Of the nine public commenters at the Scarsdale Board of Education’s first in-person meeting since March 2, six came to talk about the high school schedule, one about the high and middle school schedules, one about the middle and elementary school schedules, another mostly about tennis.
On the first day of the phased-in week of live instruction for all schools on Monday, Sept. 14, parents were already wondering why their children weren’t getting more “live” instruction, whether in-person or remotely.
Each of the speakers thanked and praised the board of education and Superintendent Dr. Thomas Hagerman and his cabinet for the seemingly endless hours they put in over the summer, but the speakers said they couldn’t understand why there were so many gaps in students’ schedules and most notably why Wednesdays, which are set aside for teacher planning and collaboration in the morning and special education in the afternoon, appear to be throwaway days for students, who have dubbed the day off “Netflix Wednesdays.”
“Could Wednesdays, after a little bit of evaluation, be open for class teaching?” Oak Lane resident Diane Greenwald asked the board, while wondering if asynchronous education is just another term for more homework during the day. She asked if there might be other options to better fill the time.
Another push from Greenwald came in the form of requesting more required time for reading. She said she was “disappointed” there was no reading list or assignments for the summer, calling it a “lost opportunity” for a “simple and positive enhancement.”
“If you can’t travel, you can fly around the world and in and out of other peoples’ shoes through literature,” she said. “We can build empathy, even from our safe havens.”
Beth Gelles of Paddington Road said other parents asked her to speak as not only the mom of two Scarsdale grads and a current sophomore, but as an independent education consultant who has visited scores of colleges over the last five years. When she visits schools across the country, she said, admissions representatives “immediately sit up a little straighter in their chairs” just hearing that she lives in Scarsdale and they tout Scarsdale grads as being “bright,” “driven,” “capable,” “problem-solvers,” “innovators,” “entrepreneurs” and “good citizens.”
“I am very sorry to say that we are degrading the quality of the Scarsdale education both fundamentally when we think about our curriculum deficits when relative to other schools,” Gelles told the school board and district cabinet members.
She said seniors she works with in other public schools around the country are getting at least 150 minutes of instruction per week per class, while Scarsdale is getting only 110. “Why are we only offering 110 minutes of algebra 2 trig when two of my students in Edgemont are receiving 180 minutes of instruction?” she said.
Gelles, like several other speakers, stressed the need to “reevaluate the use of livestreaming for the cohort that remains at home,” adding, “Wouldn’t this help our teachers so they wouldn’t have to teach the same material twice?”
Gelles believes the district’s reputation hangs in the balance of how Scarsdale’s administration handles hybrid and remote education.
“What is going to happen when this pandemic finally ends and I can visit colleges again? Will the admissions officers still respect the Scarsdale School District?” she asked.
Sheldrake Road resident Liz Hoexter, who has one grad and two high schoolers, pointed out her kids have “three full mornings completely void” and “an entire Wednesday.” In order to get in more curriculum and to do it quicker, livestreaming should be tested, she said.
“Scarsdale has always prided itself as being at the forefront of education and educational trends and I think we would be remiss to at least not give livestreaming a test and try it out,” Hoexter said.
She also wondered why science and math, which are “so critical,” are virtual, but physical education is live.
As the former SHS Wellness Committee co-chair, Eileen Donovan stood in front of the board two years ago “begging for slack in terms of scheduling and timing and expectations” in order to help students reduce stress and find balance, and now she was back, asking for some more middle ground for the sake of both education and wellness.
“They need more time in the classroom, they need more connections with their teachers,” she said.
Thirty minutes on a Zoom is “not engaging, it’s not an ideal way to teach and I understand the situation we’re in,” she said. “What I’m asking is, at this stage in September, can we see where we are and can we pivot and adjust so the kids do have time with each other, the kids do have time with their teachers?”
Judith Berger Eforo, a resident of Sprague Road, said she has two grads and two seniors, who “want to learn.”
“That’s what they want,” she said. “They want everything from you. They want everything from this district … They love Scarsdale. This town has been amazing for us. You guys have been rock stars and you’ve been thrown into a situation that nobody could have anticipated.”
Allison Kahner of Donellan Road has a sixth grader and a freshman. She said she’s found the “onslaught” of emails “confusing” as her family tries to get set up for the school year. On her ninth grader’s in-person cohort half day she has physical education and a free period eating up much of that time, which she finds “disappointing” before an afternoon “loaded with Zooms.”
“She’s a good student and she found it hard to focus,” Kahner said. “It’s more strenuous to pay attention with remote and it’s difficult to digest the information.”
Scarsdale resident and parent of a seventh grader and a fifth grader Mimi Rocah said, “I recognize how incredibly hard this all is. I know summers have been ruined and lives have been changed and you … and the teachers and the administrators of the schools are front-line workers in this — there’s no question — and we are grateful. Criticism or critique or suggestions and questions should, I hope, not be taken in any way to suggest that we don’t recognize the incredible work that you are and have been doing.”
Having communicated with many parents in town and heard the other parents speak about concerns at the high school level, Rocah also took issue with the asynchronous learning in terms of the “number of hours” and the “quality and content.”
“I know it’s dangerous to base our opinions on what we’re hearing about other districts, and I am sure that is frankly quite annoying to you all because we’re just hearing the headline and the tidbits and I understand that,” Rocah said. “But, we also can’t put our heads in the sand and we are hearing other districts where the cohort that is at home is having livestreaming and it sounds like the perfect solution.”
Rocah said she and others just want to know the reason why livestreaming isn’t happening. “Maybe it is the best thing and there are reasons in terms of the substance and what the teachers can handle,” Rocah said. “But to those parents worrying about this huge amount of unstructured time for our kids at home, it doesn’t make a lot of sense to us.”
As a result of the asynchronous remote model in place for the hybrid students, Rocah said some parents are sending their kids to other providers, such as Mohawk or the JCC, hiring tutors or forming pods to supplement the work.
“All of this effort we put into separating kids is largely, I think, going to go to waste because kids are going to be mixed much more outside of school now when they are not in their cohort in school and it’s going to lead to really varying degrees of what kids are getting out of this year, which probably will follow along economic lines, which is not how we want our community to be,” she said.
Patti Lubin of Tompkins Road, who has two grads and a current junior, praised the district, the teachers and the administrators for being “caring and devoted.” But she wondered what the metric will be for moving toward more in-person schooling. If 38 consecutive days below 1% COVID positivity in the state aren’t enough, what will be?, she asked.
“I worry that as we go forward, if we just … react to the vagaries of the numbers, going up, going down, the media, the political climate, that we’ll never get out of this weird state of imbalance that we’re in,” she said.
At the end of the meeting, Hagerman said once the district’s hybrid model proves consistently successful from a health and safety standpoint many of the issues brought up in public comment would begin to be addressed. He said that sacrifices are being made, including a large percentage of the curriculum in order to “focus on core aspects” and that increased livestreaming isn’t happening to reduce the amount of screen time for now.
The inclusion of PE and free periods in the in-person education at the high school is part of keeping the “structural integrity” of the schedule when it comes to offering “maximum course selection,” Hagerman said, advising that students should talk to their deans if they are interested in taking additional courses to fill those gaps.
As far as increasing in-person education, Hagerman said, “We’re being really careful and deliberate in this work and … we’re not going to be ready to take on more in-person [instruction] until we have a high level of confidence we’re going to be able to do that in a safe way.”
Assistant Superintendent Eric Rauschenbach said Scarsdale does have a 100% in-person plan that was released with the hybrid and remote models, but it would be “impossible” to move to full school based on the state’s guidance in regard to 6-foot social distancing.
Hagerman said masks and social distance will go hand in hand for a while and the restart committee is “not willing to retreat” on that standard.
Hagerman said Oct. 15 will be a target date to analyze data related to current plans and virus rates and then determine the school’s path forward.
“Based on that, we will be making a plan,” he said. “I think we have been completely focused on getting kids in the door this week and so we haven’t been able to do a lot of long-term planning.” He noted the district is “committed” to the goal of returning to regular school, but he doesn’t know when that will be.
To open the meeting, Hagerman called having the in-person board meeting “one more step in a hopeful return to normalcy.”
“It is really a small miracle we were able to start school this year on a hybrid plan with some in-person learning,” he said. “Truthfully the beginning of every school year is difficult with an enormous amount of details that must be attended to prior to the arrival of our students. This year’s work felt crushing and unrelenting. For many involved in the restart efforts there was no break over the summer at all and no matter how many hours were put into processes and decisions, there were many negative reactions, leading to further demoralization, but through all that we have students, faculty, administrators, parents and the district steering committee who held strong and were unwavering in their commitment to starting this school year off successfully.”
He called the restart an “incremental process.”
Personnel report
Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources and Leadership Development Dr. Drew Patrick said 98 staff members requested an accommodation under the Americans with Disabilities Act, and 17 were granted the ability to work from home, while six more are working remotely because they are teaching the elementary full virtual model.
“The vast majority of people are accommodated through our safety, our use of PPE [personal protective equipment] and our implementation of social distancing,” Patrick said.
Patrick also applauded employees who had childcare issues for stepping up to make it work, while other districts found themselves understaffed and had to start the school year with a full remote model.
“Our faculty and staff have done a really incredible job of trying to find a solution for themselves so they can be here for our students,” he said. “…Most of them have found a solution. We will have some need for some coverage or some substitute work here and there.”
Patrick added, “I would say the fear I had has largely been averted through the great desire of our folks to be here and be involved in teaching and learning.”
