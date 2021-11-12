The proposed Westchester County operating budget for the 2022 fiscal year calls for a reduction in county property tax levy of $7 million. The previous two years there was an annual $1 million reduction. Westchester County Executive George Latimer called it “the second deepest cut in county property taxes in the last 20 years,” and said, “It’s the first time that we’ve done three consecutive cuts in county property tax levy in 20 years.” Latimer noted there have been consecutive freezes, but not cuts of this magnitude.
The cuts impact residents throughout the county to varying degrees based on the state equalization rate and local property assessments, which balances property sizes and values throughout different municipalities. The percentage decrease depends on where you live.
In a statement, the Business Council of Westchester supported Latimer’s “commitment to fiscal restraint as the nation and our county continue to recover from the pandemic downturn,” calling the tax levy cut “an essential measure in helping our residents and business owners survive the past two years of crisis,” while also applauding other saving and spending measures that will benefit the county.
On Tuesday, Nov. 9, Latimer, who was reelected for a second term a week earlier, handed off a thick binder outlining the county’s proposed operating budget to county board of legislators Chairman Ben Boykin. Both said they expect negotiations and changes to take place and Boykin said he hoped for a vote to take place on Dec. 13.
Last month, Latimer presented the capital budget, which called for $476.4 million in “new appropriations on an all-funds basis,” including $291.9 million for “general county purposes,” $152.4 million for the sewer and water districts, $4.1 million for the refuse district and $28 million for Westchester County Airport.
Latimer called budgets at every level “the single most important public policy action that a government takes,” because “every single thing that we believe, every single public policy, every single task that we intend to undertake has to be budgeted” with “resources, manpower allocation, financial allocation.”
The overall proposed budget sits at $2.2 billion and there is a spending increase that relates to the $94 million in revenue the county will receive as part of the federal government’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
The ARPA money has “taken the pressure off” the county for overtime costs and personal protective equipment purchases from the pandemic.
“Last year the Coronavirus Cares Act money and now this year on the money that we received from the federal government and that gives us a great breather,” Latimer said, adding, “Had we not had that we’d have a completely different looking budget … So the federal money helped us balance our budget…”
Latimer said, “When someone says you’re spending more this year than last year, we’re spending more because we have a specific allocation of money from ARPA that we will be spending on the programs that have been identified by the federal government, which enhances the services we provide Westchester County. But the baseline of our spending is only marginally more than it was a year ago for a number of different reasons.”
The county will operate on a $64 million surplus, which provides for a “significant reserve fund,” which Latimer called an upgrade from when he first took office Jan. 1, 2018.
“That margin was as low as could be imagined and it caused us to lose our AAA bond rating,” he said. “The fiscal year ending 2017, when assessed by the Wall Street agencies, Standard and Poors, Fitch, Moody’s, they downgraded our bonds from AAA down to A+, or Aa1, and they put us on a negative outlook in Westchester County. We have now lifted that negative outlook so we have an upgrade in the way our bonds are being looked at. We are now in a stable condition [AA+] and we’re heading in the direction toward restoration of our triple A bond rating by making sure that we have a significant fund balance in this balance. I’ve heard people say, ‘Oh, they’re hoarding money’ — no, we’re saving for a rainy day.”
Latimer said that’s why the county was prepared for an emergency situation such as the COVID-19 pandemic.
Among the latest cost-saving measures were:
The county saved $11.4 million with “200-some off individuals” who chose a voluntary separation agreement that was offered in the summer of 2020.
Contract negotiations with “many of our big vendors” also saved money, including Liberty Lines ($20 million over five years) and Wheelabrator/Charles Point Plant, which takes garbage and turns it into energy ($17 million over 10 years). Latimer called those “significant numbers.” There was also a negotiation with Airbnb that nets $300,000 per year.
Another boost has been sales tax revenue that “has been better than we expected,” said Latimer, who noted that revenue gets shared back to schools and municipalities throughout the county.
In going through some of the spending initiative highlights, Latimer featured:
$25 million for “a host of economic programs” to help residents “to fully be active in the job market and to be gainfully employed.” This includes workforce training, support for small businesses, support to local chambers of commerce, support to religious institutions and support for not-for-profits, which Latimer said accounts for 20% of people employed within the county. There is also money for tourism and hospitality, which “suffered a terrible downturn because of COVID.” That, he said, is “on the way back up and when we promote those types of activities we improve the general economic health of the county” by generating sales tax revenue and hotel occupancy revenue. “The more nonproperty tax revenue we generate, the less we have to turn to property taxes to balance our budget,” Latimer said.
Latimer lauded a $52.8 million “full investment” in public safety, noting that crime in the county has gone down the last four years. “We certainly are not defunding anything, but we’re funding it properly to get the proper actions,” he said. Police reform is included, but that reform comes in the form of additional support, including $6.4 million for Project Alliance and the creation of eight mental health crisis response teams throughout the county. These teams will assist police, so “the chances of de-escalating that incident are much greater. And the de-escalation means no tragedy, no harm to anyone. Public safety is assured and the individual is taken so that they can get the help that they need properly and efficiently.” There is also $500,000 for volunteer firefighter and EMT training.
Focusing on health to continue to battle COVID-19, the yearly flu and other ailments — including ones we don’t yet know about — is another focus. Latimer hopes to remain prepared to fight “all of the other communicable diseases,” and said the county’s clinics continue to work overtime to provide testing and vaccinations. There is $4 million allocated to federal neighborhood health centers in underserved communities. There is also $1 million for telehealth programs that targets senior citizens and funds for the Healthy Mom, Healthy Baby program. “All of these programs are wise use of money to try to make sure we get the best possible health care outcomes,” Latimer said.
$5.6 million is set aside to expand child care programs. “During COVID it was essential,” Latimer said. “There were people that worked from the home, but there were essential workers that had to go out and work regardless of the pandemic and they needed to be sure that their children were properly cared for.”
The budget again focuses on acquiring land and improving infrastructure “in every corner of this county” for affordable housing to the tune of $50 million. “Not everybody has accepted that, but the bottom line is we have to make sure the resources are available and we have to impress upon people the urgency to make sure that people who work for us in key jobs — nurses, teachers, firefighters, police officers — they can afford to live here so they’re here as the emergency arises and they’re neighbors of ours and they’re around the corner and down the block, not 50 miles away because that’s where they can afford to live,” Latimer said.
Included are programs and $1 million to help landlords of “small residential situations” rehabilitate units and for eviction “prevention efforts” through the state’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program. “It enhances the value of your property,” Latimer said. “So a program like this is good for the landlord. It’s good for the tenant. It’s good for the neighbors.”
The recreational “assets” of the county are also being supported and many upgrades have already been made the last four years to pools, golf courses, trails, parks, nature reserves, beaches, landmarks, historic sites, Memorial Field in Mount Vernon and $4 million for a Westchester County Center “re-imagining” when it no longer serves as a COVID-19 mass vaccination site. There is also $45 million for improvements at Playland Amusement Park and the Playland ice rink. “These are county assets and we believe in those assets,” Latimer said, adding, “This budget fundamentally takes on the responsibility to fix what’s broken.”
In transportation and environmental conservation: $31.9 million to purchase electric hybrid buses for the county’s Bee-Line system, $4.3 to begin electrifying the county’s two bus garages, $1 million to install EV charging stations at county facilities and $1.1 million to improve the Hilltop Hanover Environmental Center.
Another goal is to “study the future” of the Westchester County Airport with a “full master plan” that was put “on hold” during the pandemic. “Let’s be clear, the county airport is an important transportation facility and it is also an obstructive neighbor to the people that live around it and under the flight path,” Latimer said. “We have to find the balance.”
Latimer said he looks forward to four more years of service that begins with the budget process. Latimer reminded that he served on the board of legislators for 13 years, including four as chairman, and that Deputy County Executive Ken Jenkins was also chairman. He said they have “great respect” for the board and its function.
“We want to prove to you that it is possible for government in 2021 to find common ground, that results can be the standard of government, not just rhetoric, that what we’re trying to accomplish here is tangible and people will see it and they’ll feel it, they’ll understand what this budget means to their wallet, to their safety, to their health, to child care, to the recreation that they use, all of these different things,” Latimer said. “This is not just a static budget. This is a living, breathing document.”
Boykin cited the “extremely challenging conditions” of the last four years, including the pandemic, but praised the county executive and his office and the board for the hard work “to right this county’s fiscal ship.” “I’m proud of the work we’ve done,” Boykin said, who vowed to “continue to address human needs and continue to provide essential services to the people of Westchester County.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.