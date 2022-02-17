Tali Newman and Dr. Kim Greene-Liebowitz are past being ready for schools to return to normal. They were very clear in their comments to the Scarsdale Board of Education and administration at the meeting Monday, Feb. 14.
Newman said it was time to “help reclaim normal life for our children.” She wants normal things like not wearing masks, and therefore not needing mask breaks, and eliminating limited water breaks and short lunches where the kids aren’t allowed to speak. Additionally she’d like to see group projects return instead of “iPad time” and to see family members being allowed to visit schools once again.
“I have never seen the inside of my son’s school,” she said. “All of this is causing a profound negative impact in their mental health, their need for services and their emotional disabilities. None of this is mandated by the state. This is a choice that you, the board and the administration, are making.”
Newman said she sent the school board information from the Urgency of Normal advocacy toolkit (https://www.urgencyofnormal.com/), which according to the website is “intended to help everyone who is in a position to affect policy decisions for schools and/or extracurricular activities for children. As scientists and physicians, our role is to inform people with accurate data, to help frame risk by putting data into context, and to provide nuanced guidance about complex issues.” The movement currently has more than 1,200 “medical and health professionals who join this call to return normalcy to our kids.”
Newman urged the school board to take control of policies and advocacy as stated in its mission.
“Health is about more than the absence of COVID,” Newman said. “Reclaiming normal life for our children is the best way to support and protect them. In lieu of simply allocating resources to our children’s mental health in your budget, let’s correct one of the causes of their distress.”
Greene-Liebowitz simply stated, “Our children need normal. They’re done.”
She explained that the “understanding” of COVID-19 “has evolved,” as has the virus itself to something “more contagious, less pathogenic.”
“Zero COVID is not happening,” Greene-Liebowitz said, noting “frequent mutations, non-human hosts, asymptomatic spread and waning immunity.” She also said there needs to be a “focus on vulnerable populations rather than elimination … Children, even unvaccinated ones, are at extremely low risk of adverse events or death due to COVID.”
With 0.1% of COVID-19 fatalities in New York for ages 0-19 — 56 in total — she called for the end of a “majority of mitigation measures.”
“The measures that are in place have a small effect on reducing disease spread,” she said.
With families out and about enjoying life during the pandemic — restaurants, theater, museums, travel, shopping and more — Greene-Liebowitz wonders why the “illogical” limitation of spectators for athletics and performances exists where neighbors can’t sit next to each other or friends can’t have lunch together.
“Childhood is time sensitive and can never be recaptured,” she said. “These years that have been stolen from our children are gone forever, never to return. And I realize that sounds inflammatory, but it’s the truth.”
Assistant Superintendent for Special Education and Student Services Eric Rauschenbach spoke earlier in the meeting, saying, “Happily the downtrend continues,” referring to COVID-19 metrics. He said there has been a “marked drop” in quarantines, isolations and the need for substitute teachers.
Though New York Gov. Kathy Hochul’s executive order for masking inside schools ends Feb. 21, Rauschenbach said he expects that to be extended and anticipates an announcement around March 4.
“It would perplex me if she were going to do that and not extend the mask mandate at least until then,” Rauschenbach said. “But I guess anything’s possible.”
He said the district is planning for when masks become optional and said the district “will communicate what we expect that would look like” and focus on “how to treat one another” once that choice is available to employees and students to “make sure everyone feels comfortable with everyone’s personal choices.”
The district received a “major influx” of COVID-19 antigen tests from New York State — “a conference room nearly full,” according to Rauschenbach — and will be sending two test kits home with each employee and student, and recommending they take one the day before coming back from next week’s vacation and another three days after.
He said snack was finally reinstated two weeks ago at the elementary school level and all policies will continue to be reassessed bi-weekly.
PTAs advocate for help
Both the middle school and high school PTA executive committees and budget study chairs released statements that were read during public comment — read by SMS PTA president Leah Dembitzer and SHS PTA President Joey Silberfein — in support of mental health staffing and resources in the upcoming 2022-23 budget.
The SMS PTA “strongly” supports the increase in staffing to meet mental health needs as proposed by SMS Principal Meghan Troy in January, including an emotional support program and an in-house social worker, as depression, anxiety and other issues continue to adversely affect education.
“The support and structure that the high school emotional support program has given students for six years is a model for the middle school,” the SMS PTA said. “Bringing this program … to the middle school will give students who are struggling to access the general education curriculum due to emotional difficulties the support necessary to succeed …
“Through the addition of a social worker to the SMS staff, the middle school would be able to foster a greater degree of familiarity, continuity and a consistent touch point for both families and students. Due to the increase in mandated counseling and the significant, growing mental health needs, current social workers do not have the time to focus on proactive, preventative work, rather they are addressing students in crisis.”
The SMS PTA said the pandemic’s impact on students remains “immense,” and students need more “time and support than is currently available to them.”
The SHS PTA said that even before the pandemic there were “concerns raised in this district about the increase in mental health needs in our schools.” The PTA requested keeping all of the resources in the current budget proposal for mental health needs, but also advocated for more professionals who are district employees as opposed to outside contractors to meet certain needs:
- · Participate in the IEP process by conducting more in-depth comprehensive social histories, providing individual and group counseling, goal setting, and coordination of services for families that require greater family engagement.
- · Provide psycho-social assessments, responding to students’ short or long term needs.
- · Liaise with all departments for more school based collaborative curriculum attention and development.
- · Provide important diversity (of thought/experience/skills/focus) on the school based mental health team.
With the current mental health staff “stretched beyond their bandwidth,” the PTA fears their caseload is “only increasing.”
“Time is of the essence to add this additional support,” the PTA said. “We believe both serve an important but distinct role in our high school community and are invaluable partners in helping our SHS students cope with issues they face. Mental health professionals at SHS are intimately aware of the issues faced by students in the building, be it a difficult teacher or a student suddenly being ostracized, having someone who can work directly with teachers and staff could lead to effective resolution in a timely manner.
“There is a value to having additional mental health professionals who are district employees and can become more integrated into the entire high school environment without having to devote significant parts of their time to external obligations.”
Edgemont talks masks
Contrary to board and administration discussions at a previous Edgemont Board of Education meeting, Superintendent of Schools Dr. Victoria Kniewel said the district will adhere to New York State rules when indoor masking becomes optional for the first time since schools closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.
“We can encourage, we can point parents to information to make their own decisions, but we will not be able to mandate it legally,” Kniewel said.
What remains up in the air is when that will happen.
Gov. Hochul’s executive order requiring masks in schools was challenged in court and deemed illegal, but it has been held up in appellate court awaiting a decision. The executive order currently ends Feb. 21, but Hochul has indicated she may make a decision about it in early March, leading Kniewel to believe it will be extended.
Kniewel said even when the state announces changes in the guidance it won’t be in effect until either she or Assistant Superintendent Brian Paul sends an email to the community. They want to be sure that, regardless of a news report or a press conference, the district has all the necessary documentation and guidance to move forward. That’s why they are starting the conversation now.
Kniewel urged parents to begin a dialogue with their children and use their own values and personal situations to decide what each family should do. She said the school will not monitor who is or is not masked and will not police children whose parents want them masked but end up not wearing a mask in school.
All other mitigation strategies such as distancing and other protocols will stay in place unless the state makes changes there, too.
Kniewel said no matter what happens everyone — administrators, faculty, staff and students — must be “respectful” of the decisions others are making. Masked teachers will have to respect unmasked students and vice versa.
“The idea is simply to continue to respect one another’s individual choices and be cognizant of the fact that people make individual choices not just for themselves but also, as somebody said, for the people who are living at home with them,” board president Judy Seiff said. “No one of us is in a position to be judging somebody else’s decision other than with great respect. It’s really important that we continue in that vein.”
Edgemont will keep up its voluntary weekly surveillance testing through the Westchester County Department of Health. The district has over 18,000 rapid COVID-19 tests that will be distributed four per student and employee prior to the vacation week.
“The idea is to keep school open so families who are traveling, families who are concerned about sniffles, that they will have those tests to be used and we will have additional tests we will be able to share for that same purpose,” Kniewel said.
