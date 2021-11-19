With a slow rollout for Pfizer’s pediatric vaccine for 5- to 11-year-olds and with New York State pulling out of the Westchester County Center in favor of Westchester Medical Center (WMCHealth) in Valhalla due to low daily usage, communities are seeking different ways to get vaccines to youngsters whose parents want them vaccinated.
Pop-up vaccine clinics have been going on much of the year throughout Westchester County and now they are happening specifically for the 5-11 crowd. On Thursday, Nov. 18, the Scarsdale School District, in partnership with White Plains Hospital (WPH), held its first pop-up clinic on school grounds aimed at the 5-11 crowd from 5 to 8 p.m. WPH was able to guarantee 200 Pfizer doses, hoping for an additional 50 for those who signed up as standbys. All those vaccinated on that day are scheduled to return three weeks later for their second dose on Dec. 9.
Scarsdale Schools Assistant Superintendent for Special Education and Student Services Eric Rauschenbach said the sign-up, which began Friday, Nov. 12, filled up the guaranteed 200 spots by midday the next day and the 50 standbys by the next morning. “We have a full house for the vaccine opportunity, which is great, and White Plains is going to see if they can get some extra vaccines to do all the standbys as well,” he said.
This was the second time Scarsdale worked with WPH to offer vaccines to students. When the vaccine was approved for 12- to 18-year-olds, the school held a clinic at Scarsdale Medical Group, but with the facility still recovering from damage from Tropical Depression Ida, the 5-11 operation was moved to the high school in the commons areas outside the theater. Rauschenbach had a site visit with WPH representatives on Nov. 15.
“We felt really good that we were able to do it with the 12- to 18-year-olds and set up blocks for them at Scarsdale Medical Group and it feels good that we’re able now to do basically the same thing for 5- to 11-year-olds,” Rauschenbach said. “I think a really important step in getting past the pandemic and back to normal is to get all of our school age kids vaccinated, or as many as we can.”
Rauschenbach also said, “White Plains Hospital has been wonderful. They also have to serve other school districts in the area. They will be happy to come back to us if they can, but that’s not guaranteed at this point.”
Rauschenbach said he has been in touch with the Westchester County Department of Health about securing doses and looks forward to again partnering with Scarsdale Volunteer Ambulance Corps, which had also set aside doses for the older students and is awaiting a supply of pediatric doses.
The state site at the county center was not offering the pediatric vaccine, but WMCHealth and Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital in Valhalla will be, starting Friday, Nov. 19.
According to WMCHealth on Thursday afternoon:
Vaccines for ages 12 and older will be administered in the Taylor Pavilion on the campus of Westchester Medical Center, 100 Woods Road, Valhalla, Mondays-Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sundays, 8 a.m. to noon. Appointments are necessary (https://on.ny.gov/3ntOOO7). Westchester Medical Center will administer first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine, Pfizer booster doses for those who are eligible and Johnson & Johnson vaccination and boosters.
Experts in pediatric medicine will administer Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 5-11 at Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital, 100 Woods Road, Valhalla, Mondays-Fridays from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Appointments are encouraged (https://on.ny.gov/3ntOOO7). A parent or legal guardian must accompany all children and a child’s proof of age is required.
“I do think if the state site starts doing child vaccination at Valhalla and they have appropriate appointments, that will ease many of our community members,” Rauschenbach said, adding, “When we sent confirmation emails of all the appointment times, we had about 15 people cancel their appointment because they were able to stop at a drugstore and get the first shot or get an opportunity at a pediatrician’s site. So I think people are finding their way to vaccination appointments.”
Rauschenbach said a voluntary survey of 12- to 18-year-old students showed a 90% vaccination rate and the school will conduct a similar survey once 5- to 11-year-olds have a chance to become fully vaccinated over the next two months.
Scarsdale docs pitch in
Drs. Holly Gilbert and Debbie Horn of Scarsdale teamed up with Rivertowns Pediatrics for an appointment-only pop-up in Dobbs Ferry two weekends ago, and are set to return to give the second round of pediatric doses three weeks after the first doses were administered.
“We wanted to get the ball rolling, so we had a little over 200 kids vaccinated with a drive-thru at a parking lot in Dobbs Ferry,” Gilbert said. “It was amazing. Parents were taking pictures of their kids and they had tears in their eyes. It was really quite exciting to get the kids vaccinated. We wanted to get the word out to vaccinate children.”
Scarsdale Deputy Mayor Justin Arest was invited to attend the clinic and saw the power of a pop-up. Arest called it “our opportunity to fight back” against COVID-19.
“It really was a great operation,” he said. “They had quite a number of people getting vaccinated. Kids were very happy.”
Gilbert is an infectious disease specialist and internist with private practices in White Plains and Manhattan, and affiliations with New York Presbyterian Hospital, NYU and Beth Israel. She is “a very big proponent of vaccination in order to get out of this pandemic.” She called the parental choice for vaccination to be largely “neighborhood dependent,” but was happy to see families from places like Scarsdale and Rye come to get vaccinated.
“What surprised me is an article I read yesterday that the vaccine rollout is going slowly for kids because people are getting on the bandwagon of fear,” Gilbert said. “I want people to see you don’t have to be afraid.
“I’ve been working with COVID patients since the beginning of the pandemic since it’s my field, so I’ve seen enough people get really, really sick with COVID and I’ve seen vaccinations prevent tons of diseases, including the eradication of small pox and we had eradicated measles until people stopped getting vaccinated, and polio. I know the power of vaccines.”
Gilbert called the vaccine “safe for children,” saying it has “been studied extensively” and there is “no need to worry about long-term effects” from the vaccine.
“We’ve never had a vaccine that’s had long-term effects before,” she said. “It doesn’t happen that way. It’s not the mechanism of the vaccine. Short-term, yes, some people have side effects for the first few days or even up to six weeks sometimes, though we haven’t seen any with this one. We need to be more scared of the long-term effects of the virus than the vaccine.”
The demand is definitely higher than the supply for the pediatric vaccine, much like it was last winter for adults, but Gilbert hopes to see that catch up sooner rather than later.
In addition to wanting “the whole world vaccinated” to combat variants, Gilbert still supports mask-wearing.
“It’s short-sighted to take off our masks once we’re vaccinated,” she said. “It’s not time. There will be a time for that, but not yet, because we’re seeing vaccinated people still spread the virus to vaccinated people and so we really need to take a step back, keep our masks on, get vaccinated and then we’ll get out of this so much faster. But we will get out of this. One day this will be endemic, not pandemic. We have to be a little more patient.”
Scarsdale schools COVID-19 update
At the Nov. 15 board of education meeting, Rauschenbach gave his usual COVID-19 update. As of that day, there were 27 students and 12 adults who had tested positive this school year. The school’s districtwide voluntary testing program — mandatory for unvaccinated athletes — has seen only one positive case in 3,080 tests administered. Rauschenbach called that a “big bright spot” that “shows that we are not having an undetected or asymptomatic spread within the schools, which is a very good thing.”
“It’s probably worth mentioning that our school district’s case numbers are very similar to similar-sized school districts and proportionally similar to other school districts in Westchester, so we’re not seeing either less or more than everybody else,” Rauschenbach said.
The district is beginning to relax and make some changes, allowing day and overnight trips — still no international travel — both with protocols on masking, distancing and eating still in place, in addition to allowing multischool events beyond athletics, more parent visitors into the schools, again with restrictions, and allowing for unmasked theater, chorus and band/orchestra concerts.
“Performances and assemblies can be planned and occur with an audience capacity of 50%,” Rauschenbach said. “Seating should include spacing between households, and 3 feet of distance between individual students. Performances at other venues are now permitted and the performers and performances during both the dress rehearsal and the actual performance may perform unmasked.
“That will increase a slight risk for quarantining should somebody be positive, but we think the benefit to having a performance that is done unmasked and in traditional form is a benefit, especially for the drama productions.”
Several board members were surprised and wary about allowing unmasked performances, especially after Rauschenbach said no mandatory vaccination or COVID-19 testing would be required for mask removal when on stage.
“So we’re allowing [unmasked] performances with no testing or vaccination but we’re not allowing athletics?” board vice president Amber Yusuf wondered.
Rauschenbach said, “We are going to be reviewing our testing policy and looking at the testing program given our results over the past five weeks now, so that is something that we will obviously continue to look at as we move forward, but we’re not going to add the performances to that program at this point.”
Board member Ron Schulhof questioned the rationale as the requirement of “vaccinations or weekly testing seems to have been working” for athletics, so why not the arts?
Rauschenbach said that since the performances happen “kind of sporadically” as opposed to daily and don’t fit into the weekly testing cycle, the “short duration” of the shows were OK’d by the district’s physician.
“I understand those logistical concerns,” Schulhof said. “I think we can address them. I think I, like Amber, appreciate that we’re moving back to more normal, but there are certain times where you could have an unvaccinated person now unmasked, which seems to go against our mitigation strategies. So I would be in favor of us following what works for athletics, which seems to work very well.”
Rauschenbach said that a “larger conversation on testing in general” and whether to keep the athletic mandate in place is forthcoming.
Board member Carl Finger said he liked the “cautious approach” and prefers “erring on the side of caution.”
Board member Jessica Resnick-Ault said, “It does seem inconsistent with our practices so far,” and noted that the younger kids will not be fully vaccinated (i.e. two weeks will have passed since their second shot) by the time these concerts come around next month.
Rauschenbach said the administration “can revisit” the decision.
Two days after the board meeting, the Scarsdale High School Drama Club posted on Facebook: “Performers must be fully vaccinated or tested to unmask. Audience members must be masked. Everyone must leave a minimum of 6 feet between households.”
This could lead to changes for upcoming concerts.
Morning snacks will also return to the elementary school level sometime after Thanksgiving.
“We are working with teachers now to develop the rollout of snacks,” Rauschenbach said. “We will be moving to a 3-foot, less than 10-minute snack in the elementary levels. Our thoughts behind that are we’ve looked at other school districts, we’ve talked with our district physician and believe that the risk is mitigated in terms of spread. We have talked with other school districts who are practicing same snack routine and they are not seeing snack-related cases in those school districts.”
Westchester County update
At his weekly update on Nov. 15, Westchester County Executive George Latimer said that hospitalizations are just below 30, which is half the number from a month ago and total infections of the previous two-week period were at 1,285 active, down from 11,500 last January. Latimer lamented that the numbers aren’t down to 100 or 200 yet, but he isn’t sure if we’ll ever get there or not.
“At some point in time we’ll determine if this is the national trend or not,” he said. “How low will we ever really go over the course of time? We may find at some point we reach a number that we’ll never go below and there will always be a certain amount of COVID in our day-to-day living. And what that does in terms of our policies will track whether those numbers go up or down depending on the seasonality.”
Two weeks after Halloween and with the holiday season kicking off next week with Thanksgiving, the county will continue to keep an eye on the trends.
One trend Latimer liked is that 91% of Westchester adults 18 and over have had at least one COVID-19 dose. He called it a “tremendous number.”
With dwindling numbers getting vaccinated at the Westchester County Center — last Saturday there were 359 people getting their first dose and then the next day 163 — the state has decided to move its operations to WMCHealth and Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital in Valhalla as of Friday, Nov. 19, shutting down the county center site the at the end of the previous day. At its peak, Latimer said there were more than 2,000 vaccinations per day in White Plains and “well over 300,000” in total. The state had opened the county center mass vaccination site in January in partnership with WMCHealth.
“WMCHealth has played an integral role in Hudson Valley vaccination efforts,” WMCHealth said in a statement Thursday afternoon. “The Network was New York State’s choice to coordinate and distribute vaccination doses to hundreds of community partners, over 2.5 million in total. In addition, WMCHealth provided clinical and operational support for four mass vaccination sites in the region, one of which was the Westchester County Center.”
Latimer said the county has not yet made a decision on what to do with the county center, which was originally set up as an emergency hospital that never got used, in addition to several mobile tents outside of the county center, and later converted to a mass vaccination site, going forward.
“We would love to be able to return it to its normal recreational use,” Latimer said. “There’s a lot of work that would have to be done. It will take at the minimum a couple of months to reconvert it back to its prior purpose…
“It is clear that the way it was used in its peak, which was large numbers of people coming to get their initial vaccinations, is no longer of that size of demand and as the state has shut down other such centers around the state, Javits Center come to mind, so now are they doing the same at the county center.”
The facility could, in part, still be used as a county-run vaccination site in addition to the public health clinics in White Plains (134 Court St.) and Yonkers (20 South Broadway), and the various county-supported pop-ups. Latimer also noted the state reestablished the Yonkers Armory on North Broadway as a mass vaccination site.
“In light of the Westchester County Center no longer being a state vaccination center we will announce as quickly as we can whether or not we’re going to continue to have vaccinations available at that location,” Latimer said. “It is likely that we could make vaccinations available there without having to use the totality of the county center for that purpose.”
He said the county’s Department of Health is trying to work with schools to hold clinics.
“We are not far from reaching the two-year mark on this,” Latimer said. “We hope that we reach a point at which the general consensus is we don’t need to wear masks, that we get to the point where the vaccinations are sufficient. We don’t know that. We don’t know if COVID is going to be with us for the rest of time. We don’t know if we’re going to be required to get a booster shot every year. We don’t know.
“But what we do know is that ideology isn’t going to give us the answer… We’re trying to find what is rational in the middle of that strategy.”
