to other internships as the year gets going.”
When asked if the pandemic had changed any of his other plans, Silvers responded, “If anything [the pandemic] has reinforced that I think I want to study public policy and political science and government, because the pandemic has shown that government is very important in times of crisis.”
The public health crisis also boosted Silvers’ interest in global health.
“The pandemic has changed when I’ll be in college. It’s given me a year to explore interests that I might not have had time to explore in high school and that could probably change my career when I do get to college,” Silvers said.
Caitlin Barotz, who is currently on the UC Berkeley campus taking all her classes virtually, echoed those sentiments, and said the pandemic has furthered her interest in majoring in political science.
“I really want to go into a career in government because I’ve seen a lot of coverage on how government officials have been handling this pandemic,” she said. “I’m currently taking a class on the 2020 election, and we’ve been following events as they happen in real time. We’ve been reading a lot of articles on how the U.S. could have handled the pandemic better and why we were doomed from the start.”
The pandemic has affected many graduates’ first-year college experiences. Mandatory social distancing measures, hybrid classes and canceled on-campus activities make it difficult to meet people, make friends and form close relationships organically. Weekly COVID testing, quarantining, fear of campus outbreaks and schools shutting down leave students feeling vulnerable and anxious. Students who have elected to enroll for the ’20-’21 school year, whether learning virtually or remotely, have faced challenges transitioning and have had to make difficult decisions regarding their education and future. Many have felt unsupported by their colleges and are still struggling with the transition to a life so very different from what they had expected. Others have been a little more fortunate.
“The transition has not been so bad,” said SHS 2020 graduate Sam Feldman, who is currently on campus at Hamilton College. “At the end of high school it didn’t really feel like we got a real ending, so it kind of felt like we were thrown into things in college. But you come to realize that everyone’s really nice, and everyone’s in the same boat. We’re all going through the same thing with the pandemic. So [the transition] wasn’t as bad as I thought it would be. And things are starting to normalize a bit [as I settle in]. So it’s fun.”
Hamilton College decided to keep, but modify, its first-year orientation trips, so Feldman was also able to form closer, in-person connections with his orientation group (three upperclassmen and the six freshmen living on the same floor), which he said he appreciated. “We did a lot of activities like scavenger hunts, riddles, hikes, and anything that got us to break out of our shell while getting familiar with the people, campus, etc.”
The attitude many students are assuming is one of taking things day by day and attempting to appreciate their time in college. The overwhelming sentiment has been one of hope for a perceived on-the-horizon sense of normalcy.
“I’m trying to feel hopeful that everything’s going to work out in the end,” Meghan Quirk, a freshman at Lafayette College taking classes remotely from her family home in Scarsdale, said. “I know it’s going to be a while before we reach a sense of normalcy, like how it was back in February. But I’m hoping that as time passes things will get better, and I’m going to be able to go to college, and years in the future I’ll be able to get a job, and everything will work out globally.
“I’m just not sure what the future holds,” Quirk said, “But having hope makes you happier and helps you to pull through.”
