An anonymous caller reported what seemed to be nonessential construction activity March 30 at an address on Mamaroneck Road. Upon arrival, officers saw several people working. The foreman advised police the roof of the residence must be completed and said it would be done April 1. The foreman was advised only work related to the safety of the site could be completed at this time.
A caller reported what appeared to be nonessential construction March 30 at a job site on Brown Road. After telling police the site was unsafe to leave “as is,” the contractor agreed to complete only the necessary work and stop when that work is completed.
Responding on a report March 30 of five workers observed at a building site on Lenox Place, police were told the location is to be used as a home medical office and, therefore, the construction work is permitted during the statewide cessation of nonessential construction activity.
A caller reported nonessential work taking place March 30 at a site on Hickory Lane. The contractor told police the site is unsafe to leave “as is” and said the work would end once the site is safe.
Police spoke with construction workers March 30 at a site on Olmsted Road where essential work is being completed. Workers, however, were observed not following social distancing directives, Police advised the workers to stay separated from each other by 6 feet, in accordance with current physical distancing requirements.
Construction on a residence on Morris Lane was reported March 31. The project manager said the building department gave permission for the house to be made watertight. A variance was given for one worker to be on the site at that time.
Plumbing problem
A malfunctioning toilet in a restroom on East Parkway was reported March 30. A village maintenance department employee arrived on scene and said the problem was a bad valve that needed replacing, which should take a few days.
Stop using the track
A caller reported kids using the track at Scarsdale High School on March 30. On arrival, police saw a dozen people on the track and turf area. Police used a P.A. system to disperse the crowd. An hour later, patrol saw three people on the track. They were told the track is closed until further notice.
No sign of forced entry
A caller reported what appeared to be a flashlight in the lower level fitness center at Scarsdale High School March 30. Police investigating the exterior saw what appeared to be cardio equipment with power on, giving the appearance of a flickering light. There was no sign of forced entry, tampering, or any other suspicious activity.
Mattress hazard?
A caller reported two mattresses on the sidewalk blocking foot traffic on Post Road on April 1. Police responded and found the items weren’t blocking anything and were not a hazard.
Car with no plates
A Meadow Road resident reported April 1 an unknown Honda CR-V parked in her driveway with no license plates. There was visible damage to the car’s exterior. Police used the VIN number in an attempt to identify the owner with negative results. R&D Towing arrived to remove the Honda; the owner was subsequently contacted and is in communication with the tow company.
Don’t play here
Police responded April 1 on a report of kids playing basketball on Wayside Lane. Police explained that the courts are closed.
Another caller reported kids playing on Huntington Avenue April 1 but when police drove by, the kids were gone.
Found property
A wallet found April 1 on the track at Scarsdale High School was turned into police for safekeeping. The wallet contained a driver’s license, debit cards and miscellaneous papers. Police contacted the owner, who went to headquarters to reclaim the wallet.
Suspicious characters
On April 1, a homeowner reported two men hanging around his property on Meadow Road. The caller said the men entered from the rear of his property, and peeked inside his garage windows before walking up the driveway. Police determined the only way to access the property from the rear was to come from the Quaker Ridge School. A canvass of the area did not locate anyone. New Rochelle police were contacted to share information of possibly similar reports but they had no similar complaints.
A Penn Boulevard resident reported a man wearing a black hat and a white hoodie and holding a flashlight was lingering in the backyard late in the evening April 1. The caller said the man approached his glass slider, which activated a security light, then fled when the homeowner knocked on the window glass. The caller told police the man headed toward Weaver Street. Police canvassed the area with negative results.
A caller reported a man wearing a black hat and a black sweater in the vicinity of Oxford and Garden roads on April 2. Police responding said when they arrived on scene they did not find any such person and the caller was no longer on scene.
Man tries locked car doors
Police responded to Greendale Road on April 1 on a report of a man in a dark-colored hoodie with fur trim attempting to break into cars parked in the caller’s driveway. The homeowner said he was inside his home when he saw the BMW pull up and park. The caller said a man got out of the car and walked toward the two cars parked in the driveway. The man tried the doors of both cars, which were locked. A security camera was triggered, and the suspect fled in a dark-colored BMW SUV, heading southbound on Greendale Road.
Attempted entry
Police spoke with an Old Lyme Road resident on April 2 who said the night before someone attempted to enter his residence. The caller said an alarm system was activated while residents were at home the night before. The caller said they deactivated the alarm and did not see any person, or car, or signs of criminal behavior. The caller said the gate to the residence had been opened, which had activated the alarm. No damage or signs of force was reported.
Disturbing texts
A Brookfield Lane man reported April 2 that he had received multiple texts on numerous dates from an unknown party demanding money. The caller did not wish to pursue criminal charges, but wanted the communication documented.
Men caught on camera
A Herkimer Road resident reported April 2 security cameras filmed two men trespassing on her property overnight. No damage or signs of force was observed. Police reviewed the resident’s security video footage.
Court order for plumber?
A Parkfield Road resident told police on April 2 his landlord wanted to send a plumber to fix a leak in the residence. The tenant said he did not want anyone inside the house during the COVID-19 pandemic. Police told the landlord that although she owns the property, the tenant must give permission to allow the plumber to enter. The landlord said she would get an attorney to obtain a court order for a plumber to work at the house.
Looking through windows
Police responded April 2 on a report of a man wearing sunglasses, a hat and a black jacket looking through windows on Old Lyme Road. The caller told police he had seen that same person walking through the neighborhood on a daily basis. Police said they would monitor the area.
Music blasters moved
A caller on April 3 reported a car pulled over at the Red Maple Swamp on Valley Road was blasting music and had done so two days in a row. Upon police arrival, the driver and passenger told police they were just talking and listening to music. The police told them their activity is nonessential and they should go home.
Strange behavior
A Walworth Avenue woman reported on April 4 a man loitering near her car, which was parked in her driveway. When she called out to the man to ask him what he was doing, she said he ran across her lawn and ducked under a bush. Upon arrival, police located the man, who had slurred speech and poor coordination. Police contacted his mother who arrived by taxi. Both mother and son left the scene, heading toward White Plains.
Dogs on the loose
A caller reported a small bulldog running loose on Crossway and Mamaroneck Road on April 5. The New Rochelle Humane Society was notified and caught the dog, described as a black and white pug.
A Fox Meadow man on April 5 reported finding a dog, which he secured in his garage. The New Rochelle Humane Society was notified.
Grabbing some shut-eye
A caller reported a man lying down in the road on Boulevard and Post Road on April 5. Police arrived and found the man was not on the road, but stretched out on the sidewalk. He told police he was taking a nap. He left the area shortly after.
Fender benders
A minor two-car accident was reported on Ogden Road and the Bronx River Parkway northbound lane on March 31. No injuries were reported.
Fire
A malfunctioning boiler initially reported as a residential alarm on March 31 brought firefighters to a residence on Berkeley Road. Loud vibrations could be heard, and there was an odor of fuel at the top of the basement stairs. The burner was shut down using the emergency switch. The residence was ventilated and the homeowners were advised to contact the utility company and their oil burner service.
An electric oven with a malfunctioning heating element resulted in a smoky house on Cushman Road on April 4. Firefighters responded, but found no fire. They told homeowners to refrain from using the oven until it is fixed.
A Saxon Road residence had elevated CO levels coming from a problematic boiler on April 5. Firefighters shut down the boiler and vented the residence. The homeowner was advised to contact a repair service.
Burning car
A person went to police headquarters April 5 to report a car on fire on Fenimore and Tompkins roads in the parking area across from the firehouse. Brown smoke was coming from under the hood of the car. Firefighters opened the hood and extinguished a small fire on the passenger side of the engine block using dry chemical extinguisher. The cause of the fire was determined to be a buildup of leaves and brush and possibly an animal’s nest. The occupants said the car began smoking before they pulled into the lot. No injuries were reported.
This report was compiled using official reports from the Scarsdale police and fire departments covering the period of March 30 through April 5.
