As municipalities continue to contend with the financial toll from the coronavirus pandemic, Scarsdale Village officials presented a new revenue shortfall projection during a work session Oct. 27.
The new projection, dubbed Scenario 4, was similar to the village’s Scenario 3 projection presented in August and estimated a $3.2 million shortfall in the village’s non-tax revenue.
According to Ann Scaglione, village treasurer since Oct. 5, because the pandemic halted some Parks and Recreation Department programming, the department’s expense savings helped lessen the blow, leaving the projected general fund operating loss at $2.4 million, a mere $11,000 more than the village’s Scenario 1 projection from April.
Since the pandemic hit in March, the village has been limiting department spending to essential services through an austerity budget. Besides the recreation department, other cost savings haven’t been included in the scenario calculations, though future analysis is planned.
“We’ve had austerity measures across all departments,” said Scaglione. “From this point forward, I am going to be looking at expenses and projecting those out.”
The main factors contributing to the budget revenue shortfall include local sales tax, parking and recreation.
The village has received one payment from Westchester County from its April, May and June sales tax, which was above the amount budgeted. In August 2019 the county raised its sales tax percentage to 1%, which provided the village with excess revenue of $744,223 in the 2019-20 budget.
The village expects to receive its next quarterly payment at the beginning of November for the months of July, August and September, and anticipates a promising increase in that revenue compared to last year.
“However, we’re going into uncertain times now,” said Scaglione. “The pandemic … numbers are soaring. We’re not really sure where we’re going to be with sales tax over the holiday season. So, we’re really taking a conservative approach.”
The village estimated a sales tax revenue shortfall of $651,000, leaving the yearend projection at $2,874,000.
The village also took a hit with parking permit and parking meter revenues, as the pandemic forced more people to work from home and limit travel and commuting.
The village is projecting a $1 million loss in revenue from permit sales in Christie Place, Freightway and the open lots.
Village Manager Steve Pappalardo said Assistant to the Village Manager Aylone Katzin received comparable information from nearby municipalities such as Tarrytown, Bronxville and Croton-on-Hudson, all of which projected similar revenue losses.
“We hope that when there’s a vaccine and things start to open up a little more in New York City that we’ll start to see demand for parking permits go up a bit,” said Pappalardo. “It’s a significant amount of money to the village … and we’re going to have to have a sense as to whether or not we’ll get anywhere near where we’ve been in the past with our sale of parking permits or we’re just going to have to realize that we may never get back to the number of permits that we sold.”
Trustee Lena Crandall asked if the village had considered opening Freightway for hourly spaces. Pappalardo said the village hadn’t and that people had already been parking in the open lot and not paying. Although parking was already abundant in the downtown, Pappalardo said the village needed to rethink how to use parking structures and consider other uses for the lots, such as shorter-term parking or even for use by car dealerships.
“We have to accept the possibility that our next year looks a lot like this year and if this is the baseline on parking … obviously that has very significant ramifications for us in budget season,” said Trustee Jonathan Lewis. In an effort to “ameliorate this as the outcome” he said the village should consider “creative alternative uses, as opposed to hoping for a vaccine or a return [of commuting] to Manhattan.”
Parking meter revenue also trended lower with a projected $460,900 loss. Although there was a step decline during the beginning of the year, there has recently been an uptick, Scaglione said.
“We’re hoping that this trend continues,” she said.
With the pandemic restricting socialization and indoor activities, the recreation department faced big losses across almost all major revenue categories. The department’s day camp and teen travel program were both canceled entirely, which led to a $750,000 loss. The department’s tennis, athletic and senior programs also took revenue hits, with a projected oversell revenue loss of about $1 million. Platform tennis and the Weiniberg Nature Center held positive revenue variances.
Because of the canceled recreation programming, the village didn’t need to hire part-time seasonal employees, leading to $766,450 in expenditure savings.
Early in the pandemic, the board reallocated just over $2.2 million into a COVID-19 reserve account in the assigned fund balance. The money came from $1.8 million in 2019-20 expenditure reductions and 2020-21 tentative budget adjustments coupled with additional funds made available after the 2019-20 closeout.
The total fund balance currently stands at $15.7 million, with $6.6 million in assigned and $8.3 million in unassigned. According to village’s fund balance policy, the village must maintain an unassigned fund balance that isn’t less than 10% to 15% of the budgeted expenditures for the ensuing fiscal year.
“Even if we use all the funds in the assigned fund balance for the COVID relief [reserve], we would still be in compliance with our fund balance policy,” said Scaglione.
The village also has the ability to use funds for COVID relief that are designated for capital projects within the assigned fund balance, if necessary.
The village will begin its 2021-22 budget process on Dec. 1, with budget request packages delivered to department heads. The department heads will have until Dec. 30 to return their requests to the village treasurer. The board will see the first draft of the budget on Jan. 21.
“Many of our department heads … have been doing a lot of thinking about where they may be able to reduce expenses [and are making] considerations [for] different ways to provide services that might be cost effective — or actually eliminating or recommending that we maybe reduce the levels of services in certain areas based on the resulting savings,” said Pappalardo. “I have not actually sat down and reviewed anything that’s been presented as of yet, but there is work going on right now.”
Trustee Justin Arest said he thought raising taxes to solve the prolonged revenue shortfall due to COVID-19 was “not the answer.”
“It must be a last resort if our residents decide they can’t live without any of the services currently provided, we can’t perform them any more efficiently and there are no other ways to increase non-property tax revenues,” he said. “This is the year we must have an even greater impact on the trajectory of our finances into the future.”
Crandall recommended that residents send in their ideas and priorities early so the village could consider them while forming the budget.
“We’re going to be facing some tough decisions,” she said. “No one wants taxes to go up.”
Lewis recommended that the village ask department heads what difference residents would experience if they were to reduce 5% and 10% from their individual budgets. He also recommended that the village ask whether there was anything the departments didn’t spend money on that they believed should be funded in order to deliver services more effectively.
“I think we need to address all those items,” said Lewis. “The cut and the creative pivot.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.