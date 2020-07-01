Sixty people gathered in a yard at a home in the vicinity of Lincoln and Carthage roads on June 22 were found in violation of executive orders prohibiting gatherings of more than 10 people. The homeowner was contacted and everyone left.
A caller reported organized sporting activities being held on a field at Quaker Ridge School on Weaver Street June 24. The person running a soccer clinic was contacted and advised he needs proper permits to hold organized athletics on school property. The sports clinic was terminated.
Too many people inside a store were reported at an East Parkway business June 27. Upon arrival, police saw only one customer.
Leaking pool
A water condition was reported June 22 at a home on Morris Lane. Patrol saw water leaking from swimming pool equipment on to an adjacent property. The waterline of the pool was significantly low. The fire department arrived to turn off the water, gas and electricity to the pool. A float in the pool was temporarily lifted to stop the pool from filling. The pool owners weren’t home and police left a message for them.
Customer disagreement
The manager of a restaurant on Christie Place told police June 22 about a customer who argued with him over the check. The customer paid the bill but the manager said he was exceptionally disrespectful. The manager indicated the customer is no longer welcome in the establishment. Police notified the customer and two others that they should stay out of the restaurant in future. They agreed to not return.
Don’t poop here
A Gatehouse Road resident called police June 22 to report that a maintenance worker on a property listed for sale in her neighborhood confronted her and her husband about dog feces on the lawn. Upon arrival, police spoke with the worker. He said he had politely asked the woman and her husband to clean up after their dog.
Identity theft
A Horseguard Lane resident told police June 23 someone filed for unemployment in her name. She said she did not apply for unemployment benefits.
A Brite Avenue woman on June 25 said an unemployment claim was fraudulently made in her name.
Found property
A Wynmor Road woman told police a drone her children were flying on June 23 got lost. It was last seen heading toward the Heathcote Bypass. She asked to be notified if anyone found the drone.
A Scarsdale resident reported finding an iPhone June 23 at the intersection of Murray Hill and Post roads. The phone appeared damaged with a cracked screen, was inoperative and would not turn on. Police vouchered it for safekeeping.
A Rock Creek Lane resident told police June 28 about a Tory Burch handbag she found in the roadway. Assorted papers connected to the handbag were also found in the street. Police picked up the bag and the papers and determined the owner lived close by. The bag owner came and got the bag and said nothing was missing from it. The Rock Creek Lane caller also found on the same day an iPad in the road near Sycamore Road. The owner couldn’t be located so police vouchered the device for safekeeping.
A blue and orange wallet found on Myrtledale Road June 28 was turned into police. The wallet’s owner was contacted; she said it was stolen from her car overnight. Cash was removed from the wallet, along with credit cards.
Police patrolling on Lincoln Road June 28 found a key ring with house and car keys attached. A homeowner nearby said it wasn’t his. The keys, which are for a Mustang, were taken to the police station.
A debit card was found on a picnic table on Heathcote Road June 23. The owner of the card was identified and came to pick up the card.
Suspicious activities
An Edgewood Road resident told police June 25 a middle-aged masked man wearing a T-shirt and shorts approached her door before dawn, hung a plastic bag on the handle, and took a picture on his phone. He got into a black SUV and drove away. The woman has footage of the incident from her RING security system, but she also saw the car and the man with her own eyes. She told police the bag was no longer on the door.
A Post Road resident reported June 23 one of his roommates had acted strangely, specifically peeking into the windows of their shared house. Upon arrival, police found the tenant, who lives in the basement, lying on the hill behind the house. He seemed to be looking at a second floor window. The basement tenant told police he wasn’t looking in the windows.
A malfunctioning garage door opener was a cause for concern for a Rock Creek Lane homeowner on June 24. She told police the opener activated itself. She said she was concerned someone might be trying to break into her house. Police thought the problem was with the garage door opener and advised her to contact the manufacturer’s service department.
Open door
A caller reported an open door at a business on Popham Road June 23. Police arrived and saw the front door was ajar, but there were no signs of forced entry. The interior of the business was checked and a set of keys was found on the floor by the back door. An employee arrived; she said she didn’t know whom the keys belonged to, but that other employees and cleaning people were at the business earlier that day and the keys might belong to one of them.
Car larcenies
A Fenimore Road woman told police June 26 her handbag, valued at $1,000, was taken from her Cadillac Escalade parked unlocked in her driveway. Nothing else was taken.
A Fairview Road caller on June 26 said $15 worth of Charmin toilet paper, a lock pick set valued at $200, and $20 in bills and change were stolen from his Chevy Blazer parked in his driveway. He said the car was unlocked.
Two rolls of quarters were reported stolen from a car parked unlocked in a driveway on Walworth Avenue June 26. Two other cars in the same driveway were locked and not disturbed.
A Valley Road resident said her car was rummaged through overnight June 26. A neighbor told police she found the car owner’s insurance card in her yard, apparently dropped by whoever did the rummaging.
A Gorham Road resident said her car was entered overnight June 26. She said she wanted a report made, but said nothing was taken.
Cash was reported stolen from a locked car parked on Valley Road June 26. Police determined the car was unlocked; the glove compartment and center console had been rummaged through, and $20 taken. The car owner said his locked car was rummaged through five or six days before but he didn’t report it. Since his car was undamaged, it’s likely it wasn’t locked.
An Aspen Road resident reported June 28 that someone had entered her unlocked car overnight and rummaged through it. She said nothing was taken.
Animal matters
A caller reported an injured dog in the roadway on Carthage and Lincoln roads on June 23. The dog was described as a hound wearing a red collar. The dog’s owner arrived at the scene and said the dog wasn’t injured, just old and stiff from arthritis.
A Copper Beech Lane resident called police June 25 to report trouble with a neighbor’s cat. The caller said his wife is allergic and the cat wanders onto their property. The neighbors told police they’re aware of the situation and are attempting to train the cat.
No sneakers for you
A Tompkins Road man came to the police station June 26 to say he was the victim of an internet scam. He said he tried to purchase a pair of Nike Sacai sneakers for $160 from a Twitter account using a cash app, but he never received the sneakers. He didn’t want to press charges, but wanted a police report that he could send to the cash app.
Mistaken intent
Police responded to Weaver Street June 26 on a report of a man in the back parking lot of Quaker Ridge School. The caller said the man was photographing her children, who were playing across the street. Police spoke to the man who spoke no English. He summoned his son-in-law who explained to police his father-in-law was following a rabbit he was trying to photograph.
Asleep in a car
A caller reported a man sleeping in his car June 27 on Boulevard and Post Road. Upon police arrival, the man told police he was “very tired.” No signs of illness or impairment were observed. The man left and drove home.
Smoke and fire
Firefighters went to Huntington Avenue June 22 for a report of a gas leak. They were advised a Con Edison contractor damaged a gas line. A hole was dug near the sidewalk and hissing and a gas smell were coming from the hole. A water supply was established on Post Road and a precautionary line put in place. A backup hydrant was located on Huntington Avenue and Montrose Road while Con Edison fixed the leak.
A tree branch resting on wires was reported on Brookby Road June 23. Firefighters found a branch down, but no wires. The highway department was contacted to remove the tree.
Dinner cooking set off a smoke alarm at a home on Hampton Road June 23. No fire was reported and the alarm was reset.
Injuries were reported at the scene of a car accident on the Hutchinson River Parkway in the southbound lane June 24 when a car drove into a bridge abutment. The driver was out of the car before help arrived and wasn’t injured. Fire personnel stabilized the scene and waited for a tow.
More dinner cooking set off a smoke alarm on June 24 at a home on Berwick Road. No fire was reported.
Flash cotton that self-ignited in a wooden wall cabinet June 25 in an A-School classroom at Scarsdale High School on Post Road resulted in the fire alarm going off and a smoke haze condition. Other containers in the cabinet were charred from a flash fire although there was no visible sign of fire when firefighters arrived on scene. The high school buildings and grounds supervisor provided information about the classroom and the contents of the cabinet. A teacher explained the flash paper and flash cotton are pretreated with nitric acid to help the paper burn quickly and leave behind no ash and were used in the classroom to illustrate reaction rates, chemical changes and irreversible reactions right before the coronavirus lockdown forced the district to close all school buildings. The material is not toxic and normally has to be ignited with a flame or hot plate unless the room is very hot, which it was. The teacher thought the fire alarm was triggered by the burning of the plastic the flash cotton and paper were stored in, not the nitrocellulose itself. While fire personnel were on scene a smoking light fixture in the parking area was noticed. Power to the light was shut off.
A grill fire was reported June 26 at a home on Normandy Road. The homeowner extinguished the fire, but gas could be smelled. The grillmaster was advised to stop grilling until he could get his barecue unit serviced.
A transformer exploded June 27 on Mamaroneck Road. Three primary fuses tripped on a pole. There was no hazard, but the power went out. Con Edison was summoned.
A basement smoke alarm went off in error at a home on Fox Meadow Road June 28. The homeowner said he accidentally set it off.
Units responded to a report of a house struck by lightning on Joyce Road in Hartsdale June 28. Units went to assist the Hartsdale Fire District. On arrival they saw a tree on a basement door and an air conditioning condenser of the house. No one was inside. The homeowner was contacted so they could call their insurance company and a tree service.
Dinner cooking set off an automatic alarm at a Bradford Road house June 28. There was no fire.
A transformer explosion was reported June 28 on Wheelock Road. A homeowner on the street said most of the power was out at their house and also at nearby residences. No electric lines were down or damaged and no fuses blown. Con Edison was contacted and alerted.
This report was compiled using official reports from the Scarsdale police and fire departments covering the period from June 22 through June 28.
