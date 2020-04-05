Put away your quarters and your pay-by-phone apps.
In a teleconference meeting on March 26, commissioners of the Hartsdale Public Parking District voted unanimously to suspend meter payments until April 12 in light of the recent COVID-19 outbreak and after multiple resident complaints.
In an email to Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner, Commissioner Bill Sicari said that although parking regulations were suspended for meters, the district’s three enforcement officers would still be ticketing double parked vehicles as well as cars that illegally park in handicapped or fire zones.
As of Monday, meters were going to be covered up, although Sicari told the Inquirer he would consider that proposal.
“I don’t know if we have enough bags to bag them all,” he said. “I’ll check with maintenance guys because that may be the simplest thing to do.”
The district operates meters in an area that extends from the Hartsdale train station down to Wilson Street. District-operated meters on Wilson Street, Columbia Avenue and north and south of Central Avenue will also be suspended.
Enforcement officers were still giving out meter expiration tickets prior to March 26. According to Sicari, residents who received tickets for an expired meter up to a week before the decision to suspend meters was made “would probably” receive a pass from the district and not have to pay if they send in the ticket.
“It’s not a matter of money, it’s a matter of just taking care of people,” said Sicari.
Feiner told the Inquirer that people who were ticketed prior to the decision could plead not guilty with an explanation and that it would be up to a judge to decide.
About a week before the March 26 teleconference, the parking district commissioners — in coordination with the Greenburgh Police — decided to eliminate the three-hour parking restriction on Columbia Avenue and Wilson Street so residents could park overnight.
“But then it got worse. There are a lot of people in those buildings that don’t have parking garages. Some of those older buildings on Hartsdale Avenue built back in the ’40s … don’t provide parking,” said Sicari. “So we decided, why make it difficult for people? We can appreciate that they’re home and they’re anxious and so forth, so let’s just diffuse it and take [parking payments] away.”
Now residents are also allowed to park overnight on Hartsdale Avenue, unless there is a snow emergency, and in parking Site A garage if they have a permit.
With a majority of residents staying at home rather than commuting by train, Sicari said the district expanded its refund policy. Previously, the district only allowed annual permit holders to request refunds.
“Normally we wouldn’t give a refund for someone with a quarterly permit, but we would do that now as long as they do it early in the quarter,” said Sicari. “That’s only fair.”
Sicari said the parking district would pro-rate the cost for residents with annual permits for the months they didn’t use the parking spot.
“If they didn’t use it for two months … we could just tag on two free months in the next year or refund them two months’ worth,” he said.
Like most municipalities and civic groups across the state, the parking district is also expecting a shortfall in revenue due to COVID-19. Sicari said the district planned to spend less than half of the $600,000 set aside for capital projects and would only perform the “most important projects that must be done to maintain and prevent any further deterioration of the physical properties.”
“We go month by month. We’re continuing to pay our staff … and we will of course apply to the federal government for whatever funds we can have reimbursed to us,” said Sicari.
Parking rate increases are also not being considered due to the outbreak and Sicari said the district doesn’t expect to have another rate increase in two to three years.
“We’re not going to try to make up money by increasing rates because of the pandemic,” said Sicari. “That’s not going to happen.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.