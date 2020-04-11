Andrew Verboys Jr. should have given up on football years ago. After all, he’s been better to the game than the game has been to him.
Knee injuries cost him freshman and sophomore year at Byram Hills and Scarsdale high schools, respectively. Coaching changes and a position switch from quarterback to wide receiver led him to transfer from UMass — where he played one snap on special teams at Notre Dame — to University of Delaware, where another coaching change derailed his progress. With the Canadian Football League, he was cut at the last minute after, you guessed it, a coaching change.
And when he was closer than ever to his dream at age 25, Verboys Jr., after being waived by the New York Guardians, was sent home from Team 9 when the upstart XFL shut down on March 12 after Week 5 — along with the rest of the professional sports world — amid the spread of COVID-19.
But even a global pandemic won’t keep Verboys Jr. from living his dream. Or at least trying to.
The 2013 Scarsdale High School graduate who played a prep season at Fork Union Military Academy before college doesn’t know what’s next, but as he’s done every time he’s gotten knocked down, he just uses that as motivation to get back up and work harder than before.
“Always the thought process when I started this journey coming out of Delaware was I wanted to reach the highest level I can play at,” Verboys Jr. said. “The highest level is the NFL, so my goal and my dream is to get there one day. I don’t know when, I don’t know how long it will take, but I know I am fully committed to doing everything I can to get there.”
At a time when many of his peers have already established themselves in the professional world, Verboys Jr. is still trying to prove himself on the gridiron. Every step of the way there was someone eventually telling him, “No.” The chip on his shoulder just keeps growing bigger.
“I would like for my family and myself to see hard work pay off and live out our goals and dreams together,” Verboys Jr. said. “There’s definitely a lot more lows than highs and you have to learn to balance that as a family. My parents have always kept my spirits high and pushed me and supported me. I think the coolest thing about my parents is they let me chase my dream.”
At UMass, at Delaware, in the CFL and in the XFL, Verboys Jr. always perceived things were on the upswing before the bottom fell out from underneath him. For someone who played in 24 games and touched the ball just two times offensively at Delaware — one 13-yard catch and one 9-yard carry, both in 2016 — to be on the verge of making professional rosters as a wide receiver/special teams player is remarkable.
The XFL was the highest level yet, so Verboys Jr. took that as a good sign, making it to the final cut day and being among the 40 players on Team 9 who would be available for every team in the league to choose from. Team 9 was in Houston working out and practicing five days a week all season, and some of Verboys Jr.’s new brothers got the call, mostly linemen, he said.
“On Team 9 you were rooting for everybody to get called up to live their dream of being on an active roster,” Verboys Jr. said. “You never know when it could be you.”
After graduating from Delaware after the fall of the 2018 season, Verboys Jr. headed to Atlanta to train weekdays with strength and conditioning coach Eric Grantham of Game Changer Performance and weekends in Pensacola with wide receiver coach E.G. Green, a former Indianapolis Colt in the NFL, with his eyes set on a pro day tryout on March 22, 2019.
The goal was to show quickness and good hands on the field, along with big numbers in the baseline drills. Verboys Jr. was pleased with his performance and “drew some interest from scouts.”
“When we followed up with them it came down to I didn’t have enough productivity or film to my name where they could really dissect me in a game atmosphere,” he said. “That was tough to hear because I felt like I should have been playing, but I didn’t get that opportunity. I had the skill set to open up some eyes, so I knew I could play and I always believed in my ability.”
Next up were eight open tryouts around the country for the CFL that spring. Three days into CFL training camp in June, the Montreal Alouettes called Verboys Jr. to come to camp. He started on special teams in preseason games against Toronto and Ottawa, making five tackles.
“That’s coming from a receiver who doesn’t work on tackling all the time,” he said. “I felt like I played well and at practice I was with the receivers.”
After thinking the cut deadline had passed and that he had made the team, he was released 90 minutes later. “We went back to the drawing board,” Verboys Jr. said. “I knew the XFL was starting up in 2020.”
The XFL held invite-only showcases in June and July. After leaving Canada, Verboys Jr. got invited to try out in Washington, D.C. Despite good results, he was not chosen for the draft pool. Then in November he wasn’t in the supplemental draft either. “I thought I was done,” Verboys Jr. said. “I thought it was over.”
Verboys Jr. kept training anyway and got a call in mid-December from the Guardians after some players got injured. He expected to work out with the team for four days, and then likely get sent home once again. For Verboys Jr. it was the opportunity he’d been waiting for.
“I tried to show off my skill set, tried to show I was a team guy, I was going to work really hard,” Verboys Jr. said. “I wanted to show my knowledge of the game, so I tried to pick up the playbook as fast as possible to go out there and operate. I knew I was going to get reps. They were down a lot of receivers, so every rep I had I knew I had to make count. They were important reps.”
At the end of the week he was signed and invited to come to training camp in Houston, where all the XFL teams were working out.
“I had a really good training camp, felt like I competed really hard, made some big plays and didn’t have a lot of mental errors,” Verboys Jr. said. “I just tried to be really sound with technique and knowing the playbook. I wanted to be as much of a reliable guy as I could be. I knew that was my role.”
In what Verboys Jr. called a “day-to-day” industry, he watched players come and go, lockers being assigned and reassigned regularly. He played in a preseason game and was feeling good. Then he got released on the last day. Again.
The Phoenix rose once again, however, with the Team 9 reserve squad before the rollercoaster dipped once more.
“To hear it get canceled and not be able to finish, especially when the XFL was on an upward trend and people were catching on to it and it seemed to be going well,” Verboys Jr. said. “The ratings seemed pretty high. It was an upward trend and we were just starting to get it to stick. I still think it’s going to stick, but I would have loved to have seen the season finish because of the direction the league was heading in and the talent.” He added, “It’s also understandable with what we’re going through as a nation right now.”
The bad days Verboys Jr. has racked up are the same ones he knew others would let down or give up. That’s not who Verboys Jr. is. “I don’t ever want to be the kid to hang his head and go back later on and wish I had gone back and worked out for all those days and weeks,” he said. “I want to be the guy who said he gave everything he had.”
Then and now
Verboys Jr.’s freshman season at Byram Hills ended after two snaps due to a knee injury. The day after he finished rehab from that surgery he hurt his knee even worse and was again under the knife. After essentially not playing since eighth grade, Verboys Jr. got back on the field at Scarsdale as the varsity quarterback junior year playing for his dad, head coach Andy Verboys Sr.
Running the option, Verboys Jr. helped lead the team to a 4-3 record in the regular season in 2011, making sectionals after a 21-19 win over Mamaroneck. Following a 49-6 loss to North Rockland, the Raiders lost in overtime to White Plains 27-20, after having led with 2:16 left in regulation of the DeMatteo Bowl.
Senior year, the team was 3-4 in the regular season — they lost the final 43-37 to Ketcham — and didn’t make sectionals after feeling slighted by the selection process. The team did end on a high note with a 27-6 win over Clarkstown South, a team they had lost to 56-14 in the regular season. Verboys Jr. was an All-State Honorable Mention that year and a National Football Foundation Westchester Chapter Golden Dozen Honorable Mention.
Eight years later, Verboys Jr. was on the coaching sidelines last fall alongside his father.
“I grew up watching my dad coach all the time and I always grew up his biggest fan since the age of 2 and I was on the sidelines,” Verboys Jr. said. “I went from water boy to tee boy to ball boy to equipment manager — everything. Then I finally was a player for him and I got to play for him at Scarsdale. I added another thing on the résumé and I finally got to be a coach and do that with him.”
Being on the other side of the line wasn’t easy for Verboys Jr. by any means, despite his high Xs and Os IQ.
“The thing about coaching was I had to learn how to explain each different thing, to learn how to get a new thing across to each kid in a different way,” he said. “I think that was the most challenging part. I was a player, so I was always trying to understand it. Then when you’re trying to coach it it’s a little different. There were definitely times where I got frustrated, but there were times you were happy to see stuff work.”
Whether it’s the XFL, NFL or the coaching sidelines, Verboys Jr. knows that his connection to the game won’t end anytime soon.
“I’d like to exhaust all my options playing before I head into the next stage of my life, which I guess would probably be coaching,” Verboys Jr. said.
Coach Green told Verboys Jr. something he’ll never forget: “If you’re true to the game, the game will be true to you.”
“I try to work hard and give everything I have to the game and hopefully it pays back some type of reward,” Verboys Jr. said. “That’s what you’re chasing.”
