It’s been two weeks since 18 New York State assemblymembers, including Amy Paulin of the 88th District, which includes Scarsdale, sent a letter to Gov. Kathy Hochul on Nov. 16 urging her to set parameters toward removing the mask mandate for schools. In that time there has been the discovery of the COVID-19 omicron variant in South Africa on Nov. 25 — and a subsequent finding that the variant has been in California since at least Nov. 22 — a rise in cases within New York State in line with the numbers from April 2020 that led Hochul to declare a State of Emergency on Nov. 26, and the FDA and CDC now pushing for all eligible adults 18 and over to get a booster vaccine.
Nearly two years after COVID-19 was first discovered in China, its impacts are being felt globally and locally and the constantly changing developments continue to cause an often-political divide on how to handle the pandemic.
The letter from the assemblymembers focused on the approval of vaccines for ages 5 and up and said it is “time to consider setting a threshold for when masks will no longer be required indoors at schools for fully vaccinated students.” The goal of the group is to have a “threshold in place” to “incentivize vaccination, provide clarity to school districts, and help our children and communities.”
The assemblymembers acknowledged the role that masks played in students returning to in-person education in September 2020 and “brought them and their families a much-needed return towards normalcy,” but also noted the potential for a “negative impact on learning” when it comes to disruption of “face recognition” and “social interaction” that are “important” when building relationships, in addition to muffling speech, with the prolonged use of masks.
“As we approach the second year of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is time to weigh the negative impact on learning against the diminished risk of virus transmission and serious illness among vaccinated students and staff,” they wrote.
The concerns go beyond the classroom to student-athletes, who are still required to practice and compete masked — with some exceptions — indoors. Some schools have vaccination requirements and/or weekly testing initiatives in place for athletes, so “a State threshold to end the indoor school mask mandate for vaccinated students would greatly benefit student-athletes,” they said.
The assemblymembers pointed to Massachusetts, which allows districts to request approval to end mask mandates — for vaccinated students only — once a school hits a vaccination rate of 80%. As of a month ago, there were 11 schools in Massachusetts that fit that mold.
“New York State should follow this example and, in consultation with local health departments, establish a similar threshold for lifting the indoor mask requirement for vaccinated students in schools based on factors such as vaccination rate or community spread,” the assemblymembers wrote. “This will encourage parents to vaccinate their children and improve the school learning experience.”
This, of course, would leave those who choose not to get vaccinated — or cannot get vaccinated for health reasons — still wearing masks, and in some districts would prevent indoor mask mandates to be lifted due to significant populations of either anti-vaxxers, those with vaccine hesitancy or those who don’t believe the COVID-19 vaccine has been studied enough, fearing short- and long-term effects.
A courtesy copy of the letter was sent to Dr. Howard Zucker who, at the time, was the New York State Department of Health Commissioner but has since stepped down and was replaced on Dec. 1 by Mary T. Bassett.
The Lower Hudson Council of School Superintendents sent a similar letter to Hochul, also citing Massachusetts as a model.
Upon taking over for ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo over the summer, Hochul reinstituted the mask mandate while schools were preparing to make that decision for themselves. Many breathed a sigh of relief at not having to make the decision on their own, as did many parents, while others have held rallies to end the mask mandates for all.
“When 5-11-year-old children became eligible for the vaccine, we were hearing from parents that they wanted an opportunity to get their kids vaccinated ASAP,” Paulin said. “Then we started to hear from parents —now that the children are vaccinated and so many children are vaccinated — when are they going to be able to take the masks off? It was very constituent-driven.”
Paulin said this is not a response to the rallies by those who want kids unmasked no matter what, saying, “If your children are not vaccinated they’ll still be required to wear a mask … Certainly no one would want a child or an adult who is not vaccinated not to have a mask on, especially with the new variant being out there and being unsure how we’re protected. It would be unwise.”
Paulin believes the request for thresholds aligns with Hochul’s goal to get as many people vaccinated as possible. Paulin also knows it will take time to reach high enough numbers to allow students and teachers to unmask, though certainly anyone who chooses to wear a mask would be encouraged to do so.
“If the variant doesn’t incentivize, then a threshold absolutely will incentivize, which is exactly what the governor is looking to do, so it is very much in line with her approach,” Paulin said.
It seems every couple of months a new barrier emerges, but at a certain point learning to live with the virus will become a reality for all.
“There’s no one that likes these masks, but we recognize right now it’s keeping us safe, but if we know everyone is vaccinated, especially the kids who will be newly vaccinated, we have a shot at maybe more normalcy in the schools and with the indoor sports,” Paulin said.
While Hochul is looking at New York State as a whole, Westchester County Executive George Latimer sees great progress locally.
The county has seen three deaths in the three weeks leading up to his last update on Monday, Nov. 29. While he called each one an “individual tragedy” as they are among 2,356 within the county since March 2020, and said the “single most important” goal is to prevent fatalities, the death rate and hospitalization rate — there were 52 currently hospitalized as compared to 244 a year ago — were certainly major improvements since the vaccine rollout began a year ago and since the delta scare from the summer.
The “major difference,” he said, are vaccinations, calling them “the key tool,” in addition to social distancing, masking and sanitizing. Westchester County has a 92.2% vaccination rate among adults 18 and over — at least one dose — which is “dramatically different” compared to many of the 62 other counties throughout the state, some of which are in the 60% and 70% range.
The emergence and unknowns of the omicron variant will require a watchful eye, as it has “generated a real concern,” according to Latimer.
“There’s an awful lot that we don’t know about this new variant — more that we don’t know than we do know — but over the next few weeks a lot of information is going to be coming out and we’re going to know a whole lot more,” Westchester County Commissioner of Health Dr. Sherlita Amler said.
Facts and trends will continue to dictate steps taken within the county to keep residents safe, said Latimer, who will continue to focus on being “aggressive” in making vaccinations available to everyone age 5 and up who wants it.
“Numbers constantly move, circumstances change and as those circumstances change, we will adapt and adjust our policies to those changes, but we will not overcompensate for what we think might happen and we won’t operate under fear, we won’t operate out of anger and we’re not going to operate out of ideology,” Latimer said. “We’re not going to take people who believe at either end of the spectrum there is a mindset that must be applied. We’re going to look at the facts on the ground to make those decisions.”
